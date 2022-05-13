Global Customer Service BPO Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Customer Service BPO market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Customer Service BPO market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Customer Service BPO market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Onshore Outsourcing accounting for % of the Customer Service BPO global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Financial was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In China market, key players of customer service BPO include Majorel, HL95, Transcosmos China, Shandong Taiying Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing 95teleweb Information Ltd,corp, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 15%. And in terms of application, the largest application is financial, with a share over 46%, followed by internet and e-commerce.

Global Customer Service BPO Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Customer Service BPO market size by players, by Size and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Onshore Outsourcing

Offshore Outsourcing

Segment by Application

Financial

Government and Public Services

Internet and E-commerce

Retail and Logistics Services

3C Electronic

Automotive

Others

By Company

Majorel

HL95

Transcosmos China

Shandong Taiying Technology Co., Ltd.

Beijing 95teleweb Information Ltd,corp

Beijing Ronglianyitong Information & Technology Co., Ltd.

Menggucrm

North King Technology Co., Ltd.

Sykes

Huatangjt

Sunke

800Teleservices

Renruihr

Commchina

Vxichina

Samton

Teleperformance China

The report on the Customer Service BPO market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Customer Service BPOconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Customer Service BPOmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Customer Service BPOmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Customer Service BPOwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Customer Service BPOsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Customer Service BPO companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Customer Service BPO Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Customer Service BPO Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Customer Service BPO Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Customer Service BPO Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Customer Service BPO Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Customer Service BPO in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Customer Service BPO Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Customer Service BPO Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Customer Service BPO Industry Trends

1.4.2 Customer Service BPO Market Drivers

1.4.3 Customer Service BPO Market Challenges

1.4.4 Customer Service BPO Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Customer Service BPO by Type

2.1 Customer Service BPO Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Onshore Outsourcing

2.1.2 Offshore Outsourcing

2.2 Global Customer Service BPO Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Customer Service BPO Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Customer Service BPO Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Customer Service BPO Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Customer Service BPO by Application

3.1 Customer Service BPO Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Financial

3.1.2 Government and Public Services

3.1.3 Internet and E-commerce

3.1.4 Retail and Logistics Services

3.1.5 3C Electronic

3.1.6 Automotive

3.1.7 Others

3.2 Global Customer Service BPO Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Customer Service BPO Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Customer Service BPO Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Customer Service BPO Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Customer Service BPO Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Customer Service BPO Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Customer Service BPO Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Customer Service BPO Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Customer Service BPO Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Customer Service BPO Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Customer Service BPO in 2021

4.2.3 Global Customer Service BPO Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Customer Service BPO Headquarters, Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Customer Service BPO Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Customer Service BPO Companies Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Customer Service BPO Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Customer Service BPO Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Customer Service BPO Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Customer Service BPO Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Customer Service BPO Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Customer Service BPO Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Customer Service BPO Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Customer Service BPO Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Customer Service BPO Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Customer Service BPO Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Customer Service BPO Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Customer Service BPO Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Customer Service BPO Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Customer Service BPO Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Customer Service BPO Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Customer Service BPO Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Customer Service BPO Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Customer Service BPO Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Customer Service BPO Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Majorel

7.1.1 Majorel Company Details

7.1.2 Majorel Business Overview

7.1.3 Majorel Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.1.4 Majorel Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Majorel Recent Development

7.2 HL95

7.2.1 HL95 Company Details

7.2.2 HL95 Business Overview

7.2.3 HL95 Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.2.4 HL95 Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 HL95 Recent Development

7.3 Transcosmos China

7.3.1 Transcosmos China Company Details

7.3.2 Transcosmos China Business Overview

7.3.3 Transcosmos China Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.3.4 Transcosmos China Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Transcosmos China Recent Development

7.4 Shandong Taiying Technology Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Shandong Taiying Technology Co., Ltd. Company Details

7.4.2 Shandong Taiying Technology Co., Ltd. Business Overview

7.4.3 Shandong Taiying Technology Co., Ltd. Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.4.4 Shandong Taiying Technology Co., Ltd. Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Shandong Taiying Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.5 Beijing 95teleweb Information Ltd,corp

7.5.1 Beijing 95teleweb Information Ltd,corp Company Details

7.5.2 Beijing 95teleweb Information Ltd,corp Business Overview

7.5.3 Beijing 95teleweb Information Ltd,corp Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.5.4 Beijing 95teleweb Information Ltd,corp Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Beijing 95teleweb Information Ltd,corp Recent Development

7.6 Beijing Ronglianyitong Information & Technology Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Beijing Ronglianyitong Information & Technology Co., Ltd. Company Details

7.6.2 Beijing Ronglianyitong Information & Technology Co., Ltd. Business Overview

7.6.3 Beijing Ronglianyitong Information & Technology Co., Ltd. Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.6.4 Beijing Ronglianyitong Information & Technology Co., Ltd. Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Beijing Ronglianyitong Information & Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.7 Menggucrm

7.7.1 Menggucrm Company Details

7.7.2 Menggucrm Business Overview

7.7.3 Menggucrm Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.7.4 Menggucrm Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Menggucrm Recent Development

7.8 North King Technology Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 North King Technology Co., Ltd. Company Details

7.8.2 North King Technology Co., Ltd. Business Overview

7.8.3 North King Technology Co., Ltd. Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.8.4 North King Technology Co., Ltd. Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 North King Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 Sykes

7.9.1 Sykes Company Details

7.9.2 Sykes Business Overview

7.9.3 Sykes Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.9.4 Sykes Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Sykes Recent Development

7.10 Huatangjt

7.10.1 Huatangjt Company Details

7.10.2 Huatangjt Business Overview

7.10.3 Huatangjt Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.10.4 Huatangjt Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Huatangjt Recent Development

7.11 Sunke

7.11.1 Sunke Company Details

7.11.2 Sunke Business Overview

7.11.3 Sunke Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.11.4 Sunke Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Sunke Recent Development

7.12 800Teleservices

7.12.1 800Teleservices Company Details

7.12.2 800Teleservices Business Overview

7.12.3 800Teleservices Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.12.4 800Teleservices Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 800Teleservices Recent Development

7.13 Renruihr

7.13.1 Renruihr Company Details

7.13.2 Renruihr Business Overview

7.13.3 Renruihr Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.13.4 Renruihr Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Renruihr Recent Development

7.14 Commchina

7.14.1 Commchina Company Details

7.14.2 Commchina Business Overview

7.14.3 Commchina Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.14.4 Commchina Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Commchina Recent Development

7.15 Vxichina

7.15.1 Vxichina Company Details

7.15.2 Vxichina Business Overview

7.15.3 Vxichina Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.15.4 Vxichina Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Vxichina Recent Development

7.16 Samton

7.16.1 Samton Company Details

7.16.2 Samton Business Overview

7.16.3 Samton Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.16.4 Samton Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Samton Recent Development

7.17 Teleperformance China

7.17.1 Teleperformance China Company Details

7.17.2 Teleperformance China Business Overview

7.17.3 Teleperformance China Customer Service BPO Introduction

7.17.4 Teleperformance China Revenue in Customer Service BPO Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Teleperformance China Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

