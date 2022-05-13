Global Laser Gas Analyzers Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Laser Gas Analyzers market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Gas Analyzers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Laser Gas Analyzers market size is estimated to be worth US$ 511.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 672.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, In-Situ accounting for % of the Laser Gas Analyzers global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Oil & Gas was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global key players of laser gas analyzers include Endress+Hauser, Servomex (Spectris), Mettler Toledo, Focused Photonics Inc., ABB, Siemens, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 41%. China is the largest market of laser gas analyzers with a share about 28%, followed by Europe and North America with a market share of around 22% and 21% respectively. In terms of product, in-situ is the largest segment, with a share over 71%. And in terms of application, the largest application is oil & gas, with a share over 23%, followed by power industry with a market share of around 18%.

Global Laser Gas Analyzers Scope and Market Size

Laser Gas Analyzers market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laser Gas Analyzers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Laser Gas Analyzers market size by players, by Size and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

In-Situ

Extractive

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Power Industry

Metal & Mining

Fertilizer

Cement

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Pulp & Paper

Steel Industry

Others

By Company

Endress+Hauser

Servomex(Spectris)

Mettler Toledo

Focused Photonics Inc.

ABB

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

NEO Monitors

Baker Hughes

SICK

HORIBA

AMETEK

Fuji Electric

Shanghai ChangAi

Emerson

Sinosteel Accurate (WuHan) Technology

Nanjing KELISAIKE

Landun Photoelectron

Chongqing Chuanyi Automation

DEFINE Technology

Teledyne Analytical Instruments

Boreal Laser

AnHui Wanyi Science and Technology

Opsis AB

Hangzhou Zetian Technology

Shanxi Guohui Huaguang

ADEV

The report on the Laser Gas Analyzers market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Laser Gas Analyzersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Laser Gas Analyzersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Laser Gas Analyzersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Laser Gas Analyzerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Laser Gas Analyzerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Laser Gas Analyzers companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Laser Gas Analyzers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Laser Gas Analyzers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Laser Gas Analyzers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Laser Gas Analyzers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Laser Gas Analyzers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Laser Gas Analyzers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Laser Gas Analyzers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Laser Gas Analyzers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Laser Gas Analyzers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 In-Situ

2.1.2 Extractive

2.2 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Laser Gas Analyzers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Laser Gas Analyzers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil & Gas

3.1.2 Power Industry

3.1.3 Metal & Mining

3.1.4 Fertilizer

3.1.5 Cement

3.1.6 Chemical & Pharmaceutical

3.1.7 Pulp & Paper

3.1.8 Steel Industry

3.1.9 Others

3.2 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Laser Gas Analyzers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Laser Gas Analyzers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Laser Gas Analyzers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Laser Gas Analyzers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Laser Gas Analyzers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Laser Gas Analyzers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Laser Gas Analyzers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Laser Gas Analyzers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Laser Gas Analyzers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Laser Gas Analyzers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Laser Gas Analyzers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Laser Gas Analyzers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Laser Gas Analyzers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Laser Gas Analyzers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Laser Gas Analyzers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Laser Gas Analyzers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Endress+Hauser

7.1.1 Endress+Hauser Corporation Information

7.1.2 Endress+Hauser Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Endress+Hauser Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Endress+Hauser Laser Gas Analyzers Products Offered

7.1.5 Endress+Hauser Recent Development

7.2 Servomex(Spectris)

7.2.1 Servomex(Spectris) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Servomex(Spectris) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Servomex(Spectris) Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Servomex(Spectris) Laser Gas Analyzers Products Offered

7.2.5 Servomex(Spectris) Recent Development

7.3 Mettler Toledo

7.3.1 Mettler Toledo Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mettler Toledo Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mettler Toledo Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mettler Toledo Laser Gas Analyzers Products Offered

7.3.5 Mettler Toledo Recent Development

7.4 Focused Photonics Inc.

7.4.1 Focused Photonics Inc. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Focused Photonics Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Focused Photonics Inc. Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Focused Photonics Inc. Laser Gas Analyzers Products Offered

7.4.5 Focused Photonics Inc. Recent Development

7.5 ABB

7.5.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.5.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ABB Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ABB Laser Gas Analyzers Products Offered

7.5.5 ABB Recent Development

7.6 Siemens

7.6.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.6.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Siemens Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Siemens Laser Gas Analyzers Products Offered

7.6.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.7 Yokogawa Electric

7.7.1 Yokogawa Electric Corporation Information

7.7.2 Yokogawa Electric Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Yokogawa Electric Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Yokogawa Electric Laser Gas Analyzers Products Offered

7.7.5 Yokogawa Electric Recent Development

7.8 NEO Monitors

7.8.1 NEO Monitors Corporation Information

7.8.2 NEO Monitors Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 NEO Monitors Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 NEO Monitors Laser Gas Analyzers Products Offered

