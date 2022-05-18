Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fireproof Polyurethane Foam market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Segment by Type

120 Minutes Below

120 Minutes – 180 Minutes

180 Minutes Above

Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Segment by Application

Transportation

Packaging

Construction

Others

The report on the Fireproof Polyurethane Foam market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Soudal Group

BASF

Zettex

Reddiplex Group

Huntsman

SEKISUI CHEMICAL

DuPont

Recticel

INDEX

Akkim Construction Chemicals

Torggler Group

HB Fuller

Lanxess

Sika Group

Arkema

Sel Sealants

VASmann

AF Systems

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fireproof Polyurethane Foam market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fireproof Polyurethane Foam with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fireproof Polyurethane Foam submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Fireproof Polyurethane Foam companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Fire Resistance Period

2.1 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Segment by Fire Resistance Period

2.1.1 120 Minutes Below

2.1.2 120 Minutes – 180 Minutes

2.1.3 180 Minutes Above

2.2 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size by Fire Resistance Period

2.2.1 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in Value, by Fire Resistance Period (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in Volume, by Fire Resistance Period (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Fire Resistance Period (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size by Fire Resistance Period

2.3.1 United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in Value, by Fire Resistance Period (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in Volume, by Fire Resistance Period (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Fire Resistance Period (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Transportation

3.1.2 Packaging

3.1.3 Construction

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Fireproof Polyurethane Foam in 2021

4.2.3 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Soudal Group

7.1.1 Soudal Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Soudal Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Soudal Group Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Soudal Group Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Products Offered

7.1.5 Soudal Group Recent Development

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BASF Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BASF Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Products Offered

7.2.5 BASF Recent Development

7.3 Zettex

7.3.1 Zettex Corporation Information

7.3.2 Zettex Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Zettex Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Zettex Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Products Offered

7.3.5 Zettex Recent Development

7.4 Reddiplex Group

7.4.1 Reddiplex Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Reddiplex Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Reddiplex Group Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Reddiplex Group Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Products Offered

7.4.5 Reddiplex Group Recent Development

7.5 Huntsman

7.5.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

7.5.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Huntsman Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Huntsman Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Products Offered

7.5.5 Huntsman Recent Development

7.6 SEKISUI CHEMICAL

7.6.1 SEKISUI CHEMICAL Corporation Information

7.6.2 SEKISUI CHEMICAL Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SEKISUI CHEMICAL Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SEKISUI CHEMICAL Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Products Offered

7.6.5 SEKISUI CHEMICAL Recent Development

7.7 DuPont

7.7.1 DuPont Corporation Information

7.7.2 DuPont Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 DuPont Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DuPont Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Products Offered

7.7.5 DuPont Recent Development

7.8 Recticel

7.8.1 Recticel Corporation Information

7.8.2 Recticel Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Recticel Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Recticel Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Products Offered

7.8.5 Recticel Recent Development

7.9 INDEX

7.9.1 INDEX Corporation Information

7.9.2 INDEX Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 INDEX Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 INDEX Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Products Offered

7.9.5 INDEX Recent Development

7.10 Akkim Construction Chemicals

7.10.1 Akkim Construction Chemicals Corporation Information

7.10.2 Akkim Construction Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Akkim Construction Chemicals Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Akkim Construction Chemicals Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Products Offered

7.10.5 Akkim Construction Chemicals Recent Development

7.11 Torggler Group

7.11.1 Torggler Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Torggler Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Torggler Group Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Torggler Group Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Products Offered

7.11.5 Torggler Group Recent Development

7.12 HB Fuller

7.12.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information

7.12.2 HB Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 HB Fuller Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 HB Fuller Products Offered

7.12.5 HB Fuller Recent Development

7.13 Lanxess

7.13.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

7.13.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Lanxess Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Lanxess Products Offered

7.13.5 Lanxess Recent Development

7.14 Sika Group

7.14.1 Sika Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sika Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sika Group Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sika Group Products Offered

7.14.5 Sika Group Recent Development

7.15 Arkema

7.15.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.15.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Arkema Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Arkema Products Offered

7.15.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.16 Sel Sealants

7.16.1 Sel Sealants Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sel Sealants Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Sel Sealants Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Sel Sealants Products Offered

7.16.5 Sel Sealants Recent Development

7.17 VASmann

7.17.1 VASmann Corporation Information

7.17.2 VASmann Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 VASmann Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 VASmann Products Offered

7.17.5 VASmann Recent Development

7.18 AF Systems

7.18.1 AF Systems Corporation Information

7.18.2 AF Systems Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 AF Systems Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 AF Systems Products Offered

7.18.5 AF Systems Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Distributors

8.3 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Production Mode & Process

8.4 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Sales Channels

8.4.2 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Distributors

8.5 Fireproof Polyurethane Foam Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

