Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of epoxy toughened adhesives include Kaneka, Solvay, Huntsman, Olin Corporation, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 74%. China is the largest producer of epoxy toughened adhesives, holds a share over 41%, followed by North America with a market share of around 23%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market of epoxy toughened adhesives, with a share about 63%, followed by Europe with a share about 18%. In terms of product, rubber toughening agent is the largest segment, with a share over 59%. And in terms of application, the largest application is coating, with a share over 33%, followed by electronics.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Epoxy Toughened Adhesives market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Segment by Type

Rubber Toughening Agent

Thermoplastic Resin Toughening Agent

Others

Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Segment by Application

Coating

Adhesive

Electronics

Composite Materials

Others

The report on the Epoxy Toughened Adhesives market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Kaneka

Solvay

Huntsman

Olin Corporation

Qingming

Jingyi

Huaxing

Hengchuang

Qishi

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Epoxy Toughened Adhesives market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Epoxy Toughened Adhesives with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Epoxy Toughened Adhesives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Epoxy Toughened Adhesives companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Industry Trends

1.5.2 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Drivers

1.5.3 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Challenges

1.5.4 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Rubber Toughening Agent

2.1.2 Thermoplastic Resin Toughening Agent

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Coating

3.1.2 Adhesive

3.1.3 Electronics

3.1.4 Composite Materials

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Epoxy Toughened Adhesives in 2021

4.2.3 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kaneka

7.1.1 Kaneka Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kaneka Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kaneka Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kaneka Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Products Offered

7.1.5 Kaneka Recent Development

7.2 Solvay

7.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information

7.2.2 Solvay Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Solvay Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Solvay Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Products Offered

7.2.5 Solvay Recent Development

7.3 Huntsman

7.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

7.3.2 Huntsman Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Huntsman Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Huntsman Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Products Offered

7.3.5 Huntsman Recent Development

7.4 Olin Corporation

7.4.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

7.4.2 Olin Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Olin Corporation Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Olin Corporation Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Products Offered

7.4.5 Olin Corporation Recent Development

7.5 Qingming

7.5.1 Qingming Corporation Information

7.5.2 Qingming Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Qingming Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Qingming Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Products Offered

7.5.5 Qingming Recent Development

7.6 Jingyi

7.6.1 Jingyi Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jingyi Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Jingyi Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Jingyi Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Products Offered

7.6.5 Jingyi Recent Development

7.7 Huaxing

7.7.1 Huaxing Corporation Information

7.7.2 Huaxing Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Huaxing Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Huaxing Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Products Offered

7.7.5 Huaxing Recent Development

7.8 Hengchuang

7.8.1 Hengchuang Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hengchuang Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hengchuang Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hengchuang Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Products Offered

7.8.5 Hengchuang Recent Development

7.9 Qishi

7.9.1 Qishi Corporation Information

7.9.2 Qishi Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Qishi Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Qishi Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Products Offered

7.9.5 Qishi Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Distributors

8.3 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Production Mode & Process

8.4 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Sales Channels

8.4.2 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Distributors

8.5 Epoxy Toughened Adhesives Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

