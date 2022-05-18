Urban Air Traffic Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Urban Air Traffic market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Urban Air Traffic will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Urban Air Traffic Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Urban Air Traffic market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In United States the Urban Air Traffic market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Urban Air Traffic Scope and Market Size

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Urban Air Traffic market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In United States the Urban Air Traffic market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Urban Air Traffic Scope and Market Size

Segment by Type

Autopilot

Unmanned

Segment by Application

Passenger Transport

Freight

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Airbus SE

Volocopter GmbH

Boeing Company

Joby Aero Inc.

EHang Holdings Limited

Jaunt Air Mobility LLC

Karem Aircraft Inc.

Opener Inc.

PIPISTREL

Safran SA

Urban-Air Port Limited

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Urban Air Traffic consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Urban Air Traffic by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Urban Air Traffic manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Urban Air Traffic with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Urban Air Traffic sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Urban Air Traffic companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Urban Air Traffic Product Introduction

1.2 Global Urban Air Traffic Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Urban Air Traffic Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Urban Air Traffic Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Urban Air Traffic Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Urban Air Traffic Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Urban Air Traffic Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Urban Air Traffic Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Urban Air Traffic in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Urban Air Traffic Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Urban Air Traffic Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Urban Air Traffic Industry Trends

1.5.2 Urban Air Traffic Market Drivers

1.5.3 Urban Air Traffic Market Challenges

1.5.4 Urban Air Traffic Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Urban Air Traffic Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Autopilot

2.1.2 Unmanned

2.2 Global Urban Air Traffic Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Urban Air Traffic Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Urban Air Traffic Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Urban Air Traffic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Urban Air Traffic Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Urban Air Traffic Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Urban Air Traffic Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Urban Air Traffic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Urban Air Traffic Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Transport

3.1.2 Freight

3.2 Global Urban Air Traffic Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Urban Air Traffic Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Urban Air Traffic Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Urban Air Traffic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Urban Air Traffic Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Urban Air Traffic Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Urban Air Traffic Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Urban Air Traffic Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Urban Air Traffic Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Urban Air Traffic Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Urban Air Traffic Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Urban Air Traffic Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Urban Air Traffic Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Urban Air Traffic Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Urban Air Traffic Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Urban Air Traffic Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Urban Air Traffic in 2021

4.2.3 Global Urban Air Traffic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Urban Air Traffic Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Urban Air Traffic Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Urban Air Traffic Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Urban Air Traffic Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Urban Air Traffic Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Urban Air Traffic Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Urban Air Traffic Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Urban Air Traffic Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Urban Air Traffic Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Urban Air Traffic Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Urban Air Traffic Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Urban Air Traffic Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Urban Air Traffic Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Urban Air Traffic Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Urban Air Traffic Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Urban Air Traffic Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Urban Air Traffic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Urban Air Traffic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Urban Air Traffic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Urban Air Traffic Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Urban Air Traffic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Urban Air Traffic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Urban Air Traffic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Urban Air Traffic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Urban Air Traffic Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Urban Air Traffic Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Airbus SE

7.1.1 Airbus SE Corporation Information

7.1.2 Airbus SE Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Airbus SE Urban Air Traffic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Airbus SE Urban Air Traffic Products Offered

7.1.5 Airbus SE Recent Development

7.2 Volocopter GmbH

7.2.1 Volocopter GmbH Corporation Information

7.2.2 Volocopter GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Volocopter GmbH Urban Air Traffic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Volocopter GmbH Urban Air Traffic Products Offered

7.2.5 Volocopter GmbH Recent Development

7.3 Boeing Company

7.3.1 Boeing Company Corporation Information

7.3.2 Boeing Company Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Boeing Company Urban Air Traffic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Boeing Company Urban Air Traffic Products Offered

7.3.5 Boeing Company Recent Development

7.4 Joby Aero Inc.

7.4.1 Joby Aero Inc. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Joby Aero Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Joby Aero Inc. Urban Air Traffic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Joby Aero Inc. Urban Air Traffic Products Offered

7.4.5 Joby Aero Inc. Recent Development

7.5 EHang Holdings Limited

7.5.1 EHang Holdings Limited Corporation Information

7.5.2 EHang Holdings Limited Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 EHang Holdings Limited Urban Air Traffic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 EHang Holdings Limited Urban Air Traffic Products Offered

7.5.5 EHang Holdings Limited Recent Development

7.6 Jaunt Air Mobility LLC

7.6.1 Jaunt Air Mobility LLC Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jaunt Air Mobility LLC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Jaunt Air Mobility LLC Urban Air Traffic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Jaunt Air Mobility LLC Urban Air Traffic Products Offered

7.6.5 Jaunt Air Mobility LLC Recent Development

7.7 Karem Aircraft Inc.

7.7.1 Karem Aircraft Inc. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Karem Aircraft Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Karem Aircraft Inc. Urban Air Traffic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Karem Aircraft Inc. Urban Air Traffic Products Offered

7.7.5 Karem Aircraft Inc. Recent Development

7.8 Opener Inc.

7.8.1 Opener Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Opener Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Opener Inc. Urban Air Traffic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Opener Inc. Urban Air Traffic Products Offered

7.8.5 Opener Inc. Recent Development

7.9 PIPISTREL

7.9.1 PIPISTREL Corporation Information

7.9.2 PIPISTREL Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 PIPISTREL Urban Air Traffic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 PIPISTREL Urban Air Traffic Products Offered

7.9.5 PIPISTREL Recent Development

7.10 Safran SA

7.10.1 Safran SA Corporation Information

7.10.2 Safran SA Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Safran SA Urban Air Traffic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Safran SA Urban Air Traffic Products Offered

7.10.5 Safran SA Recent Development

7.11 Urban-Air Port Limited

7.11.1 Urban-Air Port Limited Corporation Information

7.11.2 Urban-Air Port Limited Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Urban-Air Port Limited Urban Air Traffic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Urban-Air Port Limited Urban Air Traffic Products Offered

7.11.5 Urban-Air Port Limited Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Urban Air Traffic Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Urban Air Traffic Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Urban Air Traffic Distributors

8.3 Urban Air Traffic Production Mode & Process

8.4 Urban Air Traffic Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Urban Air Traffic Sales Channels

8.4.2 Urban Air Traffic Distributors

8.5 Urban Air Traffic Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

