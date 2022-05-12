Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, 2H-SIC Semiconductors accounting for % of the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Automotive was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Scope and Market Size

Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352393/silicon-carbide-semiconductor-material

Segment by Type

2H-SIC Semiconductors

3C-SIC Semiconductors

4H-SIC Semiconductors

6H-SIC Semiconductors

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Electronic and Electrical

Medical Equipment

Other

By Company

Allegro Microsystems

Infineon Technologies AG

ROHM Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

On Semiconductors

Wolfspeed

Sgl Carbon

GeneSiC

KYOCERA Fineceramics Precision GmbH

Toshiba

Fairchild Semiconductor

Ceramic forum

STMicroelectronics

Power Integrations

The report on the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Materialconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Materialmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Materialmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Materialwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Materialsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Product Introduction

1.2 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Industry Trends

1.5.2 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Drivers

1.5.3 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Challenges

1.5.4 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 2H-SIC Semiconductors

2.1.2 3C-SIC Semiconductors

2.1.3 4H-SIC Semiconductors

2.1.4 6H-SIC Semiconductors

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Electronic and Electrical

3.1.3 Medical Equipment

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material in 2021

4.2.3 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Allegro Microsystems

7.1.1 Allegro Microsystems Corporation Information

7.1.2 Allegro Microsystems Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Allegro Microsystems Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Allegro Microsystems Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Products Offered

7.1.5 Allegro Microsystems Recent Development

7.2 Infineon Technologies AG

7.2.1 Infineon Technologies AG Corporation Information

7.2.2 Infineon Technologies AG Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Infineon Technologies AG Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Infineon Technologies AG Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Products Offered

7.2.5 Infineon Technologies AG Recent Development

7.3 ROHM Semiconductor

7.3.1 ROHM Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.3.2 ROHM Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ROHM Semiconductor Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ROHM Semiconductor Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Products Offered

7.3.5 ROHM Semiconductor Recent Development

7.4 STMicroelectronics

7.4.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

7.4.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 STMicroelectronics Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 STMicroelectronics Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Products Offered

7.4.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.5 On Semiconductors

7.5.1 On Semiconductors Corporation Information

7.5.2 On Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 On Semiconductors Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 On Semiconductors Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Products Offered

7.5.5 On Semiconductors Recent Development

7.6 Wolfspeed

7.6.1 Wolfspeed Corporation Information

7.6.2 Wolfspeed Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Wolfspeed Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Wolfspeed Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Products Offered

7.6.5 Wolfspeed Recent Development

7.7 Sgl Carbon

7.7.1 Sgl Carbon Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sgl Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sgl Carbon Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sgl Carbon Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Products Offered

7.7.5 Sgl Carbon Recent Development

7.8 GeneSiC

7.8.1 GeneSiC Corporation Information

7.8.2 GeneSiC Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 GeneSiC Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 GeneSiC Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Products Offered

7.8.5 GeneSiC Recent Development

7.9 KYOCERA Fineceramics Precision GmbH

7.9.1 KYOCERA Fineceramics Precision GmbH Corporation Information

7.9.2 KYOCERA Fineceramics Precision GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 KYOCERA Fineceramics Precision GmbH Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 KYOCERA Fineceramics Precision GmbH Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Products Offered

7.9.5 KYOCERA Fineceramics Precision GmbH Recent Development

7.10 Toshiba

7.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

7.10.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Toshiba Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Toshiba Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Products Offered

7.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development

7.11 Fairchild Semiconductor

7.11.1 Fairchild Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.11.2 Fairchild Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Fairchild Semiconductor Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Fairchild Semiconductor Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Products Offered

7.11.5 Fairchild Semiconductor Recent Development

7.12 Ceramic forum

7.12.1 Ceramic forum Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ceramic forum Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ceramic forum Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ceramic forum Products Offered

7.12.5 Ceramic forum Recent Development

7.13 STMicroelectronics

7.13.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

7.13.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 STMicroelectronics Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 STMicroelectronics Products Offered

7.13.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

7.14 Power Integrations

7.14.1 Power Integrations Corporation Information

7.14.2 Power Integrations Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Power Integrations Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Power Integrations Products Offered

7.14.5 Power Integrations Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Distributors

8.3 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Production Mode & Process

8.4 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Sales Channels

8.4.2 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Distributors

8.5 Silicon Carbide Semiconductor Material Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/352393/silicon-carbide-semiconductor-material

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States

Website: https://us.qyresearch.com