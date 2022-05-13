Global Commercial Washing Machines Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Commercial Washing Machines market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Washing Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Commercial Washing Machines market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4450 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 5575.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Washers accounting for % of the Commercial Washing Machines global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hotels was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global key players of commercial washing machines include Alliance Laundry System, Whirlpool, Miele, Electrolux Professional, Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 85%. The key players are mainly located in Europe, North America, China, South Korea, and India. In terms of product, washers is the largest segment, with a share over 72%. And in terms of application, the largest application is laundries, with a share over 38%, followed by hotels.

Global Commercial Washing Machines Scope and Market Size

Commercial Washing Machines market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Washing Machines market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Commercial Washing Machines market size by players, by Size and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Washers

Dryers

Segment by Application

Hotels

Hospitals

Laundries

Schools & Apartments

Others

By Company

Alliance Laundry System

Whirlpool

Miele

Electrolux Professional

Herbert Kannegiesser GmbH

Jensen Group

Pellerin Milnor Corporation

LG Commercial

Girbau

Dexter Laundry

Jiangsu Sea-Lion Machinery

ONNERA Group

Shanghai Sailstar Machinery

Grandimpianti

Schulthess Maschinen

Lavatec

G.A. Braun, Inc.

ASKO

Stefab India Limited

EDRO Corporation

IMESA

Stahl

Lavamac

Lapauw International

IMAGE Laundry Systems

GEI

IFB Appliances

Ramsons India

The report on the Commercial Washing Machines market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Commercial Washing Machinesconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Commercial Washing Machinesmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Commercial Washing Machinesmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Commercial Washing Machineswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Commercial Washing Machinessubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Commercial Washing Machines companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

