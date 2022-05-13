Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Ordinary Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board

Special Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board

Segment by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Knauf

Beijing New Building Materials Public

Saint-Gobain

Luofeier

Holcim

JASON

Baier

Huining Building Materials

Yoshino Gypsum

BPB

National Gypsum

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Product Introduction

1.2 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Industry Trends

1.5.2 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Drivers

1.5.3 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Challenges

1.5.4 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Ordinary Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board

2.1.2 Special Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board

2.2 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential Building

3.1.2 Commercial Building

3.1.3 Industrial Building

3.2 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board in 2021

4.2.3 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Knauf

7.1.1 Knauf Corporation Information

7.1.2 Knauf Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Knauf Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Knauf Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.1.5 Knauf Recent Development

7.2 Beijing New Building Materials Public

7.2.1 Beijing New Building Materials Public Corporation Information

7.2.2 Beijing New Building Materials Public Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Beijing New Building Materials Public Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Beijing New Building Materials Public Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.2.5 Beijing New Building Materials Public Recent Development

7.3 Saint-Gobain

7.3.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

7.3.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Saint-Gobain Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Saint-Gobain Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.3.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

7.4 Luofeier

7.4.1 Luofeier Corporation Information

7.4.2 Luofeier Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Luofeier Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Luofeier Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.4.5 Luofeier Recent Development

7.5 Holcim

7.5.1 Holcim Corporation Information

7.5.2 Holcim Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Holcim Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Holcim Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.5.5 Holcim Recent Development

7.6 JASON

7.6.1 JASON Corporation Information

7.6.2 JASON Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 JASON Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 JASON Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.6.5 JASON Recent Development

7.7 Baier

7.7.1 Baier Corporation Information

7.7.2 Baier Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Baier Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Baier Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.7.5 Baier Recent Development

7.8 Huining Building Materials

7.8.1 Huining Building Materials Corporation Information

7.8.2 Huining Building Materials Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Huining Building Materials Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Huining Building Materials Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.8.5 Huining Building Materials Recent Development

7.9 Yoshino Gypsum

7.9.1 Yoshino Gypsum Corporation Information

7.9.2 Yoshino Gypsum Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Yoshino Gypsum Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Yoshino Gypsum Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.9.5 Yoshino Gypsum Recent Development

7.10 BPB

7.10.1 BPB Corporation Information

7.10.2 BPB Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 BPB Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 BPB Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.10.5 BPB Recent Development

7.11 National Gypsum

7.11.1 National Gypsum Corporation Information

7.11.2 National Gypsum Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 National Gypsum Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 National Gypsum Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Products Offered

7.11.5 National Gypsum Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Distributors

8.3 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Production Mode & Process

8.4 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Sales Channels

8.4.2 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Distributors

8.5 Moisture Resistant Gypsum Board Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

