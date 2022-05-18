Arc Furnace Electrode Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Arc Furnace Electrode market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Arc Furnace Electrode will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Arc Furnace Electrode size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Arc Furnace Electrode Market

This report focuses on global and United States Arc Furnace Electrode market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Arc Furnace Electrode market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In United States the Arc Furnace Electrode market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Arc Furnace Electrode Scope and Market Size

Segment by Type

Regular Power Electrode

High Power Electrode

Ultra High Power (UHP) Electrode

Segment by Application

Steel Mill

Ironworks

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Aero Industries

Coidan Graphite

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Showa Denko K.K

Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.

GrafTech International

Graphite India Limited (GIL)

HEG Limited

SEC Carbon, Ltd

Energoprom Group

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Arc Furnace Electrode consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Arc Furnace Electrode by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Arc Furnace Electrode manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Arc Furnace Electrode with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Arc Furnace Electrode sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Arc Furnace Electrode companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Arc Furnace Electrode Product Introduction

1.2 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Arc Furnace Electrode Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Arc Furnace Electrode in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Arc Furnace Electrode Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Arc Furnace Electrode Industry Trends

1.5.2 Arc Furnace Electrode Market Drivers

1.5.3 Arc Furnace Electrode Market Challenges

1.5.4 Arc Furnace Electrode Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Arc Furnace Electrode Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Regular Power Electrode

2.1.2 High Power Electrode

2.1.3 Ultra High Power (UHP) Electrode

2.2 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Arc Furnace Electrode Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Arc Furnace Electrode Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Steel Mill

3.1.2 Ironworks

3.2 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Arc Furnace Electrode Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Arc Furnace Electrode Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Arc Furnace Electrode Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Arc Furnace Electrode in 2021

4.2.3 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Arc Furnace Electrode Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Arc Furnace Electrode Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Arc Furnace Electrode Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Arc Furnace Electrode Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Arc Furnace Electrode Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Arc Furnace Electrode Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Arc Furnace Electrode Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Arc Furnace Electrode Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Arc Furnace Electrode Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Arc Furnace Electrode Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Arc Furnace Electrode Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Arc Furnace Electrode Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Aero Industries

7.1.1 Aero Industries Corporation Information

7.1.2 Aero Industries Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Aero Industries Arc Furnace Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Aero Industries Arc Furnace Electrode Products Offered

7.1.5 Aero Industries Recent Development

7.2 Coidan Graphite

7.2.1 Coidan Graphite Corporation Information

7.2.2 Coidan Graphite Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Coidan Graphite Arc Furnace Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Coidan Graphite Arc Furnace Electrode Products Offered

7.2.5 Coidan Graphite Recent Development

7.3 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Arc Furnace Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Arc Furnace Electrode Products Offered

7.3.5 Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.4 Showa Denko K.K

7.4.1 Showa Denko K.K Corporation Information

7.4.2 Showa Denko K.K Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Showa Denko K.K Arc Furnace Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Showa Denko K.K Arc Furnace Electrode Products Offered

7.4.5 Showa Denko K.K Recent Development

7.5 Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd. Arc Furnace Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd. Arc Furnace Electrode Products Offered

7.5.5 Fangda Carbon New Material Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.6 GrafTech International

7.6.1 GrafTech International Corporation Information

7.6.2 GrafTech International Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 GrafTech International Arc Furnace Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 GrafTech International Arc Furnace Electrode Products Offered

7.6.5 GrafTech International Recent Development

7.7 Graphite India Limited (GIL)

7.7.1 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Arc Furnace Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Arc Furnace Electrode Products Offered

7.7.5 Graphite India Limited (GIL) Recent Development

7.8 HEG Limited

7.8.1 HEG Limited Corporation Information

7.8.2 HEG Limited Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 HEG Limited Arc Furnace Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 HEG Limited Arc Furnace Electrode Products Offered

7.8.5 HEG Limited Recent Development

7.9 SEC Carbon, Ltd

7.9.1 SEC Carbon, Ltd Corporation Information

7.9.2 SEC Carbon, Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SEC Carbon, Ltd Arc Furnace Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SEC Carbon, Ltd Arc Furnace Electrode Products Offered

7.9.5 SEC Carbon, Ltd Recent Development

7.10 Energoprom Group

7.10.1 Energoprom Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Energoprom Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Energoprom Group Arc Furnace Electrode Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Energoprom Group Arc Furnace Electrode Products Offered

7.10.5 Energoprom Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Arc Furnace Electrode Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Arc Furnace Electrode Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Arc Furnace Electrode Distributors

8.3 Arc Furnace Electrode Production Mode & Process

8.4 Arc Furnace Electrode Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Arc Furnace Electrode Sales Channels

8.4.2 Arc Furnace Electrode Distributors

8.5 Arc Furnace Electrode Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

