Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medium Coal Tar Pitch market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Medium Coal Tar Pitch market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Segment by Type

For Electrode Use

For General Use

Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Segment by Application

Electrolytic Aluminum

Electrodes Production

Road Construction

Roof Construction

Others

The report on the Medium Coal Tar Pitch market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Rain Carbon

JFE Chemical

Koppers

Coopers Creek

Risun

Shanxi Coking Coal

Jining Carbon

Henan Dongxing Chemical

Hebei Qunbang Chemical

Anyang Baoyuan Chemical

Handan Jinghao Chemical

Shandong Gude Chemical

Shandong Weijiao

Xinnuolixing

Gautam Zen International

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Medium Coal Tar Pitch consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Medium Coal Tar Pitch market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Medium Coal Tar Pitch manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Medium Coal Tar Pitch with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Medium Coal Tar Pitch submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Medium Coal Tar Pitch companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Product Introduction

1.2 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Industry Trends

1.5.2 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Drivers

1.5.3 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Challenges

1.5.4 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 For Electrode Use

2.1.2 For General Use

2.2 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Electrolytic Aluminum

3.1.2 Electrodes Production

3.1.3 Road Construction

3.1.4 Roof Construction

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Medium Coal Tar Pitch in 2021

4.2.3 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Medium Coal Tar Pitch Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Medium Coal Tar Pitch Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Medium Coal Tar Pitch Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Rain Carbon

7.1.1 Rain Carbon Corporation Information

7.1.2 Rain Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Rain Carbon Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Rain Carbon Medium Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.1.5 Rain Carbon Recent Development

7.2 JFE Chemical

7.2.1 JFE Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 JFE Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 JFE Chemical Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 JFE Chemical Medium Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.2.5 JFE Chemical Recent Development

7.3 Koppers

7.3.1 Koppers Corporation Information

7.3.2 Koppers Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Koppers Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Koppers Medium Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.3.5 Koppers Recent Development

7.4 Coopers Creek

7.4.1 Coopers Creek Corporation Information

7.4.2 Coopers Creek Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Coopers Creek Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Coopers Creek Medium Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.4.5 Coopers Creek Recent Development

7.5 Risun

7.5.1 Risun Corporation Information

7.5.2 Risun Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Risun Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Risun Medium Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.5.5 Risun Recent Development

7.6 Shanxi Coking Coal

7.6.1 Shanxi Coking Coal Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shanxi Coking Coal Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shanxi Coking Coal Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shanxi Coking Coal Medium Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.6.5 Shanxi Coking Coal Recent Development

7.7 Jining Carbon

7.7.1 Jining Carbon Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jining Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jining Carbon Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jining Carbon Medium Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.7.5 Jining Carbon Recent Development

7.8 Henan Dongxing Chemical

7.8.1 Henan Dongxing Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 Henan Dongxing Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Henan Dongxing Chemical Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Henan Dongxing Chemical Medium Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.8.5 Henan Dongxing Chemical Recent Development

7.9 Hebei Qunbang Chemical

7.9.1 Hebei Qunbang Chemical Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hebei Qunbang Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hebei Qunbang Chemical Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hebei Qunbang Chemical Medium Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.9.5 Hebei Qunbang Chemical Recent Development

7.10 Anyang Baoyuan Chemical

7.10.1 Anyang Baoyuan Chemical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Anyang Baoyuan Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Anyang Baoyuan Chemical Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Anyang Baoyuan Chemical Medium Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.10.5 Anyang Baoyuan Chemical Recent Development

7.11 Handan Jinghao Chemical

7.11.1 Handan Jinghao Chemical Corporation Information

7.11.2 Handan Jinghao Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Handan Jinghao Chemical Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Handan Jinghao Chemical Medium Coal Tar Pitch Products Offered

7.11.5 Handan Jinghao Chemical Recent Development

7.12 Shandong Gude Chemical

7.12.1 Shandong Gude Chemical Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shandong Gude Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shandong Gude Chemical Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shandong Gude Chemical Products Offered

7.12.5 Shandong Gude Chemical Recent Development

7.13 Shandong Weijiao

7.13.1 Shandong Weijiao Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shandong Weijiao Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Shandong Weijiao Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shandong Weijiao Products Offered

7.13.5 Shandong Weijiao Recent Development

7.14 Xinnuolixing

7.14.1 Xinnuolixing Corporation Information

7.14.2 Xinnuolixing Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Xinnuolixing Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Xinnuolixing Products Offered

7.14.5 Xinnuolixing Recent Development

7.15 Gautam Zen International

7.15.1 Gautam Zen International Corporation Information

7.15.2 Gautam Zen International Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Gautam Zen International Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Gautam Zen International Products Offered

7.15.5 Gautam Zen International Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Distributors

8.3 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Production Mode & Process

8.4 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Sales Channels

8.4.2 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Distributors

8.5 Medium Coal Tar Pitch Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

