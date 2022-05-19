Oil & Gas Data Management Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Oil & Gas Data Management market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil & Gas Data Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Oil & Gas Data Management market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Oil & Gas Data Management Market Segment by Type

Cloud Based

Web Based

Oil & Gas Data Management Market Segment by Application

Discovery

Drilling

Production

Refining

Transportation

Other

The report on the Oil & Gas Data Management market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Accenture

Cisco Systems

Dell EMC

HP Inc.

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

SAS

Teradata

Hitachi Vantara

Northwest Analytics

MapR

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Oil & Gas Data Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Oil & Gas Data Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oil & Gas Data Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oil & Gas Data Management with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Oil & Gas Data Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Oil & Gas Data Management companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil & Gas Data Management Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Oil & Gas Data Management in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Oil & Gas Data Management Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Oil & Gas Data Management Industry Trends

1.4.2 Oil & Gas Data Management Market Drivers

1.4.3 Oil & Gas Data Management Market Challenges

1.4.4 Oil & Gas Data Management Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Oil & Gas Data Management by Type

2.1 Oil & Gas Data Management Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cloud Based

2.1.2 Web Based

2.2 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Oil & Gas Data Management by Application

3.1 Oil & Gas Data Management Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Discovery

3.1.2 Drilling

3.1.3 Production

3.1.4 Refining

3.1.5 Transportation

3.1.6 Other

3.2 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Oil & Gas Data Management Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Oil & Gas Data Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Oil & Gas Data Management in 2021

4.2.3 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Headquarters, Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Companies Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Oil & Gas Data Management Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Oil & Gas Data Management Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Oil & Gas Data Management Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Oil & Gas Data Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil & Gas Data Management Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Oil & Gas Data Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Oil & Gas Data Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Data Management Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Oil & Gas Data Management Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Accenture

7.1.1 Accenture Company Details

7.1.2 Accenture Business Overview

7.1.3 Accenture Oil & Gas Data Management Introduction

7.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

7.2 Cisco Systems

7.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

7.2.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview

7.2.3 Cisco Systems Oil & Gas Data Management Introduction

7.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

7.3 Dell EMC

7.3.1 Dell EMC Company Details

7.3.2 Dell EMC Business Overview

7.3.3 Dell EMC Oil & Gas Data Management Introduction

7.3.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Dell EMC Recent Development

7.4 HP Inc.

7.4.1 HP Inc. Company Details

7.4.2 HP Inc. Business Overview

7.4.3 HP Inc. Oil & Gas Data Management Introduction

7.4.4 HP Inc. Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 HP Inc. Recent Development

7.5 IBM

7.5.1 IBM Company Details

7.5.2 IBM Business Overview

7.5.3 IBM Oil & Gas Data Management Introduction

7.5.4 IBM Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 IBM Recent Development

7.6 Microsoft

7.6.1 Microsoft Company Details

7.6.2 Microsoft Business Overview

7.6.3 Microsoft Oil & Gas Data Management Introduction

7.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development

7.7 Oracle

7.7.1 Oracle Company Details

7.7.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.7.3 Oracle Oil & Gas Data Management Introduction

7.7.4 Oracle Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Oracle Recent Development

7.8 SAP

7.8.1 SAP Company Details

7.8.2 SAP Business Overview

7.8.3 SAP Oil & Gas Data Management Introduction

7.8.4 SAP Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 SAP Recent Development

7.9 SAS

7.9.1 SAS Company Details

7.9.2 SAS Business Overview

7.9.3 SAS Oil & Gas Data Management Introduction

7.9.4 SAS Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 SAS Recent Development

7.10 Teradata

7.10.1 Teradata Company Details

7.10.2 Teradata Business Overview

7.10.3 Teradata Oil & Gas Data Management Introduction

7.10.4 Teradata Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Teradata Recent Development

7.11 Hitachi Vantara

7.11.1 Hitachi Vantara Company Details

7.11.2 Hitachi Vantara Business Overview

7.11.3 Hitachi Vantara Oil & Gas Data Management Introduction

7.11.4 Hitachi Vantara Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Hitachi Vantara Recent Development

7.12 Northwest Analytics

7.12.1 Northwest Analytics Company Details

7.12.2 Northwest Analytics Business Overview

7.12.3 Northwest Analytics Oil & Gas Data Management Introduction

7.12.4 Northwest Analytics Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Northwest Analytics Recent Development

7.13 MapR

7.13.1 MapR Company Details

7.13.2 MapR Business Overview

7.13.3 MapR Oil & Gas Data Management Introduction

7.13.4 MapR Revenue in Oil & Gas Data Management Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 MapR Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

