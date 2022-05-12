Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Pneumatic Expansion Shafts size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Material

Stainless Steel

Aluminum Alloy

Carbon Fiber

Other

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Plastic Industry

Textile Industry

Packing Industry

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Svecom

Lanmec

Re Spa

Hofpartner AB

Bel Mark Industries

ATEM

Pneumatic Shafts Srl

Anar

Dienes

Schlumpf AG

Gero Srl

Double E Company LLC

Trasco s.r.l.

Arvind Rub-Web Controls Ltd.

Daven Manufacturing LLC

Neuenhauser Vorwald

AIRMAT TECHNOLOGY

Dongguan Weizheng Electromechanical Technology

Changzhou Rongjiu Machinery

Krishna Engineering Works

BIBUS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Manupala Industrie

Ruian Chuangbo Machinery

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Pneumatic Expansion Shafts by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pneumatic Expansion Shafts with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Pneumatic Expansion Shafts sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Pneumatic Expansion Shafts companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Product Introduction

1.2 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Industry Trends

1.5.2 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Drivers

1.5.3 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Challenges

1.5.4 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Material

2.1 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Segment by Material

2.1.1 Stainless Steel

2.1.2 Aluminum Alloy

2.1.3 Carbon Fiber

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size by Material

2.2.1 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in Value, by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in Volume, by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size by Material

2.3.1 United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in Value, by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in Volume, by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Manufacturing

3.1.2 Plastic Industry

3.1.3 Textile Industry

3.1.4 Packing Industry

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Pneumatic Expansion Shafts in 2021

4.2.3 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Svecom

7.1.1 Svecom Corporation Information

7.1.2 Svecom Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Svecom Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Svecom Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Products Offered

7.1.5 Svecom Recent Development

7.2 Lanmec

7.2.1 Lanmec Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lanmec Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Lanmec Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Lanmec Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Products Offered

7.2.5 Lanmec Recent Development

7.3 Re Spa

7.3.1 Re Spa Corporation Information

7.3.2 Re Spa Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Re Spa Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Re Spa Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Products Offered

7.3.5 Re Spa Recent Development

7.4 Hofpartner AB

7.4.1 Hofpartner AB Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hofpartner AB Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hofpartner AB Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hofpartner AB Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Products Offered

7.4.5 Hofpartner AB Recent Development

7.5 Bel Mark Industries

7.5.1 Bel Mark Industries Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bel Mark Industries Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bel Mark Industries Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bel Mark Industries Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Products Offered

7.5.5 Bel Mark Industries Recent Development

7.6 ATEM

7.6.1 ATEM Corporation Information

7.6.2 ATEM Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ATEM Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ATEM Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Products Offered

7.6.5 ATEM Recent Development

7.7 Pneumatic Shafts Srl

7.7.1 Pneumatic Shafts Srl Corporation Information

7.7.2 Pneumatic Shafts Srl Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Pneumatic Shafts Srl Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Pneumatic Shafts Srl Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Products Offered

7.7.5 Pneumatic Shafts Srl Recent Development

7.8 Anar

7.8.1 Anar Corporation Information

7.8.2 Anar Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Anar Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Anar Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Products Offered

7.8.5 Anar Recent Development

7.9 Dienes

7.9.1 Dienes Corporation Information

7.9.2 Dienes Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Dienes Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Dienes Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Products Offered

7.9.5 Dienes Recent Development

7.10 Schlumpf AG

7.10.1 Schlumpf AG Corporation Information

7.10.2 Schlumpf AG Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Schlumpf AG Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Schlumpf AG Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Products Offered

7.10.5 Schlumpf AG Recent Development

7.11 Gero Srl

7.11.1 Gero Srl Corporation Information

7.11.2 Gero Srl Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Gero Srl Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Gero Srl Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Products Offered

7.11.5 Gero Srl Recent Development

7.12 Double E Company LLC

7.12.1 Double E Company LLC Corporation Information

7.12.2 Double E Company LLC Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Double E Company LLC Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Double E Company LLC Products Offered

7.12.5 Double E Company LLC Recent Development

7.13 Trasco s.r.l.

7.13.1 Trasco s.r.l. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Trasco s.r.l. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Trasco s.r.l. Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Trasco s.r.l. Products Offered

7.13.5 Trasco s.r.l. Recent Development

7.14 Arvind Rub-Web Controls Ltd.

7.14.1 Arvind Rub-Web Controls Ltd. Corporation Information

7.14.2 Arvind Rub-Web Controls Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Arvind Rub-Web Controls Ltd. Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Arvind Rub-Web Controls Ltd. Products Offered

7.14.5 Arvind Rub-Web Controls Ltd. Recent Development

7.15 Daven Manufacturing LLC

7.15.1 Daven Manufacturing LLC Corporation Information

7.15.2 Daven Manufacturing LLC Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Daven Manufacturing LLC Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Daven Manufacturing LLC Products Offered

7.15.5 Daven Manufacturing LLC Recent Development

7.16 Neuenhauser Vorwald

7.16.1 Neuenhauser Vorwald Corporation Information

7.16.2 Neuenhauser Vorwald Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Neuenhauser Vorwald Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Neuenhauser Vorwald Products Offered

7.16.5 Neuenhauser Vorwald Recent Development

7.17 AIRMAT TECHNOLOGY

7.17.1 AIRMAT TECHNOLOGY Corporation Information

7.17.2 AIRMAT TECHNOLOGY Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 AIRMAT TECHNOLOGY Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 AIRMAT TECHNOLOGY Products Offered

7.17.5 AIRMAT TECHNOLOGY Recent Development

7.18 Dongguan Weizheng Electromechanical Technology

7.18.1 Dongguan Weizheng Electromechanical Technology Corporation Information

7.18.2 Dongguan Weizheng Electromechanical Technology Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Dongguan Weizheng Electromechanical Technology Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Dongguan Weizheng Electromechanical Technology Products Offered

7.18.5 Dongguan Weizheng Electromechanical Technology Recent Development

7.19 Changzhou Rongjiu Machinery

7.19.1 Changzhou Rongjiu Machinery Corporation Information

7.19.2 Changzhou Rongjiu Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Changzhou Rongjiu Machinery Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Changzhou Rongjiu Machinery Products Offered

7.19.5 Changzhou Rongjiu Machinery Recent Development

7.20 Krishna Engineering Works

7.20.1 Krishna Engineering Works Corporation Information

7.20.2 Krishna Engineering Works Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Krishna Engineering Works Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Krishna Engineering Works Products Offered

7.20.5 Krishna Engineering Works Recent Development

7.21 BIBUS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

7.21.1 BIBUS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED Corporation Information

7.21.2 BIBUS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 BIBUS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 BIBUS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED Products Offered

7.21.5 BIBUS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED Recent Development

7.22 Manupala Industrie

7.22.1 Manupala Industrie Corporation Information

7.22.2 Manupala Industrie Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Manupala Industrie Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Manupala Industrie Products Offered

7.22.5 Manupala Industrie Recent Development

7.23 Ruian Chuangbo Machinery

7.23.1 Ruian Chuangbo Machinery Corporation Information

7.23.2 Ruian Chuangbo Machinery Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Ruian Chuangbo Machinery Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Ruian Chuangbo Machinery Products Offered

7.23.5 Ruian Chuangbo Machinery Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Distributors

8.3 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Production Mode & Process

8.4 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Sales Channels

8.4.2 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Distributors

8.5 Pneumatic Expansion Shafts Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

