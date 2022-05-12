Global Reusable Period Underwear Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Reusable Period Underwear market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Reusable Period Underwear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Reusable Period Underwear market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Heavy/Super Absorbency accounting for % of the Reusable Period Underwear global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Departmental Stores was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Reusable Period Underwear Scope and Market Size

Reusable Period Underwear market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Reusable Period Underwear market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Reusable Period Underwear market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Heavy/Super Absorbency

Medium Absorbency

Light Absorbency

Super Light Absorbency

Segment by Application

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Other

By Company

Dear Kate, Inc.

WUKA

Essity AB

Flux Undies

THINX Inc.

Ruby Love

Elia Lingerie

Modibodi

Aisle

Saalt

The Period Company

Knix

Neione

Q&M

Anigan

Proof

Lovable (Hanes Group)

Blooming

Uniqlo

Aerie

PINK

The report on the Reusable Period Underwear market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Reusable Period Underwearconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Reusable Period Underwearmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Reusable Period Underwearmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Reusable Period Underwearwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Reusable Period Underwearsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Reusable Period Underwear companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Reusable Period Underwear Product Introduction

1.2 Global Reusable Period Underwear Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Reusable Period Underwear Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Reusable Period Underwear Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Reusable Period Underwear Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Reusable Period Underwear Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Reusable Period Underwear Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Reusable Period Underwear Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Reusable Period Underwear in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Reusable Period Underwear Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Reusable Period Underwear Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Reusable Period Underwear Industry Trends

1.5.2 Reusable Period Underwear Market Drivers

1.5.3 Reusable Period Underwear Market Challenges

1.5.4 Reusable Period Underwear Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Reusable Period Underwear Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Heavy/Super Absorbency

2.1.2 Medium Absorbency

2.1.3 Light Absorbency

2.1.4 Super Light Absorbency

2.2 Global Reusable Period Underwear Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Reusable Period Underwear Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Reusable Period Underwear Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Reusable Period Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Reusable Period Underwear Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Reusable Period Underwear Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Reusable Period Underwear Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Reusable Period Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Reusable Period Underwear Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Departmental Stores

3.1.2 Specialty Stores

3.1.3 Online Retailers

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Reusable Period Underwear Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Reusable Period Underwear Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Reusable Period Underwear Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Reusable Period Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Reusable Period Underwear Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Reusable Period Underwear Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Reusable Period Underwear Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Reusable Period Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Reusable Period Underwear Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Reusable Period Underwear Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Reusable Period Underwear Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Reusable Period Underwear Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Reusable Period Underwear Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Reusable Period Underwear Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Reusable Period Underwear Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Reusable Period Underwear Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Reusable Period Underwear in 2021

4.2.3 Global Reusable Period Underwear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Reusable Period Underwear Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Reusable Period Underwear Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Reusable Period Underwear Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Reusable Period Underwear Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Reusable Period Underwear Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Reusable Period Underwear Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Reusable Period Underwear Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Reusable Period Underwear Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Reusable Period Underwear Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Reusable Period Underwear Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Reusable Period Underwear Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Reusable Period Underwear Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Reusable Period Underwear Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Reusable Period Underwear Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Reusable Period Underwear Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Reusable Period Underwear Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Reusable Period Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Reusable Period Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Reusable Period Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Reusable Period Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Reusable Period Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Reusable Period Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Reusable Period Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Reusable Period Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Reusable Period Underwear Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Reusable Period Underwear Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dear Kate, Inc.

