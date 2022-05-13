Global Prescription Delivery Service Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Prescription Delivery Service market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Prescription Delivery Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Prescription Delivery Service market size is estimated to be worth US$ 157.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 396.5 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Prescription Drugs accounting for % of the Prescription Delivery Service global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Pharmacy Stores was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global key players of prescription delivery service include Walgreens, CVS Health, Express Scripts, Walmart Stores, Zur Rose Grou, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 40%. North America is the largest market of prescription delivery service, with a share over 55%, followed by Europe with a share over 23%.In terms of product, prescription drugs is the largest segment, with a share over 70%，followed by OTC drugs with a market share of over 17%. And in terms of application, the largest application is pharmacy stores, with a share over 77%.

Global Prescription Delivery Service Scope and Market Size

Prescription Delivery Service market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Prescription Delivery Service market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Prescription Delivery Service market size by players, by Size and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Prescription Drugs

Wellness Supplements

OTC Drugs

Diagnostic Kits

Segment by Application

Pharmacy Stores

Healthcare Institutions

Others

By Company

Walgreens

CVS Health

Express Scripts

Walmart Stores

Zur Rose Group

Phoenix

Capsule

Meituan

Kroger

Amazon (PillPack)

Alto Pharmacy

The report on the Prescription Delivery Service market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

