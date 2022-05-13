Global Eptacog Alfa (rFVIIa) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Eptacog Alfa (rFVIIa) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Eptacog Alfa (rFVIIa) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1263 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1654.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Freeze-dried Preparation accounting for % of the Eptacog Alfa (rFVIIa) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hemophilia was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Novo Nordisk is the largest manufacturers of eptacog alfa (rFVIIa) in the world, has a share about 92%. Other players include LFB SA, GENERIUM,Northland-bio, and Northland-bioi, etc. The key players are mainly located in Europe, North America, China, and Japan. In terms of product, freeze-dried preparation is the largest segment, with a share over 52%. And in terms of application, the largest application is hemophilia, with a share over 48%, followed by acquired hemophilia.

Global Eptacog Alfa (rFVIIa) Scope and Market Size

Eptacog Alfa (rFVIIa) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Eptacog Alfa (rFVIIa) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Eptacog Alfa (rFVIIa) market size by players, by Size and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Freeze-dried Preparation

Freeze-dried Powder

Segment by Application

Hemophilia

Acquired Hemophilia

Factor VII Deficiency

Glanzmann Thrombasthenia (GT)

By Company

Novo Nordisk

LFB SA

GENERIUM

Northland-bio

CSL

Shire (Takeda)

Bayer

The report on the Eptacog Alfa (rFVIIa) market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Eptacog Alfa (rFVIIa)consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Eptacog Alfa (rFVIIa)market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Eptacog Alfa (rFVIIa)manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Eptacog Alfa (rFVIIa)with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Eptacog Alfa (rFVIIa)submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Eptacog Alfa (rFVIIa) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

