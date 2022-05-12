Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Organic Lemongrass Oil market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Organic Lemongrass Oil will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Organic Lemongrass Oil size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/354095/organic-lemongrass-oil

Segment by Type

Cymbopogon Citratus Oil

Cymbopogon flexuosus Oil

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical & Health Care

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

India Essential Oils

Katyani Exports

Kanta Group

Aramac

AOS Products Private Limited

DBR Exports India

Moksha

Nature In Bottle

Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd

Essential Oils Company

SVA Organics

Paras Perfumers

Spectrum Brands

Astier Demarest

Edens Garden

Plant Therapy

LLUCH ESSENCE

Chemir

Citróleo Group

Albert Vieille

DōTERRA

Indaroma

Speaking Herbs

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Organic Lemongrass Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Organic Lemongrass Oil by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Organic Lemongrass Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Organic Lemongrass Oil with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Organic Lemongrass Oil sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Organic Lemongrass Oil companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Organic Lemongrass Oil Product Introduction

1.2 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Organic Lemongrass Oil Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Organic Lemongrass Oil in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Organic Lemongrass Oil Industry Trends

1.5.2 Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Drivers

1.5.3 Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Challenges

1.5.4 Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Cymbopogon Citratus Oil

2.1.2 Cymbopogon flexuosus Oil

2.2 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Organic Lemongrass Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Pharmaceutical & Health Care

3.1.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care

3.1.3 Food & Beverages

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Organic Lemongrass Oil Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Organic Lemongrass Oil in 2021

4.2.3 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Organic Lemongrass Oil Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Organic Lemongrass Oil Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Organic Lemongrass Oil Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Organic Lemongrass Oil Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Lemongrass Oil Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 India Essential Oils

7.1.1 India Essential Oils Corporation Information

7.1.2 India Essential Oils Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 India Essential Oils Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 India Essential Oils Organic Lemongrass Oil Products Offered

7.1.5 India Essential Oils Recent Development

7.2 Katyani Exports

7.2.1 Katyani Exports Corporation Information

7.2.2 Katyani Exports Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Katyani Exports Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Katyani Exports Organic Lemongrass Oil Products Offered

7.2.5 Katyani Exports Recent Development

7.3 Kanta Group

7.3.1 Kanta Group Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kanta Group Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kanta Group Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kanta Group Organic Lemongrass Oil Products Offered

7.3.5 Kanta Group Recent Development

7.4 Aramac

7.4.1 Aramac Corporation Information

7.4.2 Aramac Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Aramac Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Aramac Organic Lemongrass Oil Products Offered

7.4.5 Aramac Recent Development

7.5 AOS Products Private Limited

7.5.1 AOS Products Private Limited Corporation Information

7.5.2 AOS Products Private Limited Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 AOS Products Private Limited Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 AOS Products Private Limited Organic Lemongrass Oil Products Offered

7.5.5 AOS Products Private Limited Recent Development

7.6 DBR Exports India

7.6.1 DBR Exports India Corporation Information

7.6.2 DBR Exports India Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 DBR Exports India Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 DBR Exports India Organic Lemongrass Oil Products Offered

7.6.5 DBR Exports India Recent Development

7.7 Moksha

7.7.1 Moksha Corporation Information

7.7.2 Moksha Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Moksha Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Moksha Organic Lemongrass Oil Products Offered

7.7.5 Moksha Recent Development

7.8 Nature In Bottle

7.8.1 Nature In Bottle Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nature In Bottle Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Nature In Bottle Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nature In Bottle Organic Lemongrass Oil Products Offered

7.8.5 Nature In Bottle Recent Development

7.9 Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd

7.9.1 Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd Corporation Information

7.9.2 Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd Organic Lemongrass Oil Products Offered

7.9.5 Vinayak Ingredients (INDIA) Pvt. Ltd Recent Development

7.10 Essential Oils Company

7.10.1 Essential Oils Company Corporation Information

7.10.2 Essential Oils Company Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Essential Oils Company Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Essential Oils Company Organic Lemongrass Oil Products Offered

7.10.5 Essential Oils Company Recent Development

7.11 SVA Organics

7.11.1 SVA Organics Corporation Information

7.11.2 SVA Organics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SVA Organics Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SVA Organics Organic Lemongrass Oil Products Offered

7.11.5 SVA Organics Recent Development

7.12 Paras Perfumers

7.12.1 Paras Perfumers Corporation Information

7.12.2 Paras Perfumers Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Paras Perfumers Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Paras Perfumers Products Offered

7.12.5 Paras Perfumers Recent Development

7.13 Spectrum Brands

7.13.1 Spectrum Brands Corporation Information

7.13.2 Spectrum Brands Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Spectrum Brands Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Spectrum Brands Products Offered

7.13.5 Spectrum Brands Recent Development

7.14 Astier Demarest

7.14.1 Astier Demarest Corporation Information

7.14.2 Astier Demarest Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Astier Demarest Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Astier Demarest Products Offered

7.14.5 Astier Demarest Recent Development

7.15 Edens Garden

7.15.1 Edens Garden Corporation Information

7.15.2 Edens Garden Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Edens Garden Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Edens Garden Products Offered

7.15.5 Edens Garden Recent Development

7.16 Plant Therapy

7.16.1 Plant Therapy Corporation Information

7.16.2 Plant Therapy Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Plant Therapy Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Plant Therapy Products Offered

7.16.5 Plant Therapy Recent Development

7.17 LLUCH ESSENCE

7.17.1 LLUCH ESSENCE Corporation Information

7.17.2 LLUCH ESSENCE Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 LLUCH ESSENCE Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 LLUCH ESSENCE Products Offered

7.17.5 LLUCH ESSENCE Recent Development

7.18 Chemir

7.18.1 Chemir Corporation Information

7.18.2 Chemir Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Chemir Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Chemir Products Offered

7.18.5 Chemir Recent Development

7.19 Citróleo Group

7.19.1 Citróleo Group Corporation Information

7.19.2 Citróleo Group Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Citróleo Group Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Citróleo Group Products Offered

7.19.5 Citróleo Group Recent Development

7.20 Albert Vieille

7.20.1 Albert Vieille Corporation Information

7.20.2 Albert Vieille Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Albert Vieille Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Albert Vieille Products Offered

7.20.5 Albert Vieille Recent Development

7.21 DōTERRA

7.21.1 DōTERRA Corporation Information

7.21.2 DōTERRA Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 DōTERRA Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 DōTERRA Products Offered

7.21.5 DōTERRA Recent Development

7.22 Indaroma

7.22.1 Indaroma Corporation Information

7.22.2 Indaroma Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Indaroma Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Indaroma Products Offered

7.22.5 Indaroma Recent Development

7.23 Speaking Herbs

7.23.1 Speaking Herbs Corporation Information

7.23.2 Speaking Herbs Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Speaking Herbs Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Speaking Herbs Products Offered

7.23.5 Speaking Herbs Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Organic Lemongrass Oil Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Organic Lemongrass Oil Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Organic Lemongrass Oil Distributors

8.3 Organic Lemongrass Oil Production Mode & Process

8.4 Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Organic Lemongrass Oil Sales Channels

8.4.2 Organic Lemongrass Oil Distributors

8.5 Organic Lemongrass Oil Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

EE sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/354095/organic-lemongrass-oil

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com