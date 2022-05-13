High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Segment by Type

95-100℃

95-120℃

High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Segment by Application

Graphite Electrode

Aluminum Industry

Ink and Paint Industry

Tire Industry

Others

The report on the High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

JFE Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Himadri Chemicals & Industries

Koppers

Rain Industries Limited

Shamokin Carbons

Ansteel

RESORBENT

Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group

Ningxia Wanboda

Asbury Carbons

Shanxi Hongte

Kaifeng Carbon

Fangda Carbon New Material

Baitailong

Sasol

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Product Introduction

1.2 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Dynamics

1.5.1 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Industry Trends

1.5.2 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Drivers

1.5.3 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Challenges

1.5.4 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Softening Point

2.1 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Segment by Softening Point

2.1.1 95-100℃

2.1.2 95-120℃

2.2 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Softening Point

2.2.1 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Value, by Softening Point (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume, by Softening Point (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Softening Point (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Softening Point

2.3.1 United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Value, by Softening Point (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume, by Softening Point (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Softening Point (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Graphite Electrode

3.1.2 Aluminum Industry

3.1.3 Ink and Paint Industry

3.1.4 Tire Industry

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch in 2021

4.2.3 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Region

5.1 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 JFE Chemical

7.1.1 JFE Chemical Corporation Information

7.1.2 JFE Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 JFE Chemical High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 JFE Chemical High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.1.5 JFE Chemical Recent Development

7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

7.3 Himadri Chemicals & Industries

7.3.1 Himadri Chemicals & Industries Corporation Information

7.3.2 Himadri Chemicals & Industries Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Himadri Chemicals & Industries High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Himadri Chemicals & Industries High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.3.5 Himadri Chemicals & Industries Recent Development

7.4 Koppers

7.4.1 Koppers Corporation Information

7.4.2 Koppers Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Koppers High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Koppers High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.4.5 Koppers Recent Development

7.5 Rain Industries Limited

7.5.1 Rain Industries Limited Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rain Industries Limited Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Rain Industries Limited High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Rain Industries Limited High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.5.5 Rain Industries Limited Recent Development

7.6 Shamokin Carbons

7.6.1 Shamokin Carbons Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shamokin Carbons Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shamokin Carbons High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shamokin Carbons High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.6.5 Shamokin Carbons Recent Development

7.7 Ansteel

7.7.1 Ansteel Corporation Information

7.7.2 Ansteel Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Ansteel High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Ansteel High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.7.5 Ansteel Recent Development

7.8 RESORBENT

7.8.1 RESORBENT Corporation Information

7.8.2 RESORBENT Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 RESORBENT High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 RESORBENT High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.8.5 RESORBENT Recent Development

7.9 Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group

7.9.1 Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.9.5 Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Recent Development

7.10 Ningxia Wanboda

7.10.1 Ningxia Wanboda Corporation Information

7.10.2 Ningxia Wanboda Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Ningxia Wanboda High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Ningxia Wanboda High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.10.5 Ningxia Wanboda Recent Development

7.11 Asbury Carbons

7.11.1 Asbury Carbons Corporation Information

7.11.2 Asbury Carbons Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Asbury Carbons High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Asbury Carbons High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.11.5 Asbury Carbons Recent Development

7.12 Shanxi Hongte

7.12.1 Shanxi Hongte Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shanxi Hongte Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shanxi Hongte High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shanxi Hongte Products Offered

7.12.5 Shanxi Hongte Recent Development

7.13 Kaifeng Carbon

7.13.1 Kaifeng Carbon Corporation Information

7.13.2 Kaifeng Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Kaifeng Carbon High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Kaifeng Carbon Products Offered

7.13.5 Kaifeng Carbon Recent Development

7.14 Fangda Carbon New Material

7.14.1 Fangda Carbon New Material Corporation Information

7.14.2 Fangda Carbon New Material Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Fangda Carbon New Material High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Fangda Carbon New Material Products Offered

7.14.5 Fangda Carbon New Material Recent Development

7.15 Baitailong

7.15.1 Baitailong Corporation Information

7.15.2 Baitailong Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Baitailong High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Baitailong Products Offered

7.15.5 Baitailong Recent Development

7.16 Sasol

7.16.1 Sasol Corporation Information

7.16.2 Sasol Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Sasol High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Sasol Products Offered

7.16.5 Sasol Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Distributors

8.3 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Production Mode & Process

8.4 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Sales Channels

8.4.2 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Distributors

8.5 High Temperature Coal Tar Pitch Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

