USB Type-C Adapters Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States USB Type-C Adapters market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global USB Type-C Adapters will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the USB Type-C Adapters size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

USB-C Adapter Converters

USB-C Multiport Adapters

Segment by Application

Offline Sales

Online Sales

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Dell

HP

Belkin

StarTech

Anker

Philips

OWC

Green Union

Baseus

CalDigit

Lenovo

ORICO

AUKEY

Satechi

Kingston

Hyper

Apple

SAMSUNG

Microsoft

SSK

TP-Link

TRIPP LITE

ATEN

Lention

QGeeM

IOGEAR

Ikling

Elgato

Lasuney

Sabrent

Unitek

EZQuest

HooToo

Plugable

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global USB Type-C Adapters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of USB Type-C Adapters by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global USB Type-C Adapters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the USB Type-C Adapters with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of USB Type-C Adapters sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> USB Type-C Adapters companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 USB Type-C Adapters Product Introduction

1.2 Global USB Type-C Adapters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global USB Type-C Adapters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global USB Type-C Adapters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States USB Type-C Adapters Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States USB Type-C Adapters Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States USB Type-C Adapters Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 USB Type-C Adapters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States USB Type-C Adapters in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of USB Type-C Adapters Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 USB Type-C Adapters Market Dynamics

1.5.1 USB Type-C Adapters Industry Trends

1.5.2 USB Type-C Adapters Market Drivers

1.5.3 USB Type-C Adapters Market Challenges

1.5.4 USB Type-C Adapters Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 USB Type-C Adapters Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 USB-C Adapter Converters

2.1.2 USB-C Multiport Adapters

2.2 Global USB Type-C Adapters Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global USB Type-C Adapters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global USB Type-C Adapters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global USB Type-C Adapters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States USB Type-C Adapters Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States USB Type-C Adapters Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States USB Type-C Adapters Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States USB Type-C Adapters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 USB Type-C Adapters Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Offline Sales

3.1.2 Online Sales

3.2 Global USB Type-C Adapters Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global USB Type-C Adapters Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global USB Type-C Adapters Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global USB Type-C Adapters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States USB Type-C Adapters Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States USB Type-C Adapters Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States USB Type-C Adapters Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States USB Type-C Adapters Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global USB Type-C Adapters Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global USB Type-C Adapters Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global USB Type-C Adapters Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global USB Type-C Adapters Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global USB Type-C Adapters Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global USB Type-C Adapters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global USB Type-C Adapters Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 USB Type-C Adapters Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of USB Type-C Adapters in 2021

4.2.3 Global USB Type-C Adapters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global USB Type-C Adapters Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global USB Type-C Adapters Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers USB Type-C Adapters Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into USB Type-C Adapters Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States USB Type-C Adapters Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top USB Type-C Adapters Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States USB Type-C Adapters Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States USB Type-C Adapters Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global USB Type-C Adapters Market Size by Region

5.1 Global USB Type-C Adapters Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global USB Type-C Adapters Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global USB Type-C Adapters Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global USB Type-C Adapters Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global USB Type-C Adapters Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global USB Type-C Adapters Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global USB Type-C Adapters Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America USB Type-C Adapters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America USB Type-C Adapters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific USB Type-C Adapters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific USB Type-C Adapters Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe USB Type-C Adapters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe USB Type-C Adapters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America USB Type-C Adapters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America USB Type-C Adapters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa USB Type-C Adapters Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa USB Type-C Adapters Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dell

7.1.1 Dell Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dell Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dell USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dell USB Type-C Adapters Products Offered

7.1.5 Dell Recent Development

7.2 HP

7.2.1 HP Corporation Information

7.2.2 HP Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 HP USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 HP USB Type-C Adapters Products Offered

7.2.5 HP Recent Development

7.3 Belkin

7.3.1 Belkin Corporation Information

7.3.2 Belkin Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Belkin USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Belkin USB Type-C Adapters Products Offered

7.3.5 Belkin Recent Development

7.4 StarTech

7.4.1 StarTech Corporation Information

7.4.2 StarTech Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 StarTech USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 StarTech USB Type-C Adapters Products Offered

7.4.5 StarTech Recent Development

7.5 Anker

7.5.1 Anker Corporation Information

7.5.2 Anker Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Anker USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Anker USB Type-C Adapters Products Offered

7.5.5 Anker Recent Development

7.6 Philips

7.6.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.6.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Philips USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Philips USB Type-C Adapters Products Offered

7.6.5 Philips Recent Development

7.7 OWC

7.7.1 OWC Corporation Information

7.7.2 OWC Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 OWC USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 OWC USB Type-C Adapters Products Offered

7.7.5 OWC Recent Development

7.8 Green Union

7.8.1 Green Union Corporation Information

7.8.2 Green Union Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Green Union USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Green Union USB Type-C Adapters Products Offered

7.8.5 Green Union Recent Development

7.9 Baseus

7.9.1 Baseus Corporation Information

7.9.2 Baseus Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Baseus USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Baseus USB Type-C Adapters Products Offered

