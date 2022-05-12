Pet Services Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Pet Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pet Services will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Pet Services size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Dogs

Cats

Others

Segment by Application

Pet Boarding

Pet Training

Pet Grooming

Pet Transportation

Pet Walking

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

PetSmart

A Place for Rover, Inc.

Pets at Home, Inc.

Wag Labs, Inc.

Highland Canine Training, LLC

Dogtopia Enterprises

Pooch Dog SPA

American Pet Resort, LLC

Pawz and Company

AirPets International

Paradise 4 Paws, LLC

Fetch! Pet Care

Above & Beyond Pet Services

T&T Pet Care Services

VIP Pet Services

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Pet Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Pet Services by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Pet Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pet Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Pet Services sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Pet Services companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pet Services Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Pet Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Pet Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Pet Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Pet Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Pet Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Pet Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Pet Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Pet Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Pet Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Pet Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Pet Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Pet Services by Type

2.1 Pet Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Dogs

2.1.2 Cats

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Pet Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Pet Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Pet Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Pet Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Pet Services by Application

3.1 Pet Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Pet Boarding

3.1.2 Pet Training

3.1.3 Pet Grooming

3.1.4 Pet Transportation

3.1.5 Pet Walking

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Pet Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Pet Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Pet Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Pet Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Pet Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Pet Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Pet Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Pet Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Pet Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Pet Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Pet Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Pet Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Pet Services Headquarters, Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Pet Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Pet Services Companies Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Pet Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Pet Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Pet Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Pet Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Pet Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Pet Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Pet Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Pet Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Pet Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Pet Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Pet Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pet Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pet Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Pet Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Pet Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Pet Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Pet Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Pet Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Pet Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 PetSmart

7.1.1 PetSmart Company Details

7.1.2 PetSmart Business Overview

7.1.3 PetSmart Pet Services Introduction

7.1.4 PetSmart Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 PetSmart Recent Development

7.2 A Place for Rover, Inc.

7.2.1 A Place for Rover, Inc. Company Details

7.2.2 A Place for Rover, Inc. Business Overview

7.2.3 A Place for Rover, Inc. Pet Services Introduction

7.2.4 A Place for Rover, Inc. Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 A Place for Rover, Inc. Recent Development

7.3 Pets at Home, Inc.

7.3.1 Pets at Home, Inc. Company Details

7.3.2 Pets at Home, Inc. Business Overview

7.3.3 Pets at Home, Inc. Pet Services Introduction

7.3.4 Pets at Home, Inc. Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Pets at Home, Inc. Recent Development

7.4 Wag Labs, Inc.

7.4.1 Wag Labs, Inc. Company Details

7.4.2 Wag Labs, Inc. Business Overview

7.4.3 Wag Labs, Inc. Pet Services Introduction

7.4.4 Wag Labs, Inc. Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Wag Labs, Inc. Recent Development

7.5 Highland Canine Training, LLC

7.5.1 Highland Canine Training, LLC Company Details

7.5.2 Highland Canine Training, LLC Business Overview

7.5.3 Highland Canine Training, LLC Pet Services Introduction

7.5.4 Highland Canine Training, LLC Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Highland Canine Training, LLC Recent Development

7.6 Dogtopia Enterprises

7.6.1 Dogtopia Enterprises Company Details

7.6.2 Dogtopia Enterprises Business Overview

7.6.3 Dogtopia Enterprises Pet Services Introduction

7.6.4 Dogtopia Enterprises Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Dogtopia Enterprises Recent Development

7.7 Pooch Dog SPA

7.7.1 Pooch Dog SPA Company Details

7.7.2 Pooch Dog SPA Business Overview

7.7.3 Pooch Dog SPA Pet Services Introduction

7.7.4 Pooch Dog SPA Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Pooch Dog SPA Recent Development

7.8 American Pet Resort, LLC

7.8.1 American Pet Resort, LLC Company Details

7.8.2 American Pet Resort, LLC Business Overview

7.8.3 American Pet Resort, LLC Pet Services Introduction

7.8.4 American Pet Resort, LLC Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 American Pet Resort, LLC Recent Development

7.9 Pawz and Company

7.9.1 Pawz and Company Company Details

7.9.2 Pawz and Company Business Overview

7.9.3 Pawz and Company Pet Services Introduction

7.9.4 Pawz and Company Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Pawz and Company Recent Development

7.10 AirPets International

7.10.1 AirPets International Company Details

7.10.2 AirPets International Business Overview

7.10.3 AirPets International Pet Services Introduction

7.10.4 AirPets International Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 AirPets International Recent Development

7.11 Paradise 4 Paws, LLC

7.11.1 Paradise 4 Paws, LLC Company Details

7.11.2 Paradise 4 Paws, LLC Business Overview

7.11.3 Paradise 4 Paws, LLC Pet Services Introduction

7.11.4 Paradise 4 Paws, LLC Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Paradise 4 Paws, LLC Recent Development

7.12 Fetch! Pet Care

7.12.1 Fetch! Pet Care Company Details

7.12.2 Fetch! Pet Care Business Overview

7.12.3 Fetch! Pet Care Pet Services Introduction

7.12.4 Fetch! Pet Care Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Fetch! Pet Care Recent Development

7.13 Above & Beyond Pet Services

7.13.1 Above & Beyond Pet Services Company Details

7.13.2 Above & Beyond Pet Services Business Overview

7.13.3 Above & Beyond Pet Services Pet Services Introduction

7.13.4 Above & Beyond Pet Services Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Above & Beyond Pet Services Recent Development

7.14 T&T Pet Care Services

7.14.1 T&T Pet Care Services Company Details

7.14.2 T&T Pet Care Services Business Overview

7.14.3 T&T Pet Care Services Pet Services Introduction

7.14.4 T&T Pet Care Services Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 T&T Pet Care Services Recent Development

7.15 VIP Pet Services

7.15.1 VIP Pet Services Company Details

7.15.2 VIP Pet Services Business Overview

7.15.3 VIP Pet Services Pet Services Introduction

7.15.4 VIP Pet Services Revenue in Pet Services Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 VIP Pet Services Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

