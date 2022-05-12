Carbon Fiber Felt Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Carbon Fiber Felt market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Fiber Felt will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Carbon Fiber Felt size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Polyacrylonitrile-Based Carbon Fiber Felt

Viscose-Based Carbon Felt

Asphalt-Based Carbon Fiber Felt

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Sports Equipment

Medical Machinery

Automobile Manufacturing

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Zoltek

AvCarb

Texpack Srl

Tianjin Yufeng Carbon Co.

Carbon Composites, Inc.

Toray

SGL Carbon, LLC

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

Jiaxing Doshine New Material Co., Ltd

Jackson Safety

Engine Heat Protection

ZhuZhou ChenXin Induction Equipment

Hebei Huasheng Felt Co., Ltd.

HPMS Graphite

DiloGroup

Suhani Enterprises

Royal Elite

Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber

Sailongbq

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Carbon Fiber Felt consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Carbon Fiber Felt by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Carbon Fiber Felt manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Carbon Fiber Felt with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Carbon Fiber Felt sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Carbon Fiber Felt companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Fiber Felt Product Introduction

1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Carbon Fiber Felt Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Carbon Fiber Felt in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Carbon Fiber Felt Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Carbon Fiber Felt Industry Trends

1.5.2 Carbon Fiber Felt Market Drivers

1.5.3 Carbon Fiber Felt Market Challenges

1.5.4 Carbon Fiber Felt Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Carbon Fiber Felt Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polyacrylonitrile-Based Carbon Fiber Felt

2.1.2 Viscose-Based Carbon Felt

2.1.3 Asphalt-Based Carbon Fiber Felt

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Felt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Carbon Fiber Felt Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace

3.1.2 Sports Equipment

3.1.3 Medical Machinery

3.1.4 Automobile Manufacturing

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Felt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Carbon Fiber Felt Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Carbon Fiber Felt Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Felt in 2021

4.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Felt Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Felt Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Carbon Fiber Felt Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Carbon Fiber Felt Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Carbon Fiber Felt Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Felt Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Felt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Felt Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Felt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Felt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Felt Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Felt Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Zoltek

7.1.1 Zoltek Corporation Information

7.1.2 Zoltek Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Zoltek Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Zoltek Carbon Fiber Felt Products Offered

7.1.5 Zoltek Recent Development

7.2 AvCarb

7.2.1 AvCarb Corporation Information

7.2.2 AvCarb Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 AvCarb Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 AvCarb Carbon Fiber Felt Products Offered

7.2.5 AvCarb Recent Development

7.3 Texpack Srl

7.3.1 Texpack Srl Corporation Information

7.3.2 Texpack Srl Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Texpack Srl Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Texpack Srl Carbon Fiber Felt Products Offered

7.3.5 Texpack Srl Recent Development

7.4 Tianjin Yufeng Carbon Co.

7.4.1 Tianjin Yufeng Carbon Co. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Tianjin Yufeng Carbon Co. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Tianjin Yufeng Carbon Co. Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Tianjin Yufeng Carbon Co. Carbon Fiber Felt Products Offered

7.4.5 Tianjin Yufeng Carbon Co. Recent Development

7.5 Carbon Composites, Inc.

7.5.1 Carbon Composites, Inc. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Carbon Composites, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Carbon Composites, Inc. Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Carbon Composites, Inc. Carbon Fiber Felt Products Offered

7.5.5 Carbon Composites, Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Toray

7.6.1 Toray Corporation Information

7.6.2 Toray Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Toray Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Toray Carbon Fiber Felt Products Offered

7.6.5 Toray Recent Development

7.7 SGL Carbon, LLC

7.7.1 SGL Carbon, LLC Corporation Information

7.7.2 SGL Carbon, LLC Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 SGL Carbon, LLC Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 SGL Carbon, LLC Carbon Fiber Felt Products Offered

7.7.5 SGL Carbon, LLC Recent Development

7.8 Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

7.8.1 Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. Carbon Fiber Felt Products Offered

7.8.5 Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.9 Jiaxing Doshine New Material Co., Ltd

7.9.1 Jiaxing Doshine New Material Co., Ltd Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jiaxing Doshine New Material Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Jiaxing Doshine New Material Co., Ltd Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Jiaxing Doshine New Material Co., Ltd Carbon Fiber Felt Products Offered

7.9.5 Jiaxing Doshine New Material Co., Ltd Recent Development

7.10 Jackson Safety

7.10.1 Jackson Safety Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jackson Safety Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jackson Safety Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jackson Safety Carbon Fiber Felt Products Offered

7.10.5 Jackson Safety Recent Development

7.11 Engine Heat Protection

7.11.1 Engine Heat Protection Corporation Information

7.11.2 Engine Heat Protection Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Engine Heat Protection Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Engine Heat Protection Carbon Fiber Felt Products Offered

7.11.5 Engine Heat Protection Recent Development

7.12 ZhuZhou ChenXin Induction Equipment

7.12.1 ZhuZhou ChenXin Induction Equipment Corporation Information

7.12.2 ZhuZhou ChenXin Induction Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 ZhuZhou ChenXin Induction Equipment Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 ZhuZhou ChenXin Induction Equipment Products Offered

7.12.5 ZhuZhou ChenXin Induction Equipment Recent Development

7.13 Hebei Huasheng Felt Co., Ltd.

7.13.1 Hebei Huasheng Felt Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hebei Huasheng Felt Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hebei Huasheng Felt Co., Ltd. Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hebei Huasheng Felt Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.13.5 Hebei Huasheng Felt Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.14 HPMS Graphite

7.14.1 HPMS Graphite Corporation Information

7.14.2 HPMS Graphite Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 HPMS Graphite Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 HPMS Graphite Products Offered

7.14.5 HPMS Graphite Recent Development

7.15 DiloGroup

7.15.1 DiloGroup Corporation Information

7.15.2 DiloGroup Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 DiloGroup Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 DiloGroup Products Offered

7.15.5 DiloGroup Recent Development

7.16 Suhani Enterprises

7.16.1 Suhani Enterprises Corporation Information

7.16.2 Suhani Enterprises Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Suhani Enterprises Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Suhani Enterprises Products Offered

7.16.5 Suhani Enterprises Recent Development

7.17 Royal Elite

7.17.1 Royal Elite Corporation Information

7.17.2 Royal Elite Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Royal Elite Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Royal Elite Products Offered

7.17.5 Royal Elite Recent Development

7.18 Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber

7.18.1 Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Corporation Information

7.18.2 Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Products Offered

7.18.5 Gansu Haoshi Carbon Fiber Recent Development

7.19 Sailongbq

7.19.1 Sailongbq Corporation Information

7.19.2 Sailongbq Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Sailongbq Carbon Fiber Felt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Sailongbq Products Offered

7.19.5 Sailongbq Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Carbon Fiber Felt Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Carbon Fiber Felt Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Carbon Fiber Felt Distributors

8.3 Carbon Fiber Felt Production Mode & Process

8.4 Carbon Fiber Felt Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Carbon Fiber Felt Sales Channels

8.4.2 Carbon Fiber Felt Distributors

8.5 Carbon Fiber Felt Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

