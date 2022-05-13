Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Anti-corrosion Pigment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-corrosion Pigment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

This report focuses on global and United States Anti-corrosion Pigment market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Global key players of anti-corrosion pigment include Heubach, W.R. Grace, NIRBHAY RASAYAN, Halox, etc. Global top six manufacturers hold a share over 51%. Asia-Pacific is the largest market of anti-corrosion pigment holds a share over 47%. In terms of product, phosphate based pigments is the largest segment, with a share over 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application are marine&industrial, with a share over 28%, followed by containers.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Anti-corrosion Pigment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/316210/anti-corrosion-pigment

Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Segment by Type

Chromate-based Pigments

Phosphate based Pigments

Silica-based Pigments

Others

Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Segment by Application

Marine

Containers

Industrial

Construction

Others

The report on the Anti-corrosion Pigment market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Heubach

W.R. Grace

NIRBHAY RASAYAN

Halox

Ferro

SNCZ

PPG Silica Products

Tayca Corporation

Junma Technology

Noelson Chemicals

Fuji Silysia Chemical

Henan Yingchuan New Material

2M Holdings

Yipin Pigments

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Anti-corrosion Pigment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Anti-corrosion Pigment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Anti-corrosion Pigment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-corrosion Pigment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Anti-corrosion Pigment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Anti-corrosion Pigment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-corrosion Pigment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Anti-corrosion Pigment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Anti-corrosion Pigment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Anti-corrosion Pigment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Chromate-based Pigments

2.1.2 Phosphate based Pigments

2.1.3 Silica-based Pigments

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Anti-corrosion Pigment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Marine

3.1.2 Containers

3.1.3 Industrial

3.1.4 Construction

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Anti-corrosion Pigment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Anti-corrosion Pigment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Anti-corrosion Pigment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Anti-corrosion Pigment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Anti-corrosion Pigment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Anti-corrosion Pigment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Anti-corrosion Pigment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Heubach

7.1.1 Heubach Corporation Information

7.1.2 Heubach Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Heubach Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Heubach Anti-corrosion Pigment Products Offered

7.1.5 Heubach Recent Development

7.2 W.R. Grace

7.2.1 W.R. Grace Corporation Information

7.2.2 W.R. Grace Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 W.R. Grace Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 W.R. Grace Anti-corrosion Pigment Products Offered

7.2.5 W.R. Grace Recent Development

7.3 NIRBHAY RASAYAN

7.3.1 NIRBHAY RASAYAN Corporation Information

7.3.2 NIRBHAY RASAYAN Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 NIRBHAY RASAYAN Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 NIRBHAY RASAYAN Anti-corrosion Pigment Products Offered

7.3.5 NIRBHAY RASAYAN Recent Development

7.4 Halox

7.4.1 Halox Corporation Information

7.4.2 Halox Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Halox Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Halox Anti-corrosion Pigment Products Offered

7.4.5 Halox Recent Development

7.5 Ferro

7.5.1 Ferro Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ferro Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ferro Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ferro Anti-corrosion Pigment Products Offered

7.5.5 Ferro Recent Development

7.6 SNCZ

7.6.1 SNCZ Corporation Information

7.6.2 SNCZ Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 SNCZ Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 SNCZ Anti-corrosion Pigment Products Offered

7.6.5 SNCZ Recent Development

7.7 PPG Silica Products

7.7.1 PPG Silica Products Corporation Information

7.7.2 PPG Silica Products Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 PPG Silica Products Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 PPG Silica Products Anti-corrosion Pigment Products Offered

7.7.5 PPG Silica Products Recent Development

7.8 Tayca Corporation

7.8.1 Tayca Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tayca Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tayca Corporation Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tayca Corporation Anti-corrosion Pigment Products Offered

7.8.5 Tayca Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Junma Technology

7.9.1 Junma Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Junma Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Junma Technology Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Junma Technology Anti-corrosion Pigment Products Offered

7.9.5 Junma Technology Recent Development

7.10 Noelson Chemicals

7.10.1 Noelson Chemicals Corporation Information

7.10.2 Noelson Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Noelson Chemicals Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Noelson Chemicals Anti-corrosion Pigment Products Offered

7.10.5 Noelson Chemicals Recent Development

7.11 Fuji Silysia Chemical

7.11.1 Fuji Silysia Chemical Corporation Information

7.11.2 Fuji Silysia Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Fuji Silysia Chemical Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Fuji Silysia Chemical Anti-corrosion Pigment Products Offered

7.11.5 Fuji Silysia Chemical Recent Development

7.12 Henan Yingchuan New Material

7.12.1 Henan Yingchuan New Material Corporation Information

7.12.2 Henan Yingchuan New Material Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Henan Yingchuan New Material Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Henan Yingchuan New Material Products Offered

7.12.5 Henan Yingchuan New Material Recent Development

7.13 2M Holdings

7.13.1 2M Holdings Corporation Information

7.13.2 2M Holdings Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 2M Holdings Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 2M Holdings Products Offered

7.13.5 2M Holdings Recent Development

7.14 Yipin Pigments

7.14.1 Yipin Pigments Corporation Information

7.14.2 Yipin Pigments Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Yipin Pigments Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Yipin Pigments Products Offered

7.14.5 Yipin Pigments Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Anti-corrosion Pigment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Anti-corrosion Pigment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Anti-corrosion Pigment Distributors

8.3 Anti-corrosion Pigment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Anti-corrosion Pigment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Anti-corrosion Pigment Distributors

8.5 Anti-corrosion Pigment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/316210/anti-corrosion-pigment

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com