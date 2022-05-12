Meropenem Powder Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Meropenem Powder market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Meropenem Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Meropenem Powder market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Meropenem Powder Market Segment by Type

Purity Greater than or Equal to 98%

Purity Greater than or Equal to 99%

Meropenem Powder Market Segment by Application

Skin Infection

Bacterial Meningitis

Pneumonia

Others

The report on the Meropenem Powder market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Pfizer

AuroMedics

Sandoz

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Mylan

Sagent Pharmaceuticals

Macleods Pharmaceuticals

Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical

Chongqing Tiandi Pharmaceutical

PKU HealthCare

United Laboratories

CSPC Group

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical

Luoxin Pharmaceutical

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Meropenem Powder consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Meropenem Powder market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Meropenem Powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Meropenem Powder with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Meropenem Powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Meropenem Powder companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Meropenem Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Global Meropenem Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Meropenem Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Meropenem Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Meropenem Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Meropenem Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Meropenem Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Meropenem Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Meropenem Powder in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Meropenem Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Meropenem Powder Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Meropenem Powder Industry Trends

1.5.2 Meropenem Powder Market Drivers

1.5.3 Meropenem Powder Market Challenges

1.5.4 Meropenem Powder Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Meropenem Powder Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Purity Greater than or Equal to 98%

2.1.2 Purity Greater than or Equal to 99%

2.2 Global Meropenem Powder Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Meropenem Powder Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Meropenem Powder Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Meropenem Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Meropenem Powder Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Meropenem Powder Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Meropenem Powder Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Meropenem Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Meropenem Powder Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Skin Infection

3.1.2 Bacterial Meningitis

3.1.3 Pneumonia

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Meropenem Powder Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Meropenem Powder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Meropenem Powder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Meropenem Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Meropenem Powder Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Meropenem Powder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Meropenem Powder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Meropenem Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Meropenem Powder Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Meropenem Powder Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Meropenem Powder Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Meropenem Powder Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Meropenem Powder Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Meropenem Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Meropenem Powder Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Meropenem Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Meropenem Powder in 2021

4.2.3 Global Meropenem Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Meropenem Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Meropenem Powder Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Meropenem Powder Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Meropenem Powder Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Meropenem Powder Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Meropenem Powder Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Meropenem Powder Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Meropenem Powder Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Meropenem Powder Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Meropenem Powder Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Meropenem Powder Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Meropenem Powder Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Meropenem Powder Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Meropenem Powder Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Meropenem Powder Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Meropenem Powder Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Meropenem Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Meropenem Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Meropenem Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Meropenem Powder Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Meropenem Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Meropenem Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Meropenem Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Meropenem Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Meropenem Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Meropenem Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Pfizer

7.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

7.1.2 Pfizer Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Pfizer Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Pfizer Meropenem Powder Products Offered

7.1.5 Pfizer Recent Development

7.2 AuroMedics

7.2.1 AuroMedics Corporation Information

7.2.2 AuroMedics Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 AuroMedics Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 AuroMedics Meropenem Powder Products Offered

7.2.5 AuroMedics Recent Development

7.3 Sandoz

7.3.1 Sandoz Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sandoz Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sandoz Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sandoz Meropenem Powder Products Offered

7.3.5 Sandoz Recent Development

7.4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals

7.4.1 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

7.4.2 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Meropenem Powder Products Offered

7.4.5 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

7.5 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

7.5.1 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Meropenem Powder Products Offered

7.5.5 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Recent Development

7.6 Ranbaxy Laboratories

7.6.1 Ranbaxy Laboratories Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ranbaxy Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ranbaxy Laboratories Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ranbaxy Laboratories Meropenem Powder Products Offered

7.6.5 Ranbaxy Laboratories Recent Development

7.7 Mylan

7.7.1 Mylan Corporation Information

7.7.2 Mylan Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Mylan Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Mylan Meropenem Powder Products Offered

7.7.5 Mylan Recent Development

7.8 Sagent Pharmaceuticals

7.8.1 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

7.8.2 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Meropenem Powder Products Offered

7.8.5 Sagent Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

7.9 Macleods Pharmaceuticals

7.9.1 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

7.9.2 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Meropenem Powder Products Offered

7.9.5 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

7.10 Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical

7.10.1 Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical Meropenem Powder Products Offered

7.10.5 Shenzhen Haibin Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.11 Chongqing Tiandi Pharmaceutical

7.11.1 Chongqing Tiandi Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.11.2 Chongqing Tiandi Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Chongqing Tiandi Pharmaceutical Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Chongqing Tiandi Pharmaceutical Meropenem Powder Products Offered

7.11.5 Chongqing Tiandi Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.12 PKU HealthCare

7.12.1 PKU HealthCare Corporation Information

7.12.2 PKU HealthCare Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 PKU HealthCare Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 PKU HealthCare Products Offered

7.12.5 PKU HealthCare Recent Development

7.13 United Laboratories

7.13.1 United Laboratories Corporation Information

7.13.2 United Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 United Laboratories Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 United Laboratories Products Offered

7.13.5 United Laboratories Recent Development

7.14 CSPC Group

7.14.1 CSPC Group Corporation Information

7.14.2 CSPC Group Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 CSPC Group Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 CSPC Group Products Offered

7.14.5 CSPC Group Recent Development

7.15 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical

7.15.1 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.15.2 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Products Offered

7.15.5 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.16 Luoxin Pharmaceutical

7.16.1 Luoxin Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.16.2 Luoxin Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Luoxin Pharmaceutical Meropenem Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Luoxin Pharmaceutical Products Offered

7.16.5 Luoxin Pharmaceutical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Meropenem Powder Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Meropenem Powder Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Meropenem Powder Distributors

8.3 Meropenem Powder Production Mode & Process

8.4 Meropenem Powder Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Meropenem Powder Sales Channels

8.4.2 Meropenem Powder Distributors

8.5 Meropenem Powder Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

