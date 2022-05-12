Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Standard

Customized

Segment by Application

Female

Male

Children

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Aldila

Fujikura

Mitsubishi Chemical

Graphite Design

True Temper

Nippon Shaft

Aerotech

VA Composite

Oban

Steadfast

UST Mamiya

Honma Golf

Shandong Itl Advanced Materials Co

Xiamen Jasbao Sporting Goods

Dongguan Juli Composite Technology Co., Ltd.

Xiamen H & N Composites

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts sub markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Product Introduction

1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Industry Trends

1.5.2 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Drivers

1.5.3 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Challenges

1.5.4 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Standard

2.1.2 Customized

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Female

3.1.2 Male

3.1.3 Children

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts in 2021

4.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Aldila

7.1.1 Aldila Corporation Information

7.1.2 Aldila Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Aldila Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Aldila Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Products Offered

7.1.5 Aldila Recent Development

7.2 Fujikura

7.2.1 Fujikura Corporation Information

7.2.2 Fujikura Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Fujikura Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Fujikura Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Products Offered

7.2.5 Fujikura Recent Development

7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.3.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Products Offered

7.3.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

7.4 Graphite Design

7.4.1 Graphite Design Corporation Information

7.4.2 Graphite Design Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Graphite Design Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Graphite Design Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Products Offered

7.4.5 Graphite Design Recent Development

7.5 True Temper

7.5.1 True Temper Corporation Information

7.5.2 True Temper Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 True Temper Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 True Temper Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Products Offered

7.5.5 True Temper Recent Development

7.6 Nippon Shaft

7.6.1 Nippon Shaft Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nippon Shaft Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nippon Shaft Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nippon Shaft Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Products Offered

7.6.5 Nippon Shaft Recent Development

7.7 Aerotech

7.7.1 Aerotech Corporation Information

7.7.2 Aerotech Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Aerotech Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Aerotech Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Products Offered

7.7.5 Aerotech Recent Development

7.8 VA Composite

7.8.1 VA Composite Corporation Information

7.8.2 VA Composite Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 VA Composite Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 VA Composite Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Products Offered

7.8.5 VA Composite Recent Development

7.9 Oban

7.9.1 Oban Corporation Information

7.9.2 Oban Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Oban Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Oban Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Products Offered

7.9.5 Oban Recent Development

7.10 Steadfast

7.10.1 Steadfast Corporation Information

7.10.2 Steadfast Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Steadfast Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Steadfast Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Products Offered

7.10.5 Steadfast Recent Development

7.11 UST Mamiya

7.11.1 UST Mamiya Corporation Information

7.11.2 UST Mamiya Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 UST Mamiya Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 UST Mamiya Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Products Offered

7.11.5 UST Mamiya Recent Development

7.12 Honma Golf

7.12.1 Honma Golf Corporation Information

7.12.2 Honma Golf Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Honma Golf Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Honma Golf Products Offered

7.12.5 Honma Golf Recent Development

7.13 Shandong Itl Advanced Materials Co

7.13.1 Shandong Itl Advanced Materials Co Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shandong Itl Advanced Materials Co Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Shandong Itl Advanced Materials Co Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shandong Itl Advanced Materials Co Products Offered

7.13.5 Shandong Itl Advanced Materials Co Recent Development

7.14 Xiamen Jasbao Sporting Goods

7.14.1 Xiamen Jasbao Sporting Goods Corporation Information

7.14.2 Xiamen Jasbao Sporting Goods Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Xiamen Jasbao Sporting Goods Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Xiamen Jasbao Sporting Goods Products Offered

7.14.5 Xiamen Jasbao Sporting Goods Recent Development

7.15 Dongguan Juli Composite Technology Co., Ltd.

7.15.1 Dongguan Juli Composite Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dongguan Juli Composite Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Dongguan Juli Composite Technology Co., Ltd. Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Dongguan Juli Composite Technology Co., Ltd. Products Offered

7.15.5 Dongguan Juli Composite Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.16 Xiamen H & N Composites

7.16.1 Xiamen H & N Composites Corporation Information

7.16.2 Xiamen H & N Composites Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Xiamen H & N Composites Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Xiamen H & N Composites Products Offered

7.16.5 Xiamen H & N Composites Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Distributors

8.3 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Production Mode & Process

8.4 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Sales Channels

8.4.2 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Distributors

8.5 Carbon Fiber Golf Shafts Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

