Epoxy Film Adhesive Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Epoxy Film Adhesive market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Epoxy Film Adhesive will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Epoxy Film Adhesive size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Epoxy Film Adhesive Market

This report focuses on global and United States Epoxy Film Adhesive market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Epoxy Film Adhesive market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In United States the Epoxy Film Adhesive market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Scope and Market Size

Segment by Type

Flexible Epoxy Resin Adhesive

Waterborne Epoxy Adhesive

Segment by Application

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive & Transportation

Chemical Industry

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

3M

Gurit

Hexcel

Chase

Master Bond

Toray

Qingdao Shiyiyuan Epoxy Resin Co., Ltd.

Araldite

I MA TEC

Kohesi Bond

Rock West Composites

Solvay

Sil-Mid

HB Fuller

Arkema

Cytec Industries

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Epoxy Film Adhesive consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Epoxy Film Adhesive by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Epoxy Film Adhesive manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Epoxy Film Adhesive with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Epoxy Film Adhesive sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Epoxy Film Adhesive companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Epoxy Film Adhesive Product Introduction

1.2 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Epoxy Film Adhesive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Epoxy Film Adhesive in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Epoxy Film Adhesive Industry Trends

1.5.2 Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Drivers

1.5.3 Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Challenges

1.5.4 Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Flexible Epoxy Resin Adhesive

2.1.2 Waterborne Epoxy Adhesive

2.2 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Epoxy Film Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Electrical & Electronics

3.1.2 Aerospace

3.1.3 Automotive & Transportation

3.1.4 Chemical Industry

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Epoxy Film Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Epoxy Film Adhesive in 2021

4.2.3 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Epoxy Film Adhesive Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Epoxy Film Adhesive Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Epoxy Film Adhesive Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Epoxy Film Adhesive Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Film Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Epoxy Film Adhesive Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 Gurit

7.2.1 Gurit Corporation Information

7.2.2 Gurit Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Gurit Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Gurit Epoxy Film Adhesive Products Offered

7.2.5 Gurit Recent Development

7.3 Hexcel

7.3.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hexcel Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hexcel Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hexcel Epoxy Film Adhesive Products Offered

7.3.5 Hexcel Recent Development

7.4 Chase

7.4.1 Chase Corporation Information

7.4.2 Chase Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Chase Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Chase Epoxy Film Adhesive Products Offered

7.4.5 Chase Recent Development

7.5 Master Bond

7.5.1 Master Bond Corporation Information

7.5.2 Master Bond Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Master Bond Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Master Bond Epoxy Film Adhesive Products Offered

7.5.5 Master Bond Recent Development

7.6 Toray

7.6.1 Toray Corporation Information

7.6.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Toray Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Toray Epoxy Film Adhesive Products Offered

7.6.5 Toray Recent Development

7.7 Qingdao Shiyiyuan Epoxy Resin Co., Ltd.

7.7.1 Qingdao Shiyiyuan Epoxy Resin Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Qingdao Shiyiyuan Epoxy Resin Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Qingdao Shiyiyuan Epoxy Resin Co., Ltd. Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Qingdao Shiyiyuan Epoxy Resin Co., Ltd. Epoxy Film Adhesive Products Offered

7.7.5 Qingdao Shiyiyuan Epoxy Resin Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.8 Araldite

7.8.1 Araldite Corporation Information

7.8.2 Araldite Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Araldite Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Araldite Epoxy Film Adhesive Products Offered

7.8.5 Araldite Recent Development

7.9 I MA TEC

7.9.1 I MA TEC Corporation Information

7.9.2 I MA TEC Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 I MA TEC Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 I MA TEC Epoxy Film Adhesive Products Offered

7.9.5 I MA TEC Recent Development

7.10 Kohesi Bond

7.10.1 Kohesi Bond Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kohesi Bond Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kohesi Bond Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kohesi Bond Epoxy Film Adhesive Products Offered

7.10.5 Kohesi Bond Recent Development

7.11 Rock West Composites

7.11.1 Rock West Composites Corporation Information

7.11.2 Rock West Composites Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Rock West Composites Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Rock West Composites Epoxy Film Adhesive Products Offered

7.11.5 Rock West Composites Recent Development

7.12 Solvay

7.12.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.12.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Solvay Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Solvay Products Offered

7.12.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.13 Sil-Mid

7.13.1 Sil-Mid Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sil-Mid Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sil-Mid Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sil-Mid Products Offered

7.13.5 Sil-Mid Recent Development

7.14 HB Fuller

7.14.1 HB Fuller Corporation Information

7.14.2 HB Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 HB Fuller Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 HB Fuller Products Offered

7.14.5 HB Fuller Recent Development

7.15 Arkema

7.15.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.15.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Arkema Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Arkema Products Offered

7.15.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.16 Cytec Industries

7.16.1 Cytec Industries Corporation Information

7.16.2 Cytec Industries Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Cytec Industries Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Cytec Industries Products Offered

7.16.5 Cytec Industries Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Epoxy Film Adhesive Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Epoxy Film Adhesive Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Epoxy Film Adhesive Distributors

8.3 Epoxy Film Adhesive Production Mode & Process

8.4 Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Epoxy Film Adhesive Sales Channels

8.4.2 Epoxy Film Adhesive Distributors

8.5 Epoxy Film Adhesive Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/354325/epoxy-film-adhesive

