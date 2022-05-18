Composite Pressure Vessels Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Composite Pressure Vessels market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Composite Pressure Vessels market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Composite Pressure Vessels market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Composite Pressure Vessels Market Segment by Type

Cylindrical

Spherical

Others

Composite Pressure Vessels Market Segment by Application

Gas Transport

Gas Storage

Others

The report on the Composite Pressure Vessels market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Catalina Cylinders

Everest Kanto Cylinder

Faber Industrie SPA

Hexagon Composites ASA

Iljin Composites

Luxfer Holdings PLC

NPROXX B.V

Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

Steelhead Composites

Worthington Industries

Beijing Tianhai Industry

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Composite Pressure Vessels consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Composite Pressure Vessels market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Composite Pressure Vessels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Composite Pressure Vessels with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Composite Pressure Vessels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Composite Pressure Vessels companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Composite Pressure Vessels Product Introduction

1.2 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Composite Pressure Vessels Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Composite Pressure Vessels in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Composite Pressure Vessels Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Composite Pressure Vessels Industry Trends

1.5.2 Composite Pressure Vessels Market Drivers

1.5.3 Composite Pressure Vessels Market Challenges

1.5.4 Composite Pressure Vessels Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Composite Pressure Vessels Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cylindrical

2.1.2 Spherical

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Composite Pressure Vessels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Composite Pressure Vessels Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Gas Transport

3.1.2 Gas Storage

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Composite Pressure Vessels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Composite Pressure Vessels Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Composite Pressure Vessels Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Composite Pressure Vessels in 2021

4.2.3 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Composite Pressure Vessels Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Composite Pressure Vessels Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Composite Pressure Vessels Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Composite Pressure Vessels Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Composite Pressure Vessels Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Composite Pressure Vessels Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Composite Pressure Vessels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Composite Pressure Vessels Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Composite Pressure Vessels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Composite Pressure Vessels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Composite Pressure Vessels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Composite Pressure Vessels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Catalina Cylinders

7.1.1 Catalina Cylinders Corporation Information

7.1.2 Catalina Cylinders Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Catalina Cylinders Composite Pressure Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Catalina Cylinders Composite Pressure Vessels Products Offered

7.1.5 Catalina Cylinders Recent Development

7.2 Everest Kanto Cylinder

7.2.1 Everest Kanto Cylinder Corporation Information

7.2.2 Everest Kanto Cylinder Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Everest Kanto Cylinder Composite Pressure Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Everest Kanto Cylinder Composite Pressure Vessels Products Offered

7.2.5 Everest Kanto Cylinder Recent Development

7.3 Faber Industrie SPA

7.3.1 Faber Industrie SPA Corporation Information

7.3.2 Faber Industrie SPA Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Faber Industrie SPA Composite Pressure Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Faber Industrie SPA Composite Pressure Vessels Products Offered

7.3.5 Faber Industrie SPA Recent Development

7.4 Hexagon Composites ASA

7.4.1 Hexagon Composites ASA Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hexagon Composites ASA Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hexagon Composites ASA Composite Pressure Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hexagon Composites ASA Composite Pressure Vessels Products Offered

7.4.5 Hexagon Composites ASA Recent Development

7.5 Iljin Composites

7.5.1 Iljin Composites Corporation Information

7.5.2 Iljin Composites Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Iljin Composites Composite Pressure Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Iljin Composites Composite Pressure Vessels Products Offered

7.5.5 Iljin Composites Recent Development

7.6 Luxfer Holdings PLC

7.6.1 Luxfer Holdings PLC Corporation Information

7.6.2 Luxfer Holdings PLC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Luxfer Holdings PLC Composite Pressure Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Luxfer Holdings PLC Composite Pressure Vessels Products Offered

7.6.5 Luxfer Holdings PLC Recent Development

7.7 NPROXX B.V

7.7.1 NPROXX B.V Corporation Information

7.7.2 NPROXX B.V Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 NPROXX B.V Composite Pressure Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 NPROXX B.V Composite Pressure Vessels Products Offered

7.7.5 NPROXX B.V Recent Development

7.8 Quantum Fuel Systems LLC

7.8.1 Quantum Fuel Systems LLC Corporation Information

7.8.2 Quantum Fuel Systems LLC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Quantum Fuel Systems LLC Composite Pressure Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Quantum Fuel Systems LLC Composite Pressure Vessels Products Offered

7.8.5 Quantum Fuel Systems LLC Recent Development

7.9 Steelhead Composites

7.9.1 Steelhead Composites Corporation Information

7.9.2 Steelhead Composites Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Steelhead Composites Composite Pressure Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Steelhead Composites Composite Pressure Vessels Products Offered

7.9.5 Steelhead Composites Recent Development

7.10 Worthington Industries

7.10.1 Worthington Industries Corporation Information

7.10.2 Worthington Industries Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Worthington Industries Composite Pressure Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Worthington Industries Composite Pressure Vessels Products Offered

7.10.5 Worthington Industries Recent Development

7.11 Beijing Tianhai Industry

7.11.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Corporation Information

7.11.2 Beijing Tianhai Industry Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry Composite Pressure Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Beijing Tianhai Industry Composite Pressure Vessels Products Offered

7.11.5 Beijing Tianhai Industry Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Composite Pressure Vessels Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Composite Pressure Vessels Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Composite Pressure Vessels Distributors

8.3 Composite Pressure Vessels Production Mode & Process

8.4 Composite Pressure Vessels Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Composite Pressure Vessels Sales Channels

8.4.2 Composite Pressure Vessels Distributors

8.5 Composite Pressure Vessels Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

