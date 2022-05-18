UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market

This report focuses on global and United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, White Silicone Grease accounting for % of the UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Semiconductor Integrated Circuits was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In United States the UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Scope and Market Size

Segment by Type

Wall Mount

Ceiling Mounted

Segment by Application

Hospital

School

Government

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Philips

Honeywell HBT

Hughes

Excelitas

Aerapy

UV Resources

American Ultraviolet

Steril-Aire

Shenzhen GuanKe Technologies Co.,Ltd.

Lumalier

Cooper Lighting LLC

INPRO Technologies, Inc.

AeroMed

Light Progress

Rhino Medical Supply Inc

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Product Introduction

1.2 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Dynamics

1.5.1 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Industry Trends

1.5.2 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Drivers

1.5.3 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Challenges

1.5.4 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wall Mount

2.1.2 Ceiling Mounted

2.2 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 School

3.1.3 Government

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System in 2021

4.2.3 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Philips

7.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.1.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Philips UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Philips UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Products Offered

7.1.5 Philips Recent Development

7.2 Honeywell HBT

7.2.1 Honeywell HBT Corporation Information

7.2.2 Honeywell HBT Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Honeywell HBT UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Honeywell HBT UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Products Offered

7.2.5 Honeywell HBT Recent Development

7.3 Hughes

7.3.1 Hughes Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hughes Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hughes UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hughes UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Products Offered

7.3.5 Hughes Recent Development

7.4 Excelitas

7.4.1 Excelitas Corporation Information

7.4.2 Excelitas Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Excelitas UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Excelitas UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Products Offered

7.4.5 Excelitas Recent Development

7.5 Aerapy

7.5.1 Aerapy Corporation Information

7.5.2 Aerapy Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Aerapy UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Aerapy UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Products Offered

7.5.5 Aerapy Recent Development

7.6 UV Resources

7.6.1 UV Resources Corporation Information

7.6.2 UV Resources Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 UV Resources UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 UV Resources UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Products Offered

7.6.5 UV Resources Recent Development

7.7 American Ultraviolet

7.7.1 American Ultraviolet Corporation Information

7.7.2 American Ultraviolet Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 American Ultraviolet UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 American Ultraviolet UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Products Offered

7.7.5 American Ultraviolet Recent Development

7.8 Steril-Aire

7.8.1 Steril-Aire Corporation Information

7.8.2 Steril-Aire Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Steril-Aire UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Steril-Aire UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Products Offered

7.8.5 Steril-Aire Recent Development

7.9 Shenzhen GuanKe Technologies Co.,Ltd.

7.9.1 Shenzhen GuanKe Technologies Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shenzhen GuanKe Technologies Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shenzhen GuanKe Technologies Co.,Ltd. UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shenzhen GuanKe Technologies Co.,Ltd. UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Products Offered

7.9.5 Shenzhen GuanKe Technologies Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Lumalier

7.10.1 Lumalier Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lumalier Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Lumalier UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Lumalier UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Products Offered

7.10.5 Lumalier Recent Development

7.11 Cooper Lighting LLC

7.11.1 Cooper Lighting LLC Corporation Information

7.11.2 Cooper Lighting LLC Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Cooper Lighting LLC UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Cooper Lighting LLC UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Products Offered

7.11.5 Cooper Lighting LLC Recent Development

7.12 INPRO Technologies, Inc.

7.12.1 INPRO Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

7.12.2 INPRO Technologies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 INPRO Technologies, Inc. UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 INPRO Technologies, Inc. Products Offered

7.12.5 INPRO Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

7.13 AeroMed

7.13.1 AeroMed Corporation Information

7.13.2 AeroMed Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 AeroMed UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 AeroMed Products Offered

7.13.5 AeroMed Recent Development

7.14 Light Progress

7.14.1 Light Progress Corporation Information

7.14.2 Light Progress Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Light Progress UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Light Progress Products Offered

7.14.5 Light Progress Recent Development

7.15 Rhino Medical Supply Inc

7.15.1 Rhino Medical Supply Inc Corporation Information

7.15.2 Rhino Medical Supply Inc Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Rhino Medical Supply Inc UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Rhino Medical Supply Inc Products Offered

7.15.5 Rhino Medical Supply Inc Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Distributors

8.3 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Production Mode & Process

8.4 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Sales Channels

8.4.2 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Distributors

8.5 UV-C Upper-Air Disinfection System Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

