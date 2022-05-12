Global Rock Drill Rental Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Rock Drill Rental market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rock Drill Rental market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Rock Drill Rental market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Short-term Rental accounting for % of the Rock Drill Rental global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Electric Rock drill was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Rock Drill Rental Scope and Market Size

Rock Drill Rental market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rock Drill Rental market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Rock Drill Rental market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Short-term Rental

Long-term Rental

Segment by Application

Electric Rock drill

Air Rock Drill

Pneumatic Rock Drill

Hydraulic Rock Drill

Others

By Company

Herc Rentals

Battlefield Equipment Rentals

Sunbelt Rentals

Empire Tool Rental

Lou-Tec

Superior Tool Rental

Kerrisdale Equipment

Star Rentals

Decker Tool Rental

Ingersoll Rand Power Tools

Cramo Plc

The report on the Rock Drill Rental market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Rock Drill Rentalconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Rock Drill Rentalmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Rock Drill Rentalmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Rock Drill Rentalwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Rock Drill Rentalsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Rock Drill Rental companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

