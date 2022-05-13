Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/353548/automotive-electric-double-layer-capacitors%25EF%25BC%2588edlc

Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Segment by Type

Radial Type

Cylindricality Type

Button Type

Square Type

Pouch Type

Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Segment by Application

Electric Vehicles

Fuel Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

The report on the Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Nippon Chemi-Con

Panasonic

KEMET

Vishay Intertechnology

AVX

Maxwell

SECH SA

LS Mtron

Ningbo CRRC New Energy Technology

Elna DYNACAP DVL

Supreme Power Solutions

Samwha

Jianghai Capacitor

Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited (Samxon)

Ioxus

Jinzhou Kaimei Power

Beijing HCC Energy

Skeleton Technologies

VINATech

Cornell Dubilier Electronics

Yunasko

Shanghai Aowei Technology

Shandong Goldencell Electronics Technology

CAP-XX

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Radial Type

2.1.2 Cylindricality Type

2.1.3 Button Type

2.1.4 Square Type

2.1.5 Pouch Type

2.2 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Electric Vehicles

3.1.2 Fuel Vehicles

3.1.3 Commercial Vehicles

3.2 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nippon Chemi-Con

7.1.1 Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nippon Chemi-Con Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nippon Chemi-Con Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nippon Chemi-Con Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Products Offered

7.1.5 Nippon Chemi-Con Recent Development

7.2 Panasonic

7.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.2.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Panasonic Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Panasonic Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Products Offered

7.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.3 KEMET

7.3.1 KEMET Corporation Information

7.3.2 KEMET Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 KEMET Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 KEMET Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Products Offered

7.3.5 KEMET Recent Development

7.4 Vishay Intertechnology

7.4.1 Vishay Intertechnology Corporation Information

7.4.2 Vishay Intertechnology Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Products Offered

7.4.5 Vishay Intertechnology Recent Development

7.5 AVX

7.5.1 AVX Corporation Information

7.5.2 AVX Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 AVX Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 AVX Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Products Offered

7.5.5 AVX Recent Development

7.6 Maxwell

7.6.1 Maxwell Corporation Information

7.6.2 Maxwell Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Maxwell Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Maxwell Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Products Offered

7.6.5 Maxwell Recent Development

7.7 SECH SA

7.7.1 SECH SA Corporation Information

7.7.2 SECH SA Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 SECH SA Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 SECH SA Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Products Offered

7.7.5 SECH SA Recent Development

7.8 LS Mtron

7.8.1 LS Mtron Corporation Information

7.8.2 LS Mtron Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 LS Mtron Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 LS Mtron Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Products Offered

7.8.5 LS Mtron Recent Development

7.9 Ningbo CRRC New Energy Technology

7.9.1 Ningbo CRRC New Energy Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Ningbo CRRC New Energy Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Ningbo CRRC New Energy Technology Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Ningbo CRRC New Energy Technology Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Products Offered

7.9.5 Ningbo CRRC New Energy Technology Recent Development

7.10 Elna DYNACAP DVL

7.10.1 Elna DYNACAP DVL Corporation Information

7.10.2 Elna DYNACAP DVL Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Elna DYNACAP DVL Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Elna DYNACAP DVL Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Products Offered

7.10.5 Elna DYNACAP DVL Recent Development

7.11 Supreme Power Solutions

7.11.1 Supreme Power Solutions Corporation Information

7.11.2 Supreme Power Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Supreme Power Solutions Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Supreme Power Solutions Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Products Offered

7.11.5 Supreme Power Solutions Recent Development

7.12 Samwha

7.12.1 Samwha Corporation Information

7.12.2 Samwha Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Samwha Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Samwha Products Offered

7.12.5 Samwha Recent Development

7.13 Jianghai Capacitor

7.13.1 Jianghai Capacitor Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jianghai Capacitor Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Jianghai Capacitor Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Jianghai Capacitor Products Offered

7.13.5 Jianghai Capacitor Recent Development

7.14 Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited (Samxon)

7.14.1 Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited (Samxon) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited (Samxon) Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited (Samxon) Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited (Samxon) Products Offered

7.14.5 Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited (Samxon) Recent Development

7.15 Ioxus

7.15.1 Ioxus Corporation Information

7.15.2 Ioxus Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Ioxus Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Ioxus Products Offered

7.15.5 Ioxus Recent Development

7.16 Jinzhou Kaimei Power

7.16.1 Jinzhou Kaimei Power Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jinzhou Kaimei Power Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Jinzhou Kaimei Power Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Jinzhou Kaimei Power Products Offered

7.16.5 Jinzhou Kaimei Power Recent Development

7.17 Beijing HCC Energy

7.17.1 Beijing HCC Energy Corporation Information

7.17.2 Beijing HCC Energy Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Beijing HCC Energy Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Beijing HCC Energy Products Offered

7.17.5 Beijing HCC Energy Recent Development

7.18 Skeleton Technologies

7.18.1 Skeleton Technologies Corporation Information

7.18.2 Skeleton Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Skeleton Technologies Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Skeleton Technologies Products Offered

7.18.5 Skeleton Technologies Recent Development

7.19 VINATech

7.19.1 VINATech Corporation Information

7.19.2 VINATech Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 VINATech Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 VINATech Products Offered

7.19.5 VINATech Recent Development

7.20 Cornell Dubilier Electronics

7.20.1 Cornell Dubilier Electronics Corporation Information

7.20.2 Cornell Dubilier Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Cornell Dubilier Electronics Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Cornell Dubilier Electronics Products Offered

7.20.5 Cornell Dubilier Electronics Recent Development

7.21 Yunasko

7.21.1 Yunasko Corporation Information

7.21.2 Yunasko Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Yunasko Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Yunasko Products Offered

7.21.5 Yunasko Recent Development

7.22 Shanghai Aowei Technology

7.22.1 Shanghai Aowei Technology Corporation Information

7.22.2 Shanghai Aowei Technology Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Shanghai Aowei Technology Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Shanghai Aowei Technology Products Offered

7.22.5 Shanghai Aowei Technology Recent Development

7.23 Shandong Goldencell Electronics Technology

7.23.1 Shandong Goldencell Electronics Technology Corporation Information

7.23.2 Shandong Goldencell Electronics Technology Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Shandong Goldencell Electronics Technology Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Shandong Goldencell Electronics Technology Products Offered

7.23.5 Shandong Goldencell Electronics Technology Recent Development

7.24 CAP-XX

7.24.1 CAP-XX Corporation Information

7.24.2 CAP-XX Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 CAP-XX Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 CAP-XX Products Offered

7.24.5 CAP-XX Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Distributors

8.3 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Distributors

8.5 Automotive Electric Double-Layer Capacitors（EDLC) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

