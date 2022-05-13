Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Segment by Type

Boost Module

Buck Module

Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Segment by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Defense

Medical

Industrial

The report on the Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Murata Manufacturing

TDK

CUI Inc

TRACO Power

Vicor

FDK

Bel Fuse

Artesyn

SynQor

RECOM

Mean Well

Delta Electronics

Mornsun

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Product Introduction

1.2 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Industry Trends

1.5.2 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Drivers

1.5.3 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Challenges

1.5.4 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Boost Module

2.1.2 Buck Module

2.2 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace

3.1.2 Automotive

3.1.3 Defense

3.1.4 Medical

3.1.5 Industrial

3.2 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module in 2021

4.2.3 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Murata Manufacturing

7.1.1 Murata Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.1.2 Murata Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Murata Manufacturing Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Murata Manufacturing Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Products Offered

7.1.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Development

7.2 TDK

7.2.1 TDK Corporation Information

7.2.2 TDK Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 TDK Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 TDK Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Products Offered

7.2.5 TDK Recent Development

7.3 CUI Inc

7.3.1 CUI Inc Corporation Information

7.3.2 CUI Inc Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 CUI Inc Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CUI Inc Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Products Offered

7.3.5 CUI Inc Recent Development

7.4 TRACO Power

7.4.1 TRACO Power Corporation Information

7.4.2 TRACO Power Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 TRACO Power Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 TRACO Power Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Products Offered

7.4.5 TRACO Power Recent Development

7.5 Vicor

7.5.1 Vicor Corporation Information

7.5.2 Vicor Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Vicor Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Vicor Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Products Offered

7.5.5 Vicor Recent Development

7.6 FDK

7.6.1 FDK Corporation Information

7.6.2 FDK Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 FDK Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 FDK Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Products Offered

7.6.5 FDK Recent Development

7.7 Bel Fuse

7.7.1 Bel Fuse Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bel Fuse Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Bel Fuse Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Bel Fuse Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Products Offered

7.7.5 Bel Fuse Recent Development

7.8 Artesyn

7.8.1 Artesyn Corporation Information

7.8.2 Artesyn Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Artesyn Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Artesyn Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Products Offered

7.8.5 Artesyn Recent Development

7.9 SynQor

7.9.1 SynQor Corporation Information

7.9.2 SynQor Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 SynQor Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 SynQor Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Products Offered

7.9.5 SynQor Recent Development

7.10 RECOM

7.10.1 RECOM Corporation Information

7.10.2 RECOM Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 RECOM Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 RECOM Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Products Offered

7.10.5 RECOM Recent Development

7.11 Mean Well

7.11.1 Mean Well Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mean Well Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Mean Well Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Mean Well Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Products Offered

7.11.5 Mean Well Recent Development

7.12 Delta Electronics

7.12.1 Delta Electronics Corporation Information

7.12.2 Delta Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Delta Electronics Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Delta Electronics Products Offered

7.12.5 Delta Electronics Recent Development

7.13 Mornsun

7.13.1 Mornsun Corporation Information

7.13.2 Mornsun Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Mornsun Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Mornsun Products Offered

7.13.5 Mornsun Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Distributors

8.3 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Production Mode & Process

8.4 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Sales Channels

8.4.2 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Distributors

8.5 Non-Isolated DC/DC Converter Module Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

