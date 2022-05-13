Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Furniture & Cabinet Hardware market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Segment by Type

Hinges

Drawer Slides

Drawer Boxes

Cabinet Latches

Knobs & Pulls

Others

Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Segment by Application

Household

Commercial

The report on the Furniture & Cabinet Hardware market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Blum

Hettich

Hafele

Meaton

GRASS

DTC

Accuride

Taiming

Vauth Sagel

Jusen

Hi-Gold

FGV

SH-ABC

ADAMS

Kesseböhmer

Titus

Salice

King Slide

Emuca

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Furniture & Cabinet Hardware market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Furniture & Cabinet Hardware with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Furniture & Cabinet Hardware submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Furniture & Cabinet Hardware companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Product Introduction

1.2 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Industry Trends

1.5.2 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Drivers

1.5.3 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Challenges

1.5.4 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hinges

2.1.2 Drawer Slides

2.1.3 Drawer Boxes

2.1.4 Cabinet Latches

2.1.5 Knobs & Pulls

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Household

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Furniture & Cabinet Hardware in 2021

4.2.3 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Blum

7.1.1 Blum Corporation Information

7.1.2 Blum Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Blum Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Blum Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Products Offered

7.1.5 Blum Recent Development

7.2 Hettich

7.2.1 Hettich Corporation Information

7.2.2 Hettich Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Hettich Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Hettich Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Products Offered

7.2.5 Hettich Recent Development

7.3 Hafele

7.3.1 Hafele Corporation Information

7.3.2 Hafele Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Hafele Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Hafele Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Products Offered

7.3.5 Hafele Recent Development

7.4 Meaton

7.4.1 Meaton Corporation Information

7.4.2 Meaton Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Meaton Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Meaton Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Products Offered

7.4.5 Meaton Recent Development

7.5 GRASS

7.5.1 GRASS Corporation Information

7.5.2 GRASS Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 GRASS Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 GRASS Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Products Offered

7.5.5 GRASS Recent Development

7.6 DTC

7.6.1 DTC Corporation Information

7.6.2 DTC Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 DTC Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 DTC Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Products Offered

7.6.5 DTC Recent Development

7.7 Accuride

7.7.1 Accuride Corporation Information

7.7.2 Accuride Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Accuride Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Accuride Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Products Offered

7.7.5 Accuride Recent Development

7.8 Taiming

7.8.1 Taiming Corporation Information

7.8.2 Taiming Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Taiming Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Taiming Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Products Offered

7.8.5 Taiming Recent Development

7.9 Vauth Sagel

7.9.1 Vauth Sagel Corporation Information

7.9.2 Vauth Sagel Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Vauth Sagel Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Vauth Sagel Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Products Offered

7.9.5 Vauth Sagel Recent Development

7.10 Jusen

7.10.1 Jusen Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jusen Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jusen Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jusen Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Products Offered

7.10.5 Jusen Recent Development

7.11 Hi-Gold

7.11.1 Hi-Gold Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hi-Gold Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hi-Gold Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hi-Gold Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Products Offered

7.11.5 Hi-Gold Recent Development

7.12 FGV

7.12.1 FGV Corporation Information

7.12.2 FGV Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 FGV Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 FGV Products Offered

7.12.5 FGV Recent Development

7.13 SH-ABC

7.13.1 SH-ABC Corporation Information

7.13.2 SH-ABC Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 SH-ABC Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 SH-ABC Products Offered

7.13.5 SH-ABC Recent Development

7.14 ADAMS

7.14.1 ADAMS Corporation Information

7.14.2 ADAMS Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 ADAMS Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 ADAMS Products Offered

7.14.5 ADAMS Recent Development

7.15 Kesseböhmer

7.15.1 Kesseböhmer Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kesseböhmer Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Kesseböhmer Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Kesseböhmer Products Offered

7.15.5 Kesseböhmer Recent Development

7.16 Titus

7.16.1 Titus Corporation Information

7.16.2 Titus Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Titus Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Titus Products Offered

7.16.5 Titus Recent Development

7.17 Salice

7.17.1 Salice Corporation Information

7.17.2 Salice Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Salice Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Salice Products Offered

7.17.5 Salice Recent Development

7.18 King Slide

7.18.1 King Slide Corporation Information

7.18.2 King Slide Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 King Slide Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 King Slide Products Offered

7.18.5 King Slide Recent Development

7.19 Emuca

7.19.1 Emuca Corporation Information

7.19.2 Emuca Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Emuca Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Emuca Products Offered

7.19.5 Emuca Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Distributors

8.3 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Production Mode & Process

8.4 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Sales Channels

8.4.2 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Distributors

8.5 Furniture & Cabinet Hardware Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

