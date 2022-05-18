Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market

The global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter market size is estimated to be worth US$ 180.03 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 461.31 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.98% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Frequency 20 MHZ accounting for 56.95% of the Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 254.42 million by 2028, growing at a revised 16.45% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Hospital segment is altered to an 16.55% CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Scope and Segment

Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter market is segmented by Frequency, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Frequency, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Philips

Boston Scientific

Segment by Frequency

Frequency 10 MHZ

Frequency 20 MHZ

Frequency 30 MHZ

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

The report on the Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter market covers the following region (country) analysis:

Segment by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Egypt

Other

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheterconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Cathetermarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Cathetermanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheterwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Cathetersubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 STUDY COVERAGE 1

1.1 Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Frequency 2

1.2.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Size Growth Rate by Frequency, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Frequency 10 MHZ 4

1.2.3 Frequency 20 MHZ 5

1.2.4 Frequency 30 MHZ 5

1.3 Market by Application 6

1.3.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 6

1.3.2 Hospital 8

1.3.3 Clinic 9

1.4 Study Objectives 10

1.5 Years Considered 11

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 12

2.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 12

2.2 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 13

2.3 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 14

2.4 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Region 16

2.4.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Region (2017-2022) 16

2.4.2 Global Sales Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter by Region (2023-2028) 17

2.5 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Region 18

2.5.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 18

2.5.2 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 19

2.6 North America 20

2.7 Europe 21

2.8 Asia-Pacific 22

2.9 Middle East & Africa 23

3 COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS 24

3.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Manufacturers 24

3.1.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 24

3.1.2 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 25

3.2 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Manufacturers 25

3.2.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 25

3.2.2 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 26

3.3 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 26

3.4 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 26

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 27

4 MARKET SIZE BY FREQUENCY 29

4.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Frequency 29

4.1.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Historical Sales by Frequency (2017-2022) 29

4.1.2 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Forecasted Sales by Frequency (2023-2028) 29

4.1.3 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales Market Share by Frequency (2017-2028) 30

4.2 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Frequency 31

4.2.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Historical Revenue by Frequency (2017-2022) 31

4.2.2 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Forecasted Revenue by Frequency (2023-2028) 32

4.2.3 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue Market Share by Frequency (2017-2028) 32

4.3 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Price by Frequency 33

4.3.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Price by Frequency (2017-2022) 33

4.3.2 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Price Forecast by Frequency (2023-2028) 34

5 MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION 35

5.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Application 35

5.1.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 35

5.1.2 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 35

5.1.3 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 36

5.2 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Application 37

5.2.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 37

5.2.2 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 37

5.2.3 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 38

5.3 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Price by Application 39

5.3.1 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Price by Application (2017-2022) 39

5.3.2 Global Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 39

6 NORTH AMERICA 40

6.1 North America Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Size by Frequency 40

6.1.1 North America Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Frequency (2017-2028) 40

6.1.2 North America Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Frequency (2017-2028) 41

6.2 North America Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Size by Application 42

6.2.1 North America Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Application (2017-2028) 42

6.2.2 North America Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 43

6.3 North America Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Country 45

6.3.1 North America Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Country (2017-2028) 45

6.3.2 North America Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 46

6.3.3 United States 47

6.3.4 Canada 48

6.3.5 Mexico 48

7 EUROPE 49

7.1 Europe Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Size by Frequency 49

7.1.1 Europe Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Frequency (2017-2028) 49

7.1.2 Europe Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Frequency (2017-2028) 50

7.2 Europe Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Size by Application 51

7.2.1 Europe Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Application (2017-2028) 51

7.2.2 Europe Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 52

7.3 Europe Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Size by Country 54

7.3.1 Europe Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Country (2017-2028) 54

7.3.2 Europe Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 55

7.3.3 Germany 57

7.3.4 France 57

7.3.5 U.K. 58

7.3.6 Italy 58

7.3.7 Russia 59

8 ASIA PACIFIC 60

8.1 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Size by Frequency 60

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Frequency (2017-2028) 60

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Frequency (2017-2028) 61

8.2 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Size by Application 62

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Application (2017-2028) 62

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 63

8.3 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Size by Region 65

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Region (2017-2028) 65

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 66

8.3.3 China 68

8.3.4 Japan 68

8.3.5 South Korea 69

8.3.6 India 70

8.3.7 Australia 70

8.3.8 China Taiwan 71

9 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 72

9.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Size by Frequency 72

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Frequency (2017-2028) 72

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Frequency (2017-2028) 73

9.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Size by Application 74

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Application (2017-2028) 74

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Application (2017-2028) 75

9.3 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Size by Country 77

9.3.1 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales by Country (2017-2028) 77

9.3.2 Middle East and Africa Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 78

9.3.3 Turkey 80

9.3.4 Saudi Arabia 80

9.3.5 UAE 81

10 CORPORATE PROFILE 82

10.1 Philips 82

10.1.1 Philips Corporation Information 82

10.1.2 Philips Overview 82

10.1.3 Philips Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 83

10.1.4 Philips Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Product Description 83

10.1.5 Philips Recent Developments 85

10.2 Boston Scientific 86

10.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information 86

10.2.2 Boston Scientific Overview 86

10.2.3 Boston Scientific Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 87

10.2.4 Boston Scientific Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Product Description 87

10.2.5 Boston Scientific Recent Developments 90

11 INDUSTRY CHAIN AND SALES CHANNELS ANALYSIS 91

11.1 Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Industry Chain Analysis 91

11.2 Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Key Raw Materials 91

11.2.1 Key Raw Materials 91

11.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 92

11.3 Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Production Mode & Process 93

11.4 Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales and Marketing 94

11.4.1 Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Sales Channels 94

11.4.2 Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Distributors 94

11.5 Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Customers 95

12 PERIPHERAL INTRAVASCULAR ULTRASOUND (IVUS) CATHETER MARKET DYNAMICS 98

12.1.1 Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Industry Trends 98

12.1.2 Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Drivers 99

12.1.3 Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Challenges 99

12.1.4 Peripheral Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheter Market Restraints 100

13 KEY FINDINGS IN THE GLOBAL PERIPHERAL INTRAVASCULAR ULTRASOUND (IVUS) CATHETER STUDY 101

14 APPENDIX 103

14.1 Research Methodology 103

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 103

14.1.2 Data Source 106

14.2 Author Details 108

14.3 Disclaimer 109

