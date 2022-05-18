Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market

This report focuses on global and United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, White Silicone Grease accounting for % of the Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Semiconductor Integrated Circuits was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In United States the Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive market size is expected to grow from US$ million in 2021 to US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Scope and Market Size

Segment by Type

Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Potting Compound

Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Gap Filler

Segment by Application

Telecommunications Equipment

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Household Appliances

Power & Industrial

Medical Equipment

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

DOW

3M

LORD Corporation

Shanghai XiHe

Henkle

Ellsworth Adhesives

Emerson & Cuming

H.B. Fuller

Panacol-Elosol

Shenzhen Laibide Technology Co., Ltd

NYSTEIN, Inc.

Suzhou Baimin Electronic Material Technology Co.,Ltd

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Product Introduction

1.2 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Industry Trends

1.5.2 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Drivers

1.5.3 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Challenges

1.5.4 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Potting Compound

2.1.2 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Gap Filler

2.2 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Telecommunications Equipment

3.1.2 Automotive Electronics

3.1.3 Consumer Electronics

3.1.4 Household Appliances

3.1.5 Power & Industrial

3.1.6 Medical Equipment

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive in 2021

4.2.3 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DOW

7.1.1 DOW Corporation Information

7.1.2 DOW Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DOW Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DOW Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Products Offered

7.1.5 DOW Recent Development

7.2 3M

7.2.1 3M Corporation Information

7.2.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 3M Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 3M Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Products Offered

7.2.5 3M Recent Development

7.3 LORD Corporation

7.3.1 LORD Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 LORD Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 LORD Corporation Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 LORD Corporation Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Products Offered

7.3.5 LORD Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Shanghai XiHe

7.4.1 Shanghai XiHe Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shanghai XiHe Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Shanghai XiHe Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Shanghai XiHe Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Products Offered

7.4.5 Shanghai XiHe Recent Development

7.5 Henkle

7.5.1 Henkle Corporation Information

7.5.2 Henkle Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Henkle Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Henkle Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Products Offered

7.5.5 Henkle Recent Development

7.6 Ellsworth Adhesives

7.6.1 Ellsworth Adhesives Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ellsworth Adhesives Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ellsworth Adhesives Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ellsworth Adhesives Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Products Offered

7.6.5 Ellsworth Adhesives Recent Development

7.7 Emerson & Cuming

7.7.1 Emerson & Cuming Corporation Information

7.7.2 Emerson & Cuming Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Emerson & Cuming Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Emerson & Cuming Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Products Offered

7.7.5 Emerson & Cuming Recent Development

7.8 H.B. Fuller

7.8.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

7.8.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 H.B. Fuller Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 H.B. Fuller Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Products Offered

7.8.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

7.9 Panacol-Elosol

7.9.1 Panacol-Elosol Corporation Information

7.9.2 Panacol-Elosol Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Panacol-Elosol Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Panacol-Elosol Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Products Offered

7.9.5 Panacol-Elosol Recent Development

7.10 Shenzhen Laibide Technology Co., Ltd

7.10.1 Shenzhen Laibide Technology Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shenzhen Laibide Technology Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shenzhen Laibide Technology Co., Ltd Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shenzhen Laibide Technology Co., Ltd Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Products Offered

7.10.5 Shenzhen Laibide Technology Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.11 NYSTEIN, Inc.

7.11.1 NYSTEIN, Inc. Corporation Information

7.11.2 NYSTEIN, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 NYSTEIN, Inc. Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 NYSTEIN, Inc. Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Products Offered

7.11.5 NYSTEIN, Inc. Recent Development

7.12 Suzhou Baimin Electronic Material Technology Co.,Ltd

7.12.1 Suzhou Baimin Electronic Material Technology Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

7.12.2 Suzhou Baimin Electronic Material Technology Co.,Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Suzhou Baimin Electronic Material Technology Co.,Ltd Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Suzhou Baimin Electronic Material Technology Co.,Ltd Products Offered

7.12.5 Suzhou Baimin Electronic Material Technology Co.,Ltd Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Distributors

8.3 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Production Mode & Process

8.4 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Sales Channels

8.4.2 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Distributors

8.5 Polyurethane Thermally Conductive Adhesive Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

