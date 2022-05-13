Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1890 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2204.7 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Metal Sputtering Target Material accounting for % of the Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Consumer Electronics was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global key players of semiconductor used high purity sputtering target material include JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation, Materion, Konfoong Materials International, Linde, Plansee SE, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 58%. The key players are mainly located in Europe, North America, China, and Japan. In terms of product, metal sputtering target material is the largest segment, with a share over 62%. And in terms of application, the largest application is consumer electronics, with a share over 39%, followed by vehicle electronics.

Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material market size by players, by Size and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Metal Sputtering Target Material

Alloy Sputtering Target Material

Non-metal Sputtering Target Material

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Vehicle Electronics

Communication Electronics

Others

By Company

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Materion

Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd.

Linde

Plansee SE

Honeywell

TOSOH

TANAKA

ULVAC

Luvata

Hitachi Metals

Sumitomo Chemical

Longhua Technology Group (Luoyang) Co., Ltd.

GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

Umicore

Angstrom Sciences

Advantec

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

The report on the Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Materialconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Materialmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Materialmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Materialwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Materialsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Product Introduction

1.2 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Industry Trends

1.5.2 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Drivers

1.5.3 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Challenges

1.5.4 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Metal Sputtering Target Material

2.1.2 Alloy Sputtering Target Material

2.1.3 Non-metal Sputtering Target Material

2.2 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Consumer Electronics

3.1.2 Vehicle Electronics

3.1.3 Communication Electronics

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material in 2021

4.2.3 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

7.1.1 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Products Offered

7.1.5 JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Materion

7.2.1 Materion Corporation Information

7.2.2 Materion Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Materion Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Materion Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Products Offered

7.2.5 Materion Recent Development

7.3 Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd.

7.3.1 Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd. Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd. Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Products Offered

7.3.5 Konfoong Materials International Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.4 Linde

7.4.1 Linde Corporation Information

7.4.2 Linde Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Linde Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Linde Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Products Offered

7.4.5 Linde Recent Development

7.5 Plansee SE

7.5.1 Plansee SE Corporation Information

7.5.2 Plansee SE Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Plansee SE Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Plansee SE Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Products Offered

7.5.5 Plansee SE Recent Development

7.6 Honeywell

7.6.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.6.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Honeywell Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Honeywell Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Products Offered

7.6.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.7 TOSOH

7.7.1 TOSOH Corporation Information

7.7.2 TOSOH Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 TOSOH Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 TOSOH Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Products Offered

7.7.5 TOSOH Recent Development

7.8 TANAKA

7.8.1 TANAKA Corporation Information

7.8.2 TANAKA Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 TANAKA Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 TANAKA Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Products Offered

7.8.5 TANAKA Recent Development

7.9 ULVAC

7.9.1 ULVAC Corporation Information

7.9.2 ULVAC Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ULVAC Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ULVAC Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Products Offered

7.9.5 ULVAC Recent Development

7.10 Luvata

7.10.1 Luvata Corporation Information

7.10.2 Luvata Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Luvata Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Luvata Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Products Offered

7.10.5 Luvata Recent Development

7.11 Hitachi Metals

7.11.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hitachi Metals Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hitachi Metals Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hitachi Metals Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Products Offered

7.11.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

7.12 Sumitomo Chemical

7.12.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sumitomo Chemical Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sumitomo Chemical Products Offered

7.12.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

7.13 Longhua Technology Group (Luoyang) Co., Ltd.

7.13.1 Longhua Technology Group (Luoyang) Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Longhua Technology Group (Luoyang) Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Longhua Technology Group (Luoyang) Co., Ltd. Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Longhua Technology Group (Luoyang) Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.13.5 Longhua Technology Group (Luoyang) Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.14 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

7.14.1 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.14.2 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.14.5 GRIKIN Advanced Material Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.15 Umicore

7.15.1 Umicore Corporation Information

7.15.2 Umicore Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Umicore Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Umicore Products Offered

7.15.5 Umicore Recent Development

7.16 Angstrom Sciences

7.16.1 Angstrom Sciences Corporation Information

7.16.2 Angstrom Sciences Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Angstrom Sciences Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Angstrom Sciences Products Offered

7.16.5 Angstrom Sciences Recent Development

7.17 Advantec

7.17.1 Advantec Corporation Information

7.17.2 Advantec Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Advantec Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Advantec Products Offered

7.17.5 Advantec Recent Development

7.18 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

7.18.1 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Corporation Information

7.18.2 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Products Offered

7.18.5 Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material Recent Development

7.19 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd

7.19.1 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.19.2 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Products Offered

7.19.5 FURAYA Metals Co., Ltd Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Distributors

8.3 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Production Mode & Process

8.4 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Sales Channels

8.4.2 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Distributors

8.5 Semiconductor Used High Purity Sputtering Target Material Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