7.9.5 Baseus Recent Development

7.10 CalDigit

7.10.1 CalDigit Corporation Information

7.10.2 CalDigit Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CalDigit USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CalDigit USB Type-C Adapters Products Offered

7.10.5 CalDigit Recent Development

7.11 Lenovo

7.11.1 Lenovo Corporation Information

7.11.2 Lenovo Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Lenovo USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Lenovo USB Type-C Adapters Products Offered

7.11.5 Lenovo Recent Development

7.12 ORICO

7.12.1 ORICO Corporation Information

7.12.2 ORICO Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ORICO USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ORICO Products Offered

7.12.5 ORICO Recent Development

7.13 AUKEY

7.13.1 AUKEY Corporation Information

7.13.2 AUKEY Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 AUKEY USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 AUKEY Products Offered

7.13.5 AUKEY Recent Development

7.14 Satechi

7.14.1 Satechi Corporation Information

7.14.2 Satechi Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Satechi USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Satechi Products Offered

7.14.5 Satechi Recent Development

7.15 Kingston

7.15.1 Kingston Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kingston Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Kingston USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Kingston Products Offered

7.15.5 Kingston Recent Development

7.16 Hyper

7.16.1 Hyper Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hyper Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hyper USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hyper Products Offered

7.16.5 Hyper Recent Development

7.17 Apple

7.17.1 Apple Corporation Information

7.17.2 Apple Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Apple USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Apple Products Offered

7.17.5 Apple Recent Development

7.18 SAMSUNG

7.18.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information

7.18.2 SAMSUNG Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 SAMSUNG USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 SAMSUNG Products Offered

7.18.5 SAMSUNG Recent Development

7.19 Microsoft

7.19.1 Microsoft Corporation Information

7.19.2 Microsoft Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Microsoft USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Microsoft Products Offered

7.19.5 Microsoft Recent Development

7.20 SSK

7.20.1 SSK Corporation Information

7.20.2 SSK Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 SSK USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 SSK Products Offered

7.20.5 SSK Recent Development

7.21 TP-Link

7.21.1 TP-Link Corporation Information

7.21.2 TP-Link Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 TP-Link USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 TP-Link Products Offered

7.21.5 TP-Link Recent Development

7.22 TRIPP LITE

7.22.1 TRIPP LITE Corporation Information

7.22.2 TRIPP LITE Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 TRIPP LITE USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 TRIPP LITE Products Offered

7.22.5 TRIPP LITE Recent Development

7.23 ATEN

7.23.1 ATEN Corporation Information

7.23.2 ATEN Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 ATEN USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 ATEN Products Offered

7.23.5 ATEN Recent Development

7.24 Lention

7.24.1 Lention Corporation Information

7.24.2 Lention Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Lention USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Lention Products Offered

7.24.5 Lention Recent Development

7.25 QGeeM

7.25.1 QGeeM Corporation Information

7.25.2 QGeeM Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 QGeeM USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 QGeeM Products Offered

7.25.5 QGeeM Recent Development

7.26 IOGEAR

7.26.1 IOGEAR Corporation Information

7.26.2 IOGEAR Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 IOGEAR USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 IOGEAR Products Offered

7.26.5 IOGEAR Recent Development

7.27 Ikling

7.27.1 Ikling Corporation Information

7.27.2 Ikling Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Ikling USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Ikling Products Offered

7.27.5 Ikling Recent Development

7.28 Elgato

7.28.1 Elgato Corporation Information

7.28.2 Elgato Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Elgato USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Elgato Products Offered

7.28.5 Elgato Recent Development

7.29 Lasuney

7.29.1 Lasuney Corporation Information

7.29.2 Lasuney Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Lasuney USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Lasuney Products Offered

7.29.5 Lasuney Recent Development

7.30 Sabrent

7.30.1 Sabrent Corporation Information

7.30.2 Sabrent Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Sabrent USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Sabrent Products Offered

7.30.5 Sabrent Recent Development

7.31 Unitek

7.31.1 Unitek Corporation Information

7.31.2 Unitek Description and Business Overview

7.31.3 Unitek USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 Unitek Products Offered

7.31.5 Unitek Recent Development

7.32 EZQuest

7.32.1 EZQuest Corporation Information

7.32.2 EZQuest Description and Business Overview

7.32.3 EZQuest USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.32.4 EZQuest Products Offered

7.32.5 EZQuest Recent Development

7.33 HooToo

7.33.1 HooToo Corporation Information

7.33.2 HooToo Description and Business Overview

7.33.3 HooToo USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.33.4 HooToo Products Offered

7.33.5 HooToo Recent Development

7.34 Plugable

7.34.1 Plugable Corporation Information

7.34.2 Plugable Description and Business Overview

7.34.3 Plugable USB Type-C Adapters Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.34.4 Plugable Products Offered

7.34.5 Plugable Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 USB Type-C Adapters Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 USB Type-C Adapters Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 USB Type-C Adapters Distributors

8.3 USB Type-C Adapters Production Mode & Process

8.4 USB Type-C Adapters Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 USB Type-C Adapters Sales Channels

8.4.2 USB Type-C Adapters Distributors

8.5 USB Type-C Adapters Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

