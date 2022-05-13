Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Isolated Gate Drive Power Module market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Segment by Type

IGBT

SiC

MOS

GaN

Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Segment by Application

Automotive

Medical

Industrial

Others

The report on the Isolated Gate Drive Power Module market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Murata Manufacturing

Würth Elektronik

RECOM Power

ADI

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Cissoid

Infineon Technologies

Skyworks

Power Integrations

MH GoPower

NXP Semiconductors

Mornsun

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Isolated Gate Drive Power Module market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Isolated Gate Drive Power Module with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Isolated Gate Drive Power Module submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Isolated Gate Drive Power Module companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Product Introduction

1.2 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Industry Trends

1.5.2 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Drivers

1.5.3 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Challenges

1.5.4 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 IGBT

2.1.2 SiC

2.1.3 MOS

2.1.4 GaN

2.2 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Medical

3.1.3 Industrial

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Isolated Gate Drive Power Module in 2021

4.2.3 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Murata Manufacturing

7.1.1 Murata Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.1.2 Murata Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Murata Manufacturing Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Murata Manufacturing Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Products Offered

7.1.5 Murata Manufacturing Recent Development

7.2 Würth Elektronik

7.2.1 Würth Elektronik Corporation Information

7.2.2 Würth Elektronik Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Würth Elektronik Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Würth Elektronik Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Products Offered

7.2.5 Würth Elektronik Recent Development

7.3 RECOM Power

7.3.1 RECOM Power Corporation Information

7.3.2 RECOM Power Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 RECOM Power Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 RECOM Power Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Products Offered

7.3.5 RECOM Power Recent Development

7.4 ADI

7.4.1 ADI Corporation Information

7.4.2 ADI Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ADI Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ADI Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Products Offered

7.4.5 ADI Recent Development

7.5 Texas Instruments

7.5.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

7.5.2 Texas Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Texas Instruments Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Texas Instruments Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Products Offered

7.5.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development

7.6 STMicroelectronics

7.6.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

7.6.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 STMicroelectronics Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 STMicroelectronics Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Products Offered

7.6.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.7 Cissoid

7.7.1 Cissoid Corporation Information

7.7.2 Cissoid Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Cissoid Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Cissoid Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Products Offered

7.7.5 Cissoid Recent Development

7.8 Infineon Technologies

7.8.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

7.8.2 Infineon Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Infineon Technologies Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Infineon Technologies Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Products Offered

7.8.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Development

7.9 Skyworks

7.9.1 Skyworks Corporation Information

7.9.2 Skyworks Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Skyworks Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Skyworks Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Products Offered

7.9.5 Skyworks Recent Development

7.10 Power Integrations

7.10.1 Power Integrations Corporation Information

7.10.2 Power Integrations Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Power Integrations Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Power Integrations Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Products Offered

7.10.5 Power Integrations Recent Development

7.11 MH GoPower

7.11.1 MH GoPower Corporation Information

7.11.2 MH GoPower Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 MH GoPower Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 MH GoPower Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Products Offered

7.11.5 MH GoPower Recent Development

7.12 NXP Semiconductors

7.12.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

7.12.2 NXP Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 NXP Semiconductors Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 NXP Semiconductors Products Offered

7.12.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

7.13 Mornsun

7.13.1 Mornsun Corporation Information

7.13.2 Mornsun Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Mornsun Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Mornsun Products Offered

7.13.5 Mornsun Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Distributors

8.3 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Production Mode & Process

8.4 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Sales Channels

8.4.2 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Distributors

8.5 Isolated Gate Drive Power Module Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

