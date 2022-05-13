Global Truck-mounted Aerial Devices Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Truck-mounted Aerial Devices market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Truck-mounted Aerial Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Truck-mounted Aerial Devices market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Less than 20m accounting for % of the Truck-mounted Aerial Devices global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Municipal was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In Australia, the key players of truck-mounted aerial devices include Nifty-Lift, TIME Manufacturing, GMJ Equipment, Bronto Skylift, Socage, etc. Australia top three manufacturers hold a share over 51%. The key players are mainly located in Europe, North America, and Japan. In terms of product, working height less than 20m is the largest segment, with a share over 54%. And in terms of application, the largest application is municipal, with a share over 35%, followed by industrial application.

Global Truck-mounted Aerial Devices Scope and Market Size

Truck-mounted Aerial Devices market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Truck-mounted Aerial Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Truck-mounted Aerial Devices market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Less than 20m

More than 20m

Segment by Application

Municipal

Telecommunication

Construction

Industrial Application

Others

By Company

Nifty-Lift

TIME Manufacturing

GMJ Equipment

Bronto Skylift

Socage

CTE

Dur-A-Lift Inc.

Klubb

Tadano

Aichi

Multitel Pagliero

The report on the Truck-mounted Aerial Devices market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

