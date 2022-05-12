Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Wireless Controller

Wired Controller

Segment by Application

Bridge Maintenance

Guardrail Repair

Pavement Repair

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

TAPCO

Wanco

Ver-Mac

ATS Traffic

North America Traffic

IntelliStrobe

Safety Technologies

Traffic Safety Supply Company

Trafficade

Site-Safe

RoadSafe Traffic Systems

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Wireless Controller

2.1.2 Wired Controller

2.2 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Bridge Maintenance

3.1.2 Guardrail Repair

3.1.3 Pavement Repair

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 TAPCO

7.1.1 TAPCO Corporation Information

7.1.2 TAPCO Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 TAPCO Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 TAPCO Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Products Offered

7.1.5 TAPCO Recent Development

7.2 Wanco

7.2.1 Wanco Corporation Information

7.2.2 Wanco Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Wanco Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Wanco Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Products Offered

7.2.5 Wanco Recent Development

7.3 Ver-Mac

7.3.1 Ver-Mac Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ver-Mac Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ver-Mac Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ver-Mac Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Products Offered

7.3.5 Ver-Mac Recent Development

7.4 ATS Traffic

7.4.1 ATS Traffic Corporation Information

7.4.2 ATS Traffic Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ATS Traffic Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ATS Traffic Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Products Offered

7.4.5 ATS Traffic Recent Development

7.5 North America Traffic

7.5.1 North America Traffic Corporation Information

7.5.2 North America Traffic Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 North America Traffic Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 North America Traffic Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Products Offered

7.5.5 North America Traffic Recent Development

7.6 IntelliStrobe

7.6.1 IntelliStrobe Corporation Information

7.6.2 IntelliStrobe Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 IntelliStrobe Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 IntelliStrobe Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Products Offered

7.6.5 IntelliStrobe Recent Development

7.7 Safety Technologies

7.7.1 Safety Technologies Corporation Information

7.7.2 Safety Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Safety Technologies Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Safety Technologies Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Products Offered

7.7.5 Safety Technologies Recent Development

7.8 Traffic Safety Supply Company

7.8.1 Traffic Safety Supply Company Corporation Information

7.8.2 Traffic Safety Supply Company Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Traffic Safety Supply Company Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Traffic Safety Supply Company Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Products Offered

7.8.5 Traffic Safety Supply Company Recent Development

7.9 Trafficade

7.9.1 Trafficade Corporation Information

7.9.2 Trafficade Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Trafficade Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Trafficade Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Products Offered

7.9.5 Trafficade Recent Development

7.10 Site-Safe

7.10.1 Site-Safe Corporation Information

7.10.2 Site-Safe Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Site-Safe Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Site-Safe Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Products Offered

7.10.5 Site-Safe Recent Development

7.11 RoadSafe Traffic Systems

7.11.1 RoadSafe Traffic Systems Corporation Information

7.11.2 RoadSafe Traffic Systems Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 RoadSafe Traffic Systems Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 RoadSafe Traffic Systems Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Products Offered

7.11.5 RoadSafe Traffic Systems Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Distributors

8.3 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Production Mode & Process

8.4 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Sales Channels

8.4.2 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Distributors

8.5 Automated Flagger Assistance Device (AFAD) Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

