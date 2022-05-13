Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Cobalt Content, Above 20.0% accounting for % of the High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Power Battery was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Scope and Market Size

High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352468/high-purity-battery-grade-cobalt-sulfate

Segment by Cobalt Content

Above 20.0%

Above 21.0%

Others

Segment by Application

Power Battery

3C Battery

Others

By Company

Huayou Cobalt

GME

Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd

Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings

Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd.

Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd.

Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development

Nicomet Industries Limited

MMC Norilsk Nickel

Umicore

The report on the High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfateconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfatemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfatemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfatewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfatesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Product Introduction

1.2 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Dynamics

1.5.1 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Industry Trends

1.5.2 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Drivers

1.5.3 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Challenges

1.5.4 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Cobalt Content

2.1 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Segment by Cobalt Content

2.1.1 Above 20.0%

2.1.2 Above 21.0%

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size by Cobalt Content

2.2.1 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in Value, by Cobalt Content (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in Volume, by Cobalt Content (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Cobalt Content (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size by Cobalt Content

2.3.1 United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in Value, by Cobalt Content (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in Volume, by Cobalt Content (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Cobalt Content (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Power Battery

3.1.2 3C Battery

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate in 2021

4.2.3 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Huayou Cobalt

7.1.1 Huayou Cobalt Corporation Information

7.1.2 Huayou Cobalt Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Huayou Cobalt High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Huayou Cobalt High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Products Offered

7.1.5 Huayou Cobalt Recent Development

7.2 GME

7.2.1 GME Corporation Information

7.2.2 GME Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 GME High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 GME High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Products Offered

7.2.5 GME Recent Development

7.3 Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd

7.3.1 Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Products Offered

7.3.5 Ganzhou Tengyuan Cobalt Industrial Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.4 Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings

7.4.1 Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Products Offered

7.4.5 Jiayuan Cobalt Holdings Recent Development

7.5 Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd.

7.5.1 Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd. High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd. High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Products Offered

7.5.5 Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.6 Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Products Offered

7.6.5 Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.7 Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development

7.7.1 Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development Corporation Information

7.7.2 Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Products Offered

7.7.5 Nickel & Cobalt Hightech Development Recent Development

7.8 Nicomet Industries Limited

7.8.1 Nicomet Industries Limited Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nicomet Industries Limited Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Nicomet Industries Limited High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nicomet Industries Limited High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Products Offered

7.8.5 Nicomet Industries Limited Recent Development

7.9 MMC Norilsk Nickel

7.9.1 MMC Norilsk Nickel Corporation Information

7.9.2 MMC Norilsk Nickel Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 MMC Norilsk Nickel High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 MMC Norilsk Nickel High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Products Offered

7.9.5 MMC Norilsk Nickel Recent Development

7.10 Umicore

7.10.1 Umicore Corporation Information

7.10.2 Umicore Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Umicore High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Umicore High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Products Offered

7.10.5 Umicore Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Distributors

8.3 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Production Mode & Process

8.4 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Sales Channels

8.4.2 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Distributors

8.5 High-Purity Battery Grade Cobalt Sulfate Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352468/high-purity-battery-grade-cobalt-sulfate

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com