Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/354097/automotive-on-board-diagnostics-obd-testers

Segment by Type

Handheld Diagnostics Testers

PC/laptop Based Diagnostics Testers

Mobile Device (Phone or Tablet) Application Diagnostics Testers

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions

Autel

Launch

Snap-On

Detroit Diesel Corporation

ANCEL

OTC Tools

Innova Electronics

Vector

AVL Ditest

MAHLE

Danlaw

Hella Gutmann

Konnwei

FOXWELL

AUTOOL

Topdon

BlueDriver

Autodiag Technology

Scangauge

Geotab

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Handheld Diagnostics Testers

2.1.2 PC/laptop Based Diagnostics Testers

2.1.3 Mobile Device (Phone or Tablet) Application Diagnostics Testers

2.2 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

3.1.2 Light Commercial Vehicle

3.1.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

3.2 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bosch Automotive Service Solutions

7.1.1 Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Products Offered

7.1.5 Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Recent Development

7.2 Autel

7.2.1 Autel Corporation Information

7.2.2 Autel Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Autel Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Autel Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Products Offered

7.2.5 Autel Recent Development

7.3 Launch

7.3.1 Launch Corporation Information

7.3.2 Launch Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Launch Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Launch Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Products Offered

7.3.5 Launch Recent Development

7.4 Snap-On

7.4.1 Snap-On Corporation Information

7.4.2 Snap-On Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Snap-On Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Snap-On Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Products Offered

7.4.5 Snap-On Recent Development

7.5 Detroit Diesel Corporation

7.5.1 Detroit Diesel Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Detroit Diesel Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Detroit Diesel Corporation Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Detroit Diesel Corporation Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Products Offered

7.5.5 Detroit Diesel Corporation Recent Development

7.6 ANCEL

7.6.1 ANCEL Corporation Information

7.6.2 ANCEL Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ANCEL Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ANCEL Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Products Offered

7.6.5 ANCEL Recent Development

7.7 OTC Tools

7.7.1 OTC Tools Corporation Information

7.7.2 OTC Tools Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 OTC Tools Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 OTC Tools Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Products Offered

7.7.5 OTC Tools Recent Development

7.8 Innova Electronics

7.8.1 Innova Electronics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Innova Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Innova Electronics Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Innova Electronics Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Products Offered

7.8.5 Innova Electronics Recent Development

7.9 Vector

7.9.1 Vector Corporation Information

7.9.2 Vector Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Vector Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Vector Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Products Offered

7.9.5 Vector Recent Development

7.10 AVL Ditest

7.10.1 AVL Ditest Corporation Information

7.10.2 AVL Ditest Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 AVL Ditest Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 AVL Ditest Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Products Offered

7.10.5 AVL Ditest Recent Development

7.11 MAHLE

7.11.1 MAHLE Corporation Information

7.11.2 MAHLE Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 MAHLE Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 MAHLE Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Products Offered

7.11.5 MAHLE Recent Development

7.12 Danlaw

7.12.1 Danlaw Corporation Information

7.12.2 Danlaw Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Danlaw Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Danlaw Products Offered

7.12.5 Danlaw Recent Development

7.13 Hella Gutmann

7.13.1 Hella Gutmann Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hella Gutmann Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hella Gutmann Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hella Gutmann Products Offered

7.13.5 Hella Gutmann Recent Development

7.14 Konnwei

7.14.1 Konnwei Corporation Information

7.14.2 Konnwei Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Konnwei Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Konnwei Products Offered

7.14.5 Konnwei Recent Development

7.15 FOXWELL

7.15.1 FOXWELL Corporation Information

7.15.2 FOXWELL Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 FOXWELL Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 FOXWELL Products Offered

7.15.5 FOXWELL Recent Development

7.16 AUTOOL

7.16.1 AUTOOL Corporation Information

7.16.2 AUTOOL Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 AUTOOL Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 AUTOOL Products Offered

7.16.5 AUTOOL Recent Development

7.17 Topdon

7.17.1 Topdon Corporation Information

7.17.2 Topdon Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Topdon Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Topdon Products Offered

7.17.5 Topdon Recent Development

7.18 BlueDriver

7.18.1 BlueDriver Corporation Information

7.18.2 BlueDriver Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 BlueDriver Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 BlueDriver Products Offered

7.18.5 BlueDriver Recent Development

7.19 Autodiag Technology

7.19.1 Autodiag Technology Corporation Information

7.19.2 Autodiag Technology Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Autodiag Technology Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Autodiag Technology Products Offered

7.19.5 Autodiag Technology Recent Development

7.20 Scangauge

7.20.1 Scangauge Corporation Information

7.20.2 Scangauge Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Scangauge Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Scangauge Products Offered

7.20.5 Scangauge Recent Development

7.21 Geotab

7.21.1 Geotab Corporation Information

7.21.2 Geotab Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Geotab Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Geotab Products Offered

7.21.5 Geotab Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Distributors

8.3 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Distributors

8.5 Automotive On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) Testers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

EE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/354097/automotive-on-board-diagnostics-obd-testers

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com