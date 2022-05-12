Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Contact accounting for % of the Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Children was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Scope and Market Size

Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Contact

Contactless

Segment by Application

Children

Adult

By Company

Beddit

Fitbit

Fitsleep

Garmin

Masimo

Oura

PEGASI

Philips

ResMed

Senviv

Sleepace

Withings

The report on the Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipmentconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Home Sleep Monitoring Equipmentmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipmentmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Home Sleep Monitoring Equipmentwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Home Sleep Monitoring Equipmentsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Industry Trends

1.5.2 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Drivers

1.5.3 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Challenges

1.5.4 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Contact

2.1.2 Contactless

2.2 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Children

3.1.2 Adult

3.2 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment in 2021

4.2.3 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Beddit

7.1.1 Beddit Corporation Information

7.1.2 Beddit Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Beddit Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Beddit Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.1.5 Beddit Recent Development

7.2 Fitbit

7.2.1 Fitbit Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fitbit Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Fitbit Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Fitbit Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.2.5 Fitbit Recent Development

7.3 Fitsleep

7.3.1 Fitsleep Corporation Information

7.3.2 Fitsleep Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Fitsleep Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Fitsleep Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.3.5 Fitsleep Recent Development

7.4 Garmin

7.4.1 Garmin Corporation Information

7.4.2 Garmin Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Garmin Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Garmin Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.4.5 Garmin Recent Development

7.5 Masimo

7.5.1 Masimo Corporation Information

7.5.2 Masimo Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Masimo Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Masimo Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.5.5 Masimo Recent Development

7.6 Oura

7.6.1 Oura Corporation Information

7.6.2 Oura Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Oura Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Oura Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.6.5 Oura Recent Development

7.7 PEGASI

7.7.1 PEGASI Corporation Information

7.7.2 PEGASI Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 PEGASI Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 PEGASI Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.7.5 PEGASI Recent Development

7.8 Philips

7.8.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.8.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Philips Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Philips Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.8.5 Philips Recent Development

7.9 ResMed

7.9.1 ResMed Corporation Information

7.9.2 ResMed Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ResMed Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ResMed Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.9.5 ResMed Recent Development

7.10 Senviv

7.10.1 Senviv Corporation Information

7.10.2 Senviv Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Senviv Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Senviv Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.10.5 Senviv Recent Development

7.11 Sleepace

7.11.1 Sleepace Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sleepace Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sleepace Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sleepace Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Products Offered

7.11.5 Sleepace Recent Development

7.12 Withings

7.12.1 Withings Corporation Information

7.12.2 Withings Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Withings Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Withings Products Offered

7.12.5 Withings Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Distributors

8.3 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Production Mode & Process

8.4 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Sales Channels

8.4.2 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Distributors

8.5 Home Sleep Monitoring Equipment Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

