Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Compressed Air Brake System size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Drum Brake

Disc Brake

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Knorr-Bremse

Anand Group

Minda Nabtesco Automotive

WABCO

Airmaster Brake Systems

Haldex Europe SAS

Brakes India

SORL Auto Parts

YUMAK Air Brake Systems

Fricción y Tecnología

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Compressed Air Brake System by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Compressed Air Brake System with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Compressed Air Brake System sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automotive Compressed Air Brake System companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Drum Brake

2.1.2 Disc Brake

2.2 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

3.2 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Compressed Air Brake System in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Knorr-Bremse

7.1.1 Knorr-Bremse Corporation Information

7.1.2 Knorr-Bremse Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Knorr-Bremse Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Knorr-Bremse Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Products Offered

7.1.5 Knorr-Bremse Recent Development

7.2 Anand Group

7.2.1 Anand Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Anand Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Anand Group Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Anand Group Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Products Offered

7.2.5 Anand Group Recent Development

7.3 Minda Nabtesco Automotive

7.3.1 Minda Nabtesco Automotive Corporation Information

7.3.2 Minda Nabtesco Automotive Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Minda Nabtesco Automotive Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Minda Nabtesco Automotive Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Products Offered

7.3.5 Minda Nabtesco Automotive Recent Development

7.4 WABCO

7.4.1 WABCO Corporation Information

7.4.2 WABCO Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 WABCO Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 WABCO Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Products Offered

7.4.5 WABCO Recent Development

7.5 Airmaster Brake Systems

7.5.1 Airmaster Brake Systems Corporation Information

7.5.2 Airmaster Brake Systems Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Airmaster Brake Systems Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Airmaster Brake Systems Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Products Offered

7.5.5 Airmaster Brake Systems Recent Development

7.6 Haldex Europe SAS

7.6.1 Haldex Europe SAS Corporation Information

7.6.2 Haldex Europe SAS Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Haldex Europe SAS Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Haldex Europe SAS Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Products Offered

7.6.5 Haldex Europe SAS Recent Development

7.7 Brakes India

7.7.1 Brakes India Corporation Information

7.7.2 Brakes India Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Brakes India Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Brakes India Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Products Offered

7.7.5 Brakes India Recent Development

7.8 SORL Auto Parts

7.8.1 SORL Auto Parts Corporation Information

7.8.2 SORL Auto Parts Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SORL Auto Parts Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SORL Auto Parts Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Products Offered

7.8.5 SORL Auto Parts Recent Development

7.9 YUMAK Air Brake Systems

7.9.1 YUMAK Air Brake Systems Corporation Information

7.9.2 YUMAK Air Brake Systems Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 YUMAK Air Brake Systems Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 YUMAK Air Brake Systems Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Products Offered

7.9.5 YUMAK Air Brake Systems Recent Development

7.10 Fricción y Tecnología

7.10.1 Fricción y Tecnología Corporation Information

7.10.2 Fricción y Tecnología Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Fricción y Tecnología Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Fricción y Tecnología Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Products Offered

7.10.5 Fricción y Tecnología Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Distributors

8.3 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Distributors

8.5 Automotive Compressed Air Brake System Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