7.8.5 NEO Monitors Recent Development

7.9 Baker Hughes

7.9.1 Baker Hughes Corporation Information

7.9.2 Baker Hughes Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Baker Hughes Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Baker Hughes Laser Gas Analyzers Products Offered

7.9.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

7.10 SICK

7.10.1 SICK Corporation Information

7.10.2 SICK Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 SICK Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 SICK Laser Gas Analyzers Products Offered

7.10.5 SICK Recent Development

7.11 HORIBA

7.11.1 HORIBA Corporation Information

7.11.2 HORIBA Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 HORIBA Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 HORIBA Laser Gas Analyzers Products Offered

7.11.5 HORIBA Recent Development

7.12 AMETEK

7.12.1 AMETEK Corporation Information

7.12.2 AMETEK Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 AMETEK Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 AMETEK Products Offered

7.12.5 AMETEK Recent Development

7.13 Fuji Electric

7.13.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

7.13.2 Fuji Electric Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Fuji Electric Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Fuji Electric Products Offered

7.13.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

7.14 Shanghai ChangAi

7.14.1 Shanghai ChangAi Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shanghai ChangAi Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shanghai ChangAi Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shanghai ChangAi Products Offered

7.14.5 Shanghai ChangAi Recent Development

7.15 Emerson

7.15.1 Emerson Corporation Information

7.15.2 Emerson Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Emerson Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Emerson Products Offered

7.15.5 Emerson Recent Development

7.16 Sinosteel Accurate (WuHan) Technology

7.16.1 Sinosteel Accurate (WuHan) Technology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sinosteel Accurate (WuHan) Technology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Sinosteel Accurate (WuHan) Technology Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Sinosteel Accurate (WuHan) Technology Products Offered

7.16.5 Sinosteel Accurate (WuHan) Technology Recent Development

7.17 Nanjing KELISAIKE

7.17.1 Nanjing KELISAIKE Corporation Information

7.17.2 Nanjing KELISAIKE Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Nanjing KELISAIKE Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Nanjing KELISAIKE Products Offered

7.17.5 Nanjing KELISAIKE Recent Development

7.18 Landun Photoelectron

7.18.1 Landun Photoelectron Corporation Information

7.18.2 Landun Photoelectron Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Landun Photoelectron Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Landun Photoelectron Products Offered

7.18.5 Landun Photoelectron Recent Development

7.19 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation

7.19.1 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Corporation Information

7.19.2 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Products Offered

7.19.5 Chongqing Chuanyi Automation Recent Development

7.20 DEFINE Technology

7.20.1 DEFINE Technology Corporation Information

7.20.2 DEFINE Technology Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 DEFINE Technology Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 DEFINE Technology Products Offered

7.20.5 DEFINE Technology Recent Development

7.21 Teledyne Analytical Instruments

7.21.1 Teledyne Analytical Instruments Corporation Information

7.21.2 Teledyne Analytical Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Teledyne Analytical Instruments Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Teledyne Analytical Instruments Products Offered

7.21.5 Teledyne Analytical Instruments Recent Development

7.22 Boreal Laser

7.22.1 Boreal Laser Corporation Information

7.22.2 Boreal Laser Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Boreal Laser Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Boreal Laser Products Offered

7.22.5 Boreal Laser Recent Development

7.23 AnHui Wanyi Science and Technology

7.23.1 AnHui Wanyi Science and Technology Corporation Information

7.23.2 AnHui Wanyi Science and Technology Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 AnHui Wanyi Science and Technology Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 AnHui Wanyi Science and Technology Products Offered

7.23.5 AnHui Wanyi Science and Technology Recent Development

7.24 Opsis AB

7.24.1 Opsis AB Corporation Information

7.24.2 Opsis AB Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Opsis AB Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Opsis AB Products Offered

7.24.5 Opsis AB Recent Development

7.25 Hangzhou Zetian Technology

7.25.1 Hangzhou Zetian Technology Corporation Information

7.25.2 Hangzhou Zetian Technology Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Hangzhou Zetian Technology Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Hangzhou Zetian Technology Products Offered

7.25.5 Hangzhou Zetian Technology Recent Development

7.26 Shanxi Guohui Huaguang

7.26.1 Shanxi Guohui Huaguang Corporation Information

7.26.2 Shanxi Guohui Huaguang Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Shanxi Guohui Huaguang Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Shanxi Guohui Huaguang Products Offered

7.26.5 Shanxi Guohui Huaguang Recent Development

7.27 ADEV

7.27.1 ADEV Corporation Information

7.27.2 ADEV Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 ADEV Laser Gas Analyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 ADEV Products Offered

7.27.5 ADEV Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Laser Gas Analyzers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Laser Gas Analyzers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Laser Gas Analyzers Distributors

8.3 Laser Gas Analyzers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Laser Gas Analyzers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Laser Gas Analyzers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Laser Gas Analyzers Distributors

8.5 Laser Gas Analyzers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

