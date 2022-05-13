Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Segment by Type

Exploration Equipments

Drilling Equipments

Extraction Equipments

Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Segment by Application

Offshore

Onshore

The report on the Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Aker Solutions ASA

Archer Ltd.

Atlas Copco AB

AXON Pressure Products Inc.

Dril Quip Inc.

Evolution Oil Tools Inc.

Flowserve Corp.

Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

General Electric Co.

Geometrics Inc.

Halliburton Co.

Helmerich and Payne Inc.

Loews Corp.

NOV Inc.

Ramboll Group AS

Schlumberger Ltd.

Seadrill Ltd.

Siemens AG

SPX FLOW Inc.

Weatherford International Plc

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Industry Trends

1.4.2 Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Drivers

1.4.3 Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Challenges

1.4.4 Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment by Type

2.1 Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Exploration Equipments

2.1.2 Drilling Equipments

2.1.3 Extraction Equipments

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment by Application

3.1 Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Offshore

3.1.2 Onshore

3.2 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Headquarters, Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Companies Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Aker Solutions ASA

7.1.1 Aker Solutions ASA Company Details

7.1.2 Aker Solutions ASA Business Overview

7.1.3 Aker Solutions ASA Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.1.4 Aker Solutions ASA Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Aker Solutions ASA Recent Development

7.2 Archer Ltd.

7.2.1 Archer Ltd. Company Details

7.2.2 Archer Ltd. Business Overview

7.2.3 Archer Ltd. Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.2.4 Archer Ltd. Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Archer Ltd. Recent Development

7.3 Atlas Copco AB

7.3.1 Atlas Copco AB Company Details

7.3.2 Atlas Copco AB Business Overview

7.3.3 Atlas Copco AB Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.3.4 Atlas Copco AB Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Atlas Copco AB Recent Development

7.4 AXON Pressure Products Inc.

7.4.1 AXON Pressure Products Inc. Company Details

7.4.2 AXON Pressure Products Inc. Business Overview

7.4.3 AXON Pressure Products Inc. Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.4.4 AXON Pressure Products Inc. Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 AXON Pressure Products Inc. Recent Development

7.5 Dril Quip Inc.

7.5.1 Dril Quip Inc. Company Details

7.5.2 Dril Quip Inc. Business Overview

7.5.3 Dril Quip Inc. Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.5.4 Dril Quip Inc. Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Dril Quip Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Evolution Oil Tools Inc.

7.6.1 Evolution Oil Tools Inc. Company Details

7.6.2 Evolution Oil Tools Inc. Business Overview

7.6.3 Evolution Oil Tools Inc. Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.6.4 Evolution Oil Tools Inc. Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Evolution Oil Tools Inc. Recent Development

7.7 Flowserve Corp.

7.7.1 Flowserve Corp. Company Details

7.7.2 Flowserve Corp. Business Overview

7.7.3 Flowserve Corp. Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.7.4 Flowserve Corp. Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Flowserve Corp. Recent Development

7.8 Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

7.8.1 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. Company Details

7.8.2 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. Business Overview

7.8.3 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.8.4 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Forum Energy Technologies Inc. Recent Development

7.9 General Electric Co.

7.9.1 General Electric Co. Company Details

7.9.2 General Electric Co. Business Overview

7.9.3 General Electric Co. Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.9.4 General Electric Co. Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 General Electric Co. Recent Development

7.10 Geometrics Inc.

7.10.1 Geometrics Inc. Company Details

7.10.2 Geometrics Inc. Business Overview

7.10.3 Geometrics Inc. Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.10.4 Geometrics Inc. Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Geometrics Inc. Recent Development

7.11 Halliburton Co.

7.11.1 Halliburton Co. Company Details

7.11.2 Halliburton Co. Business Overview

7.11.3 Halliburton Co. Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.11.4 Halliburton Co. Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Halliburton Co. Recent Development

7.12 Helmerich and Payne Inc.

7.12.1 Helmerich and Payne Inc. Company Details

7.12.2 Helmerich and Payne Inc. Business Overview

7.12.3 Helmerich and Payne Inc. Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.12.4 Helmerich and Payne Inc. Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Helmerich and Payne Inc. Recent Development

7.13 Loews Corp.

7.13.1 Loews Corp. Company Details

7.13.2 Loews Corp. Business Overview

7.13.3 Loews Corp. Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.13.4 Loews Corp. Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Loews Corp. Recent Development

7.14 NOV Inc.

7.14.1 NOV Inc. Company Details

7.14.2 NOV Inc. Business Overview

7.14.3 NOV Inc. Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.14.4 NOV Inc. Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 NOV Inc. Recent Development

7.15 Ramboll Group AS

7.15.1 Ramboll Group AS Company Details

7.15.2 Ramboll Group AS Business Overview

7.15.3 Ramboll Group AS Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.15.4 Ramboll Group AS Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Ramboll Group AS Recent Development

7.16 Schlumberger Ltd.

7.16.1 Schlumberger Ltd. Company Details

7.16.2 Schlumberger Ltd. Business Overview

7.16.3 Schlumberger Ltd. Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.16.4 Schlumberger Ltd. Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Schlumberger Ltd. Recent Development

7.17 Seadrill Ltd.

7.17.1 Seadrill Ltd. Company Details

7.17.2 Seadrill Ltd. Business Overview

7.17.3 Seadrill Ltd. Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.17.4 Seadrill Ltd. Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Seadrill Ltd. Recent Development

7.18 Siemens AG

7.18.1 Siemens AG Company Details

7.18.2 Siemens AG Business Overview

7.18.3 Siemens AG Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.18.4 Siemens AG Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Siemens AG Recent Development

7.19 SPX FLOW Inc.

7.19.1 SPX FLOW Inc. Company Details

7.19.2 SPX FLOW Inc. Business Overview

7.19.3 SPX FLOW Inc. Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.19.4 SPX FLOW Inc. Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 SPX FLOW Inc. Recent Development

7.20 Weatherford International Plc

7.20.1 Weatherford International Plc Company Details

7.20.2 Weatherford International Plc Business Overview

7.20.3 Weatherford International Plc Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Introduction

7.20.4 Weatherford International Plc Revenue in Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Weatherford International Plc Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

