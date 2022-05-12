Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Puffed and Extruded Snack market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Puffed and Extruded Snack market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Puffed and Extruded Snack market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Filled Pillow Puffs Snack accounting for % of the Puffed and Extruded Snack global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Scope and Market Size

Puffed and Extruded Snack market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Puffed and Extruded Snack market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Puffed and Extruded Snack market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352422/puffed-extruded-snack

Segment by Type

Filled Pillow Puffs Snack

Crispy Chips Snack

Sticks Snack

Other

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

E-commerce Platforms

By Company

Frito Lay Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

ITC,

Kellogg’s

Calbee

Old Dutch Foods

Modalez International Inc

Robina Corporation

JFC International

The report on the Puffed and Extruded Snack market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Puffed and Extruded Snackconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Puffed and Extruded Snackmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Puffed and Extruded Snackmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Puffed and Extruded Snackwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Puffed and Extruded Snacksubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Puffed and Extruded Snack companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Puffed and Extruded Snack Revenue in Puffed and Extruded Snack Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Puffed and Extruded Snack in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Puffed and Extruded Snack Industry Trends

1.4.2 Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Drivers

1.4.3 Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Challenges

1.4.4 Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Puffed and Extruded Snack by Type

2.1 Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Filled Pillow Puffs Snack

2.1.2 Crispy Chips Snack

2.1.3 Sticks Snack

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Puffed and Extruded Snack by Application

3.1 Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

3.1.2 Independent Retailers

3.1.3 Convenience Stores

3.1.4 E-commerce Platforms

3.2 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Puffed and Extruded Snack in 2021

4.2.3 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Headquarters, Revenue in Puffed and Extruded Snack Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Companies Revenue in Puffed and Extruded Snack Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Puffed and Extruded Snack Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Puffed and Extruded Snack Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Puffed and Extruded Snack Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Puffed and Extruded Snack Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Frito Lay Inc.

7.1.1 Frito Lay Inc. Company Details

7.1.2 Frito Lay Inc. Business Overview

7.1.3 Frito Lay Inc. Puffed and Extruded Snack Introduction

7.1.4 Frito Lay Inc. Revenue in Puffed and Extruded Snack Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Frito Lay Inc. Recent Development

7.2 PepsiCo, Inc.

7.2.1 PepsiCo, Inc. Company Details

7.2.2 PepsiCo, Inc. Business Overview

7.2.3 PepsiCo, Inc. Puffed and Extruded Snack Introduction

7.2.4 PepsiCo, Inc. Revenue in Puffed and Extruded Snack Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 PepsiCo, Inc. Recent Development

7.3 ITC,

7.3.1 ITC, Company Details

7.3.2 ITC, Business Overview

7.3.3 ITC, Puffed and Extruded Snack Introduction

7.3.4 ITC, Revenue in Puffed and Extruded Snack Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 ITC, Recent Development

7.4 Kellogg’s

7.4.1 Kellogg’s Company Details

7.4.2 Kellogg’s Business Overview

7.4.3 Kellogg’s Puffed and Extruded Snack Introduction

7.4.4 Kellogg’s Revenue in Puffed and Extruded Snack Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Kellogg’s Recent Development

7.5 Calbee

7.5.1 Calbee Company Details

7.5.2 Calbee Business Overview

7.5.3 Calbee Puffed and Extruded Snack Introduction

7.5.4 Calbee Revenue in Puffed and Extruded Snack Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Calbee Recent Development

7.6 Old Dutch Foods

7.6.1 Old Dutch Foods Company Details

7.6.2 Old Dutch Foods Business Overview

7.6.3 Old Dutch Foods Puffed and Extruded Snack Introduction

7.6.4 Old Dutch Foods Revenue in Puffed and Extruded Snack Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Old Dutch Foods Recent Development

7.7 Modalez International Inc

7.7.1 Modalez International Inc Company Details

7.7.2 Modalez International Inc Business Overview

7.7.3 Modalez International Inc Puffed and Extruded Snack Introduction

7.7.4 Modalez International Inc Revenue in Puffed and Extruded Snack Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Modalez International Inc Recent Development

7.8 Robina Corporation

7.8.1 Robina Corporation Company Details

7.8.2 Robina Corporation Business Overview

7.8.3 Robina Corporation Puffed and Extruded Snack Introduction

7.8.4 Robina Corporation Revenue in Puffed and Extruded Snack Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Robina Corporation Recent Development

7.9 JFC International

7.9.1 JFC International Company Details

7.9.2 JFC International Business Overview

7.9.3 JFC International Puffed and Extruded Snack Introduction

7.9.4 JFC International Revenue in Puffed and Extruded Snack Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 JFC International Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352422/puffed-extruded-snack

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com