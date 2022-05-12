Global Bridge Movement Joints Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Bridge Movement Joints market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bridge Movement Joints market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Bridge Movement Joints market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Open Joints accounting for % of the Bridge Movement Joints global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Roadway Bridges was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Bridge Movement Joints Scope and Market Size

Bridge Movement Joints market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bridge Movement Joints market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Bridge Movement Joints market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Open Joints

Closed Joints

Segment by Application

Roadway Bridges

Railway Bridges

By Company

Trelleborg

Canam Group

Ekspan

Freyssinet

Granor Rubber & Engineering

Gumba

KantaFlex (India)

Mageba SA

Metal Engineering & Treatment

Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber

RJ Watson

Tensacciai

Maurer SE

Watson Bowman Acme

The report on the Bridge Movement Joints market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Bridge Movement Jointsconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Bridge Movement Jointsmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Bridge Movement Jointsmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Bridge Movement Jointswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Bridge Movement Jointssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Bridge Movement Joints companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bridge Movement Joints Product Introduction

1.2 Global Bridge Movement Joints Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Bridge Movement Joints Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Bridge Movement Joints Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Bridge Movement Joints Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Bridge Movement Joints Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Bridge Movement Joints Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Bridge Movement Joints Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bridge Movement Joints in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bridge Movement Joints Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Bridge Movement Joints Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Bridge Movement Joints Industry Trends

1.5.2 Bridge Movement Joints Market Drivers

1.5.3 Bridge Movement Joints Market Challenges

1.5.4 Bridge Movement Joints Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Bridge Movement Joints Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Open Joints

2.1.2 Closed Joints

2.2 Global Bridge Movement Joints Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Bridge Movement Joints Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Bridge Movement Joints Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Bridge Movement Joints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Bridge Movement Joints Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Bridge Movement Joints Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Bridge Movement Joints Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Bridge Movement Joints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Bridge Movement Joints Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Roadway Bridges

3.1.2 Railway Bridges

3.2 Global Bridge Movement Joints Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Bridge Movement Joints Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Bridge Movement Joints Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Bridge Movement Joints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Bridge Movement Joints Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Bridge Movement Joints Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Bridge Movement Joints Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Bridge Movement Joints Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Bridge Movement Joints Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Bridge Movement Joints Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Bridge Movement Joints Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Bridge Movement Joints Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Bridge Movement Joints Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Bridge Movement Joints Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Bridge Movement Joints Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Bridge Movement Joints Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Bridge Movement Joints in 2021

4.2.3 Global Bridge Movement Joints Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Bridge Movement Joints Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Bridge Movement Joints Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Bridge Movement Joints Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bridge Movement Joints Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Bridge Movement Joints Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Bridge Movement Joints Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Bridge Movement Joints Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Bridge Movement Joints Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Bridge Movement Joints Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Bridge Movement Joints Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Bridge Movement Joints Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Bridge Movement Joints Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Bridge Movement Joints Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Bridge Movement Joints Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Bridge Movement Joints Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Bridge Movement Joints Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Bridge Movement Joints Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Bridge Movement Joints Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Bridge Movement Joints Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Bridge Movement Joints Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bridge Movement Joints Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Bridge Movement Joints Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Bridge Movement Joints Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Bridge Movement Joints Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Bridge Movement Joints Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Bridge Movement Joints Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Trelleborg

7.1.1 Trelleborg Corporation Information

7.1.2 Trelleborg Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Trelleborg Bridge Movement Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Trelleborg Bridge Movement Joints Products Offered

7.1.5 Trelleborg Recent Development

7.2 Canam Group

7.2.1 Canam Group Corporation Information

7.2.2 Canam Group Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Canam Group Bridge Movement Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Canam Group Bridge Movement Joints Products Offered

7.2.5 Canam Group Recent Development

7.3 Ekspan

7.3.1 Ekspan Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ekspan Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ekspan Bridge Movement Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ekspan Bridge Movement Joints Products Offered

7.3.5 Ekspan Recent Development

7.4 Freyssinet

7.4.1 Freyssinet Corporation Information

7.4.2 Freyssinet Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Freyssinet Bridge Movement Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Freyssinet Bridge Movement Joints Products Offered

7.4.5 Freyssinet Recent Development

7.5 Granor Rubber & Engineering

7.5.1 Granor Rubber & Engineering Corporation Information

7.5.2 Granor Rubber & Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Granor Rubber & Engineering Bridge Movement Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Granor Rubber & Engineering Bridge Movement Joints Products Offered

7.5.5 Granor Rubber & Engineering Recent Development

7.6 Gumba

7.6.1 Gumba Corporation Information

7.6.2 Gumba Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Gumba Bridge Movement Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Gumba Bridge Movement Joints Products Offered

7.6.5 Gumba Recent Development

7.7 KantaFlex (India)

7.7.1 KantaFlex (India) Corporation Information

7.7.2 KantaFlex (India) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 KantaFlex (India) Bridge Movement Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 KantaFlex (India) Bridge Movement Joints Products Offered

7.7.5 KantaFlex (India) Recent Development

7.8 Mageba SA

7.8.1 Mageba SA Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mageba SA Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Mageba SA Bridge Movement Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Mageba SA Bridge Movement Joints Products Offered

7.8.5 Mageba SA Recent Development

7.9 Metal Engineering & Treatment

7.9.1 Metal Engineering & Treatment Corporation Information

7.9.2 Metal Engineering & Treatment Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Metal Engineering & Treatment Bridge Movement Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Metal Engineering & Treatment Bridge Movement Joints Products Offered

7.9.5 Metal Engineering & Treatment Recent Development

7.10 Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber

7.10.1 Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber Bridge Movement Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber Bridge Movement Joints Products Offered

7.10.5 Zaoqiang Dacheng Rubber Recent Development

7.11 RJ Watson

7.11.1 RJ Watson Corporation Information

7.11.2 RJ Watson Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 RJ Watson Bridge Movement Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 RJ Watson Bridge Movement Joints Products Offered

7.11.5 RJ Watson Recent Development

7.12 Tensacciai

7.12.1 Tensacciai Corporation Information

7.12.2 Tensacciai Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Tensacciai Bridge Movement Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Tensacciai Products Offered

7.12.5 Tensacciai Recent Development

7.13 Maurer SE

7.13.1 Maurer SE Corporation Information

7.13.2 Maurer SE Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Maurer SE Bridge Movement Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Maurer SE Products Offered

7.13.5 Maurer SE Recent Development

7.14 Watson Bowman Acme

7.14.1 Watson Bowman Acme Corporation Information

7.14.2 Watson Bowman Acme Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Watson Bowman Acme Bridge Movement Joints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Watson Bowman Acme Products Offered

7.14.5 Watson Bowman Acme Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Bridge Movement Joints Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Bridge Movement Joints Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Bridge Movement Joints Distributors

8.3 Bridge Movement Joints Production Mode & Process

8.4 Bridge Movement Joints Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Bridge Movement Joints Sales Channels

8.4.2 Bridge Movement Joints Distributors

8.5 Bridge Movement Joints Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

