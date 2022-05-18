Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market

This report focuses on global and United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, White Silicone Grease accounting for % of the Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Semiconductor Integrated Circuits was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In United States the Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Scope and Market Size

Segment by Type

Epoxy Coatings

Acrylic Coatings

Silicone Coatings

Multi-polymeric Matrix Coatings

Others

Segment by Application

Marine

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Automotive

Petrochemical

Construction

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Jotun A/S

Hempel A/S

RPM International Inc

PPG Industries Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

Belzona

Highland International

Presserv Group

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Industry Trends

1.5.2 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Drivers

1.5.3 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Challenges

1.5.4 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Epoxy Coatings

2.1.2 Acrylic Coatings

2.1.3 Silicone Coatings

2.1.4 Multi-polymeric Matrix Coatings

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Marine

3.1.2 Oil & Gas

3.1.3 Energy & Power

3.1.4 Automotive

3.1.5 Petrochemical

3.1.6 Construction

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings in 2021

4.2.3 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

7.1.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Products Offered

7.1.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. Recent Development

7.2 Jotun A/S

7.2.1 Jotun A/S Corporation Information

7.2.2 Jotun A/S Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Jotun A/S Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Jotun A/S Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Products Offered

7.2.5 Jotun A/S Recent Development

7.3 Hempel A/S

7.3.1 Hempel A/S Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hempel A/S Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hempel A/S Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hempel A/S Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Products Offered

7.3.5 Hempel A/S Recent Development

7.4 RPM International Inc

7.4.1 RPM International Inc Corporation Information

7.4.2 RPM International Inc Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 RPM International Inc Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 RPM International Inc Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Products Offered

7.4.5 RPM International Inc Recent Development

7.5 PPG Industries Inc.

7.5.1 PPG Industries Inc. Corporation Information

7.5.2 PPG Industries Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 PPG Industries Inc. Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 PPG Industries Inc. Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Products Offered

7.5.5 PPG Industries Inc. Recent Development

7.6 The Sherwin-Williams Company

7.6.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Products Offered

7.6.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Recent Development

7.7 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

7.7.1 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Products Offered

7.7.5 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd Recent Development

7.8 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

7.8.1 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Products Offered

7.8.5 Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 Belzona

7.9.1 Belzona Corporation Information

7.9.2 Belzona Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Belzona Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Belzona Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Products Offered

7.9.5 Belzona Recent Development

7.10 Highland International

7.10.1 Highland International Corporation Information

7.10.2 Highland International Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Highland International Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Highland International Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Products Offered

7.10.5 Highland International Recent Development

7.11 Presserv Group

7.11.1 Presserv Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Presserv Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Presserv Group Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Presserv Group Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Products Offered

7.11.5 Presserv Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Distributors

8.3 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Production Mode & Process

8.4 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Sales Channels

8.4.2 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Distributors

8.5 Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) Coatings Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

