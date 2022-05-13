Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Human Blood Glucose Test Strip size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Glucose Oxidase

(PQQ)PQQ-Glucos Dehydrogenase

(FAD)FAD-Glucose Dehydrogenase

Hexokinase

Segment by Application

Home

Hospital

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

77 Elektronika

Bioland Technology

Bremed

E-LinkCare Meditech

HEALTH & LIFE

IHealth

IME-DC

Lifescan

Major Biosystem Corporation

MED TRUST

Medisana

Prodigy Meter

Sanofi Diabetes

SmartLAB

TODA PHARMA

Trimpeks Healthcare

Trividia Health

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Human Blood Glucose Test Strip by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Human Blood Glucose Test Strip with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Human Blood Glucose Test Strip sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Human Blood Glucose Test Strip companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Product Introduction

1.2 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Industry Trends

1.5.2 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Drivers

1.5.3 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Challenges

1.5.4 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glucose Oxidase

2.1.2 (PQQ)PQQ-Glucos Dehydrogenase

2.1.3 (FAD)FAD-Glucose Dehydrogenase

2.1.4 Hexokinase

2.2 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Home

3.1.2 Hospital

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Human Blood Glucose Test Strip in 2021

4.2.3 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 77 Elektronika

7.1.1 77 Elektronika Corporation Information

7.1.2 77 Elektronika Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 77 Elektronika Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 77 Elektronika Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

7.1.5 77 Elektronika Recent Development

7.2 Bioland Technology

7.2.1 Bioland Technology Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bioland Technology Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bioland Technology Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bioland Technology Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

7.2.5 Bioland Technology Recent Development

7.3 Bremed

7.3.1 Bremed Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bremed Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bremed Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bremed Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

7.3.5 Bremed Recent Development

7.4 E-LinkCare Meditech

7.4.1 E-LinkCare Meditech Corporation Information

7.4.2 E-LinkCare Meditech Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 E-LinkCare Meditech Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 E-LinkCare Meditech Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

7.4.5 E-LinkCare Meditech Recent Development

7.5 HEALTH & LIFE

7.5.1 HEALTH & LIFE Corporation Information

7.5.2 HEALTH & LIFE Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 HEALTH & LIFE Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 HEALTH & LIFE Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

7.5.5 HEALTH & LIFE Recent Development

7.6 IHealth

7.6.1 IHealth Corporation Information

7.6.2 IHealth Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 IHealth Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 IHealth Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

7.6.5 IHealth Recent Development

7.7 IME-DC

7.7.1 IME-DC Corporation Information

7.7.2 IME-DC Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 IME-DC Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 IME-DC Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

7.7.5 IME-DC Recent Development

7.8 Lifescan

7.8.1 Lifescan Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lifescan Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Lifescan Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Lifescan Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

7.8.5 Lifescan Recent Development

7.9 Major Biosystem Corporation

7.9.1 Major Biosystem Corporation Corporation Information

7.9.2 Major Biosystem Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Major Biosystem Corporation Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Major Biosystem Corporation Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

7.9.5 Major Biosystem Corporation Recent Development

7.10 MED TRUST

7.10.1 MED TRUST Corporation Information

7.10.2 MED TRUST Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 MED TRUST Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 MED TRUST Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

7.10.5 MED TRUST Recent Development

7.11 Medisana

7.11.1 Medisana Corporation Information

7.11.2 Medisana Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Medisana Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Medisana Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Products Offered

7.11.5 Medisana Recent Development

7.12 Prodigy Meter

7.12.1 Prodigy Meter Corporation Information

7.12.2 Prodigy Meter Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Prodigy Meter Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Prodigy Meter Products Offered

7.12.5 Prodigy Meter Recent Development

7.13 Sanofi Diabetes

7.13.1 Sanofi Diabetes Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sanofi Diabetes Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sanofi Diabetes Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sanofi Diabetes Products Offered

7.13.5 Sanofi Diabetes Recent Development

7.14 SmartLAB

7.14.1 SmartLAB Corporation Information

7.14.2 SmartLAB Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SmartLAB Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SmartLAB Products Offered

7.14.5 SmartLAB Recent Development

7.15 TODA PHARMA

7.15.1 TODA PHARMA Corporation Information

7.15.2 TODA PHARMA Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 TODA PHARMA Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 TODA PHARMA Products Offered

7.15.5 TODA PHARMA Recent Development

7.16 Trimpeks Healthcare

7.16.1 Trimpeks Healthcare Corporation Information

7.16.2 Trimpeks Healthcare Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Trimpeks Healthcare Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Trimpeks Healthcare Products Offered

7.16.5 Trimpeks Healthcare Recent Development

7.17 Trividia Health

7.17.1 Trividia Health Corporation Information

7.17.2 Trividia Health Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Trividia Health Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Trividia Health Products Offered

7.17.5 Trividia Health Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Distributors

8.3 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Production Mode & Process

8.4 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Sales Channels

8.4.2 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Distributors

8.5 Human Blood Glucose Test Strip Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

