Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Vacuum Insulated Glass market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vacuum Insulated Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Vacuum Insulated Glass market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of Vacuum Insulated Glass include

For United States market, this report focuses on the Vacuum Insulated Glass market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Segment by Type

Tempered VIG

Non-tempered VIG

Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Segment by Application

Architecture & Furniture

Home Appliance

Others

The report on the Vacuum Insulated Glass market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Nippon Sheet Glass

Guardian Glass

Vitro Architectural Glass

AGC

LandGlass

Panasonic

Taiwan Glass

V-Glass

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Vacuum Insulated Glass consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Vacuum Insulated Glass market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vacuum Insulated Glass manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vacuum Insulated Glass with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Vacuum Insulated Glass submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Vacuum Insulated Glass companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vacuum Insulated Glass Product Introduction

1.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Vacuum Insulated Glass Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Vacuum Insulated Glass in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Vacuum Insulated Glass Industry Trends

1.5.2 Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Drivers

1.5.3 Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Challenges

1.5.4 Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Tempered VIG

2.1.2 Non-tempered VIG

2.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Vacuum Insulated Glass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Architecture & Furniture

3.1.2 Home Appliance

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Vacuum Insulated Glass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Vacuum Insulated Glass in 2021

4.2.3 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Vacuum Insulated Glass Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vacuum Insulated Glass Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Vacuum Insulated Glass Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Vacuum Insulated Glass Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Vacuum Insulated Glass Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nippon Sheet Glass

7.1.1 Nippon Sheet Glass Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nippon Sheet Glass Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nippon Sheet Glass Vacuum Insulated Glass Products Offered

7.1.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Recent Development

7.2 Guardian Glass

7.2.1 Guardian Glass Corporation Information

7.2.2 Guardian Glass Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Guardian Glass Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Guardian Glass Vacuum Insulated Glass Products Offered

7.2.5 Guardian Glass Recent Development

7.3 Vitro Architectural Glass

7.3.1 Vitro Architectural Glass Corporation Information

7.3.2 Vitro Architectural Glass Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Vitro Architectural Glass Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Vitro Architectural Glass Vacuum Insulated Glass Products Offered

7.3.5 Vitro Architectural Glass Recent Development

7.4 AGC

7.4.1 AGC Corporation Information

7.4.2 AGC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 AGC Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 AGC Vacuum Insulated Glass Products Offered

7.4.5 AGC Recent Development

7.5 LandGlass

7.5.1 LandGlass Corporation Information

7.5.2 LandGlass Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 LandGlass Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 LandGlass Vacuum Insulated Glass Products Offered

7.5.5 LandGlass Recent Development

7.6 Panasonic

7.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.6.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Panasonic Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Panasonic Vacuum Insulated Glass Products Offered

7.6.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.7 Taiwan Glass

7.7.1 Taiwan Glass Corporation Information

7.7.2 Taiwan Glass Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Taiwan Glass Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Taiwan Glass Vacuum Insulated Glass Products Offered

7.7.5 Taiwan Glass Recent Development

7.8 V-Glass

7.8.1 V-Glass Corporation Information

7.8.2 V-Glass Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 V-Glass Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 V-Glass Vacuum Insulated Glass Products Offered

7.8.5 V-Glass Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Vacuum Insulated Glass Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Vacuum Insulated Glass Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Vacuum Insulated Glass Distributors

8.3 Vacuum Insulated Glass Production Mode & Process

8.4 Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Vacuum Insulated Glass Sales Channels

8.4.2 Vacuum Insulated Glass Distributors

8.5 Vacuum Insulated Glass Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

