Bedside Table Lamp Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Bedside Table Lamp market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bedside Table Lamp will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Bedside Table Lamp Market

This report focuses on global and United States Bedside Table Lamp market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bedside Table Lamp market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, White Silicone Grease accounting for % of the Bedside Table Lamp global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Semiconductor Integrated Circuits was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In United States the Bedside Table Lamp market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Bedside Table Lamp Scope and Market Size

Segment by Type

LED

Halogen

Incandescent

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Kartell

DCW éditions

Lumis Srl

Pujol Iluminacion

K-Lighting

Imagilights

L&L Luce&Light

ORSJO

Plust – Plust

Colunex

Philips

OSRAM

Panasonic

GUANYA

OPPLE

Yingke

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Bedside Table Lamp consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Bedside Table Lamp by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Bedside Table Lamp manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bedside Table Lamp with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Bedside Table Lamp sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Bedside Table Lamp companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bedside Table Lamp Product Introduction

1.2 Global Bedside Table Lamp Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Bedside Table Lamp Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Bedside Table Lamp Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Bedside Table Lamp Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Bedside Table Lamp Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Bedside Table Lamp Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Bedside Table Lamp Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bedside Table Lamp in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bedside Table Lamp Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Bedside Table Lamp Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Bedside Table Lamp Industry Trends

1.5.2 Bedside Table Lamp Market Drivers

1.5.3 Bedside Table Lamp Market Challenges

1.5.4 Bedside Table Lamp Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Bedside Table Lamp Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 LED

2.1.2 Halogen

2.1.3 Incandescent

2.2 Global Bedside Table Lamp Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Bedside Table Lamp Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Bedside Table Lamp Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Bedside Table Lamp Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Bedside Table Lamp Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Bedside Table Lamp Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Bedside Table Lamp Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Bedside Table Lamp Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Bedside Table Lamp Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Bedside Table Lamp Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Bedside Table Lamp Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Bedside Table Lamp Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Bedside Table Lamp Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Bedside Table Lamp Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Bedside Table Lamp Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Bedside Table Lamp Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Bedside Table Lamp Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Bedside Table Lamp Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Bedside Table Lamp Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Bedside Table Lamp Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Bedside Table Lamp Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Bedside Table Lamp Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Bedside Table Lamp Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Bedside Table Lamp Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Bedside Table Lamp Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Bedside Table Lamp in 2021

4.2.3 Global Bedside Table Lamp Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Bedside Table Lamp Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Bedside Table Lamp Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Bedside Table Lamp Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bedside Table Lamp Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Bedside Table Lamp Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Bedside Table Lamp Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Bedside Table Lamp Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Bedside Table Lamp Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Bedside Table Lamp Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bedside Table Lamp Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Bedside Table Lamp Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Bedside Table Lamp Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Bedside Table Lamp Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Bedside Table Lamp Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Bedside Table Lamp Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Bedside Table Lamp Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bedside Table Lamp Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Bedside Table Lamp Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bedside Table Lamp Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bedside Table Lamp Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bedside Table Lamp Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Bedside Table Lamp Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Bedside Table Lamp Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Bedside Table Lamp Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Bedside Table Lamp Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Bedside Table Lamp Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kartell

7.1.1 Kartell Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kartell Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kartell Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kartell Bedside Table Lamp Products Offered

7.1.5 Kartell Recent Development

7.2 DCW éditions

7.2.1 DCW éditions Corporation Information

7.2.2 DCW éditions Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 DCW éditions Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 DCW éditions Bedside Table Lamp Products Offered

7.2.5 DCW éditions Recent Development

7.3 Lumis Srl

7.3.1 Lumis Srl Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lumis Srl Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lumis Srl Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lumis Srl Bedside Table Lamp Products Offered

7.3.5 Lumis Srl Recent Development

7.4 Pujol Iluminacion

7.4.1 Pujol Iluminacion Corporation Information

7.4.2 Pujol Iluminacion Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Pujol Iluminacion Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Pujol Iluminacion Bedside Table Lamp Products Offered

7.4.5 Pujol Iluminacion Recent Development

7.5 K-Lighting

7.5.1 K-Lighting Corporation Information

7.5.2 K-Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 K-Lighting Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 K-Lighting Bedside Table Lamp Products Offered

7.5.5 K-Lighting Recent Development

7.6 Imagilights

7.6.1 Imagilights Corporation Information

7.6.2 Imagilights Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Imagilights Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Imagilights Bedside Table Lamp Products Offered

7.6.5 Imagilights Recent Development

7.7 L&L Luce&Light

7.7.1 L&L Luce&Light Corporation Information

7.7.2 L&L Luce&Light Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 L&L Luce&Light Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 L&L Luce&Light Bedside Table Lamp Products Offered

7.7.5 L&L Luce&Light Recent Development

7.8 ORSJO

7.8.1 ORSJO Corporation Information

7.8.2 ORSJO Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ORSJO Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ORSJO Bedside Table Lamp Products Offered

7.8.5 ORSJO Recent Development

7.9 Plust – Plust

7.9.1 Plust – Plust Corporation Information

7.9.2 Plust – Plust Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Plust – Plust Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Plust – Plust Bedside Table Lamp Products Offered

7.9.5 Plust – Plust Recent Development

7.10 Colunex

7.10.1 Colunex Corporation Information

7.10.2 Colunex Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Colunex Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Colunex Bedside Table Lamp Products Offered

7.10.5 Colunex Recent Development

7.11 Philips

7.11.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.11.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Philips Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Philips Bedside Table Lamp Products Offered

7.11.5 Philips Recent Development

7.12 OSRAM

7.12.1 OSRAM Corporation Information

7.12.2 OSRAM Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 OSRAM Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 OSRAM Products Offered

7.12.5 OSRAM Recent Development

7.13 Panasonic

7.13.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.13.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Panasonic Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Panasonic Products Offered

7.13.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.14 GUANYA

7.14.1 GUANYA Corporation Information

7.14.2 GUANYA Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 GUANYA Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 GUANYA Products Offered

7.14.5 GUANYA Recent Development

7.15 OPPLE

7.15.1 OPPLE Corporation Information

7.15.2 OPPLE Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 OPPLE Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 OPPLE Products Offered

7.15.5 OPPLE Recent Development

7.16 Yingke

7.16.1 Yingke Corporation Information

7.16.2 Yingke Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Yingke Bedside Table Lamp Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Yingke Products Offered

7.16.5 Yingke Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Bedside Table Lamp Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Bedside Table Lamp Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Bedside Table Lamp Distributors

8.3 Bedside Table Lamp Production Mode & Process

8.4 Bedside Table Lamp Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Bedside Table Lamp Sales Channels

8.4.2 Bedside Table Lamp Distributors

8.5 Bedside Table Lamp Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