7.1.1 Dear Kate, Inc. Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dear Kate, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dear Kate, Inc. Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dear Kate, Inc. Reusable Period Underwear Products Offered

7.1.5 Dear Kate, Inc. Recent Development

7.2 WUKA

7.2.1 WUKA Corporation Information

7.2.2 WUKA Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 WUKA Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 WUKA Reusable Period Underwear Products Offered

7.2.5 WUKA Recent Development

7.3 Essity AB

7.3.1 Essity AB Corporation Information

7.3.2 Essity AB Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Essity AB Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Essity AB Reusable Period Underwear Products Offered

7.3.5 Essity AB Recent Development

7.4 Flux Undies

7.4.1 Flux Undies Corporation Information

7.4.2 Flux Undies Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Flux Undies Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Flux Undies Reusable Period Underwear Products Offered

7.4.5 Flux Undies Recent Development

7.5 THINX Inc.

7.5.1 THINX Inc. Corporation Information

7.5.2 THINX Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 THINX Inc. Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 THINX Inc. Reusable Period Underwear Products Offered

7.5.5 THINX Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Ruby Love

7.6.1 Ruby Love Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ruby Love Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Ruby Love Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Ruby Love Reusable Period Underwear Products Offered

7.6.5 Ruby Love Recent Development

7.7 Elia Lingerie

7.7.1 Elia Lingerie Corporation Information

7.7.2 Elia Lingerie Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Elia Lingerie Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Elia Lingerie Reusable Period Underwear Products Offered

7.7.5 Elia Lingerie Recent Development

7.8 Modibodi

7.8.1 Modibodi Corporation Information

7.8.2 Modibodi Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Modibodi Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Modibodi Reusable Period Underwear Products Offered

7.8.5 Modibodi Recent Development

7.9 Aisle

7.9.1 Aisle Corporation Information

7.9.2 Aisle Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Aisle Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Aisle Reusable Period Underwear Products Offered

7.9.5 Aisle Recent Development

7.10 Saalt

7.10.1 Saalt Corporation Information

7.10.2 Saalt Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Saalt Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Saalt Reusable Period Underwear Products Offered

7.10.5 Saalt Recent Development

7.11 The Period Company

7.11.1 The Period Company Corporation Information

7.11.2 The Period Company Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 The Period Company Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 The Period Company Reusable Period Underwear Products Offered

7.11.5 The Period Company Recent Development

7.12 Knix

7.12.1 Knix Corporation Information

7.12.2 Knix Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Knix Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Knix Products Offered

7.12.5 Knix Recent Development

7.13 Neione

7.13.1 Neione Corporation Information

7.13.2 Neione Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Neione Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Neione Products Offered

7.13.5 Neione Recent Development

7.14 Q&M

7.14.1 Q&M Corporation Information

7.14.2 Q&M Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Q&M Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Q&M Products Offered

7.14.5 Q&M Recent Development

7.15 Anigan

7.15.1 Anigan Corporation Information

7.15.2 Anigan Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Anigan Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Anigan Products Offered

7.15.5 Anigan Recent Development

7.16 Proof

7.16.1 Proof Corporation Information

7.16.2 Proof Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Proof Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Proof Products Offered

7.16.5 Proof Recent Development

7.17 Lovable (Hanes Group)

7.17.1 Lovable (Hanes Group) Corporation Information

7.17.2 Lovable (Hanes Group) Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Lovable (Hanes Group) Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Lovable (Hanes Group) Products Offered

7.17.5 Lovable (Hanes Group) Recent Development

7.18 Blooming

7.18.1 Blooming Corporation Information

7.18.2 Blooming Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Blooming Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Blooming Products Offered

7.18.5 Blooming Recent Development

7.19 Uniqlo

7.19.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information

7.19.2 Uniqlo Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Uniqlo Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Uniqlo Products Offered

7.19.5 Uniqlo Recent Development

7.20 Aerie

7.20.1 Aerie Corporation Information

7.20.2 Aerie Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Aerie Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Aerie Products Offered

7.20.5 Aerie Recent Development

7.21 PINK

7.21.1 PINK Corporation Information

7.21.2 PINK Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 PINK Reusable Period Underwear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 PINK Products Offered

7.21.5 PINK Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Reusable Period Underwear Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Reusable Period Underwear Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Reusable Period Underwear Distributors

8.3 Reusable Period Underwear Production Mode & Process

8.4 Reusable Period Underwear Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Reusable Period Underwear Sales Channels

8.4.2 Reusable Period Underwear Distributors

8.5 Reusable Period Underwear Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

