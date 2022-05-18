Fire Resistant Tape Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Fire Resistant Tape market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Resistant Tape will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fire Resistant Tape size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/354208/fire-resistant-tape

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Fire Resistant Tape Market

This report focuses on global and United States Fire Resistant Tape market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fire Resistant Tape market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, White Silicone Grease accounting for % of the Fire Resistant Tape global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Semiconductor Integrated Circuits was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In United States the Fire Resistant Tape market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Fire Resistant Tape Scope and Market Size

Fire Resistant Tape market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Resistant Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fire Resistant Tape market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Fire Resistant Tape Market

This report focuses on global and United States Fire Resistant Tape market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fire Resistant Tape market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Regular Power Electrode accounting for % of the Fire Resistant Tape global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Steel Mill was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In United States the Fire Resistant Tape market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Fire Resistant Tape Scope and Market Size

Fire Resistant Tape market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fire Resistant Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fire Resistant Tape market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Single-sided Tape

Double-sided Tape

Segment by Application

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

3M

Intertape Polymer

Scapa

Yongle Tape

Berry Plastics

Nitto Denko

tesa SE

Shushi Group

Teraoka

Camat

Avery Dennison

Chukoh Chemical Industries,Ltd.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Fire Resistant Tape consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fire Resistant Tape by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Fire Resistant Tape manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fire Resistant Tape with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fire Resistant Tape sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Fire Resistant Tape companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fire Resistant Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fire Resistant Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fire Resistant Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fire Resistant Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fire Resistant Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fire Resistant Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fire Resistant Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fire Resistant Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fire Resistant Tape in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fire Resistant Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fire Resistant Tape Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fire Resistant Tape Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fire Resistant Tape Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fire Resistant Tape Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fire Resistant Tape Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Fire Resistant Tape Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single-sided Tape

2.1.2 Double-sided Tape

2.2 Global Fire Resistant Tape Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Fire Resistant Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Fire Resistant Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Fire Resistant Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Fire Resistant Tape Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Fire Resistant Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Fire Resistant Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Fire Resistant Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Fire Resistant Tape Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Electrical and Electronics

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Building and Construction

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Fire Resistant Tape Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Fire Resistant Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Fire Resistant Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Fire Resistant Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Fire Resistant Tape Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Fire Resistant Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Fire Resistant Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Fire Resistant Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Fire Resistant Tape Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Fire Resistant Tape Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Fire Resistant Tape Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Fire Resistant Tape Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Fire Resistant Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Fire Resistant Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Fire Resistant Tape Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Fire Resistant Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Fire Resistant Tape in 2021

4.2.3 Global Fire Resistant Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Fire Resistant Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Fire Resistant Tape Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Fire Resistant Tape Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fire Resistant Tape Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Fire Resistant Tape Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Fire Resistant Tape Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Fire Resistant Tape Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Fire Resistant Tape Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Fire Resistant Tape Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fire Resistant Tape Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fire Resistant Tape Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fire Resistant Tape Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fire Resistant Tape Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fire Resistant Tape Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fire Resistant Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fire Resistant Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fire Resistant Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fire Resistant Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fire Resistant Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fire Resistant Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fire Resistant Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fire Resistant Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fire Resistant Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fire Resistant Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fire Resistant Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fire Resistant Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M Fire Resistant Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Fire Resistant Tape Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 Intertape Polymer

7.2.1 Intertape Polymer Corporation Information

7.2.2 Intertape Polymer Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Intertape Polymer Fire Resistant Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Intertape Polymer Fire Resistant Tape Products Offered

7.2.5 Intertape Polymer Recent Development

7.3 Scapa

7.3.1 Scapa Corporation Information

7.3.2 Scapa Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Scapa Fire Resistant Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Scapa Fire Resistant Tape Products Offered

7.3.5 Scapa Recent Development

7.4 Yongle Tape

7.4.1 Yongle Tape Corporation Information

7.4.2 Yongle Tape Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Yongle Tape Fire Resistant Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Yongle Tape Fire Resistant Tape Products Offered

7.4.5 Yongle Tape Recent Development

7.5 Berry Plastics

7.5.1 Berry Plastics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Berry Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Berry Plastics Fire Resistant Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Berry Plastics Fire Resistant Tape Products Offered

7.5.5 Berry Plastics Recent Development

7.6 Nitto Denko

7.6.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nitto Denko Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nitto Denko Fire Resistant Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nitto Denko Fire Resistant Tape Products Offered

7.6.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

7.7 tesa SE

7.7.1 tesa SE Corporation Information

7.7.2 tesa SE Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 tesa SE Fire Resistant Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 tesa SE Fire Resistant Tape Products Offered

7.7.5 tesa SE Recent Development

7.8 Shushi Group

7.8.1 Shushi Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shushi Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Shushi Group Fire Resistant Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Shushi Group Fire Resistant Tape Products Offered

7.8.5 Shushi Group Recent Development

7.9 Teraoka

7.9.1 Teraoka Corporation Information

7.9.2 Teraoka Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Teraoka Fire Resistant Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Teraoka Fire Resistant Tape Products Offered

7.9.5 Teraoka Recent Development

7.10 Camat

7.10.1 Camat Corporation Information

7.10.2 Camat Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Camat Fire Resistant Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Camat Fire Resistant Tape Products Offered

7.10.5 Camat Recent Development

7.11 Avery Dennison

7.11.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

7.11.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Avery Dennison Fire Resistant Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Avery Dennison Fire Resistant Tape Products Offered

7.11.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

7.12 Chukoh Chemical Industries,Ltd.

7.12.1 Chukoh Chemical Industries,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Chukoh Chemical Industries,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Chukoh Chemical Industries,Ltd. Fire Resistant Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Chukoh Chemical Industries,Ltd. Products Offered

7.12.5 Chukoh Chemical Industries,Ltd. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Fire Resistant Tape Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Fire Resistant Tape Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Fire Resistant Tape Distributors

8.3 Fire Resistant Tape Production Mode & Process

8.4 Fire Resistant Tape Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Fire Resistant Tape Sales Channels

8.4.2 Fire Resistant Tape Distributors

8.5 Fire Resistant Tape Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/354208/fire-resistant-tape

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com