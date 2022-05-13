Global Self-adhesive Elastic Bandage Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Self-adhesive Elastic Bandage market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Self-adhesive Elastic Bandage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Self-adhesive Elastic Bandage market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Non-woven Self-adhesive Elastic Bandage accounting for % of the Self-adhesive Elastic Bandage global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hospital was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

In China, the key players of self-adhesive elastic bandage include 3M, Urgo Medical, Zhende Medical, Winner Medical, Cokingmed, etc. China top five three manufacturers hold a share over 65%. The key players are mainly located in Europe, North America, and China. In terms of product, non-woven self-adhesive elastic bandage is the largest segment, with a share over 66%. And in terms of application, the largest downstream market is hospital, with a share over 56%, followed by pharmacy.

Global Self-adhesive Elastic Bandage Scope and Market Size

Self-adhesive Elastic Bandage market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Self-adhesive Elastic Bandage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Self-adhesive Elastic Bandage market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Non-woven Self-adhesive Elastic Bandage

Cotton Self-adhesive Elastic Bandage

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

Pharmacy

Others

By Company

3M

Urgo Medical

Zhende Medical

Winner Medical

Cokingmed

HYNAUT

Wuxi Beyon Medical Products Co., Ltd.

Nanfang Medical

The report on the Self-adhesive Elastic Bandage market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Self-adhesive Elastic Bandageconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Self-adhesive Elastic Bandagemarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Self-adhesive Elastic Bandagemanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Self-adhesive Elastic Bandagewith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Self-adhesive Elastic Bandagesubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Self-adhesive Elastic Bandage companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

