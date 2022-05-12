Global Mefenacet Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Mefenacet market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mefenacet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Mefenacet market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Technical Material accounting for % of the Mefenacet global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Wheat was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Mefenacet Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Mefenacet market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Technical Material

Single Preparation

Compound Preparation

Segment by Application

Wheat

Corn

Soybean

Other

By Company

Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical

Lier Chemical

Dandong Pesticide General Factory

JiangSu YongKai Chem

Jiangsu Repont Agrochemical

The report on the Mefenacet market covers the following region (country) analysis:

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Mefenacetconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Mefenacetmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Mefenacetmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Mefenacetwith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Mefenacetsubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Mefenacet companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Mefenacet Product Introduction

1.2 Global Mefenacet Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Mefenacet Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Mefenacet Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Mefenacet Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Mefenacet Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Mefenacet Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Mefenacet Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Mefenacet in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Mefenacet Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Mefenacet Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Mefenacet Industry Trends

1.5.2 Mefenacet Market Drivers

1.5.3 Mefenacet Market Challenges

1.5.4 Mefenacet Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Mefenacet Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Technical Material

2.1.2 Single Preparation

2.1.3 Compound Preparation

2.2 Global Mefenacet Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Mefenacet Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Mefenacet Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Mefenacet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Mefenacet Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Mefenacet Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Mefenacet Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Mefenacet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Mefenacet Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Wheat

3.1.2 Corn

3.1.3 Soybean

3.1.4 Other

3.2 Global Mefenacet Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Mefenacet Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Mefenacet Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Mefenacet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Mefenacet Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Mefenacet Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Mefenacet Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Mefenacet Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Mefenacet Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Mefenacet Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Mefenacet Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Mefenacet Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Mefenacet Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Mefenacet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Mefenacet Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Mefenacet Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Mefenacet in 2021

4.2.3 Global Mefenacet Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Mefenacet Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Mefenacet Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Mefenacet Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Mefenacet Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Mefenacet Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Mefenacet Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Mefenacet Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Mefenacet Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Mefenacet Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Mefenacet Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Mefenacet Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Mefenacet Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Mefenacet Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Mefenacet Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Mefenacet Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Mefenacet Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Mefenacet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Mefenacet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mefenacet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mefenacet Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Mefenacet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Mefenacet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Mefenacet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Mefenacet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Mefenacet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Mefenacet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical

7.1.1 Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical Corporation Information

7.1.2 Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical Mefenacet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical Mefenacet Products Offered

7.1.5 Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical Recent Development

7.2 Lier Chemical

7.2.1 Lier Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lier Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Lier Chemical Mefenacet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Lier Chemical Mefenacet Products Offered

7.2.5 Lier Chemical Recent Development

7.3 Dandong Pesticide General Factory

7.3.1 Dandong Pesticide General Factory Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dandong Pesticide General Factory Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dandong Pesticide General Factory Mefenacet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dandong Pesticide General Factory Mefenacet Products Offered

7.3.5 Dandong Pesticide General Factory Recent Development

7.4 JiangSu YongKai Chem

7.4.1 JiangSu YongKai Chem Corporation Information

7.4.2 JiangSu YongKai Chem Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 JiangSu YongKai Chem Mefenacet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 JiangSu YongKai Chem Mefenacet Products Offered

7.4.5 JiangSu YongKai Chem Recent Development

7.5 Jiangsu Repont Agrochemical

7.5.1 Jiangsu Repont Agrochemical Corporation Information

7.5.2 Jiangsu Repont Agrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Jiangsu Repont Agrochemical Mefenacet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Jiangsu Repont Agrochemical Mefenacet Products Offered

7.5.5 Jiangsu Repont Agrochemical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Mefenacet Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Mefenacet Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Mefenacet Distributors

8.3 Mefenacet Production Mode & Process

8.4 Mefenacet Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Mefenacet Sales Channels

8.4.2 Mefenacet Distributors

8.5 Mefenacet Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

